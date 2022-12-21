#Amordiscos dedicado a la noche más larga del año, la noche del 21 de diciembre, el solsticio de invierno, día en el que el hemisferio norte se hunde en la oscuridad. Aprovechamos las sombras para disfrutar de lo lindo. Te invitamos a pasar la noche juntos.
Night - JACKIE WILSON
Let’s spend the night together - THE ROLLING STONES
Wild night - VAN MORRISON
Night time - THE STRANGELOVES
Saturday night - THE EASYBEATS
Sometime at night - THE BEAU BRUMMELS
A thousand shadows - THE SEEDS
Whatever gets you through the night - TELEVISION PERSONALITIES
When the night comes - THEE HEADCOATEES
Love you through the whole night - THE MILKSHAKES
I walked all night - THE CRAMPS
In the cold, cold night - THE WHITE STRIPES
The nights - LEE HAZELWOOD
Winter night - SCOTT WALKER
La noche más cruel - LOS IMPOSIBLES
Cae la noche - MUJERES
Chasing the night - RAMONES