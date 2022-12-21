54:49

#Amordiscos dedicado a la noche más larga del año, la noche del 21 de diciembre, el solsticio de invierno, día en el que el hemisferio norte se hunde en la oscuridad. Aprovechamos las sombras para disfrutar de lo lindo. Te invitamos a pasar la noche juntos.





Night - JACKIE WILSON

Let’s spend the night together - THE ROLLING STONES

Wild night - VAN MORRISON

Night time - THE STRANGELOVES

Saturday night - THE EASYBEATS

Sometime at night - THE BEAU BRUMMELS

A thousand shadows - THE SEEDS

Whatever gets you through the night - TELEVISION PERSONALITIES

When the night comes - THEE HEADCOATEES

Love you through the whole night - THE MILKSHAKES

I walked all night - THE CRAMPS

In the cold, cold night - THE WHITE STRIPES

The nights - LEE HAZELWOOD

Winter night - SCOTT WALKER

La noche más cruel - LOS IMPOSIBLES

Cae la noche - MUJERES

Chasing the night - RAMONES