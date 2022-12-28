47:18

Sesión navideña regada en champagne para adentrarnos en los vericuetos más jugosos de esas fiestas. Comilona de punk rock, power pop y suculentos apertivios para este #Amordiscos.







The village idiot - THE SONICS

Christmas in jail - THE YOUNGSTERS

Please daddy, don’t get drunk this christmas - MICAH.P HINSON

Poor Mr. Santa - Andre Williams

All I want for christmas - HUEY ‘PIANO’ SMITH, DR.JOHN BAND

Ramones christmas - THE QUEERS

Power pop santa - POINTED STICKS

A quick one (Pete Townsend’s Christmas) - WILD BILLY CHILDISH & THE MUSICIANS OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Santa Claus - THE FUZZTONES

Champagne of christmas - THE FLESHTONES

My first christmas (as a woman) - THE VANDALS

Rub a dum dum - THE YOBS

Happy new year next year - VIOLENT FEMMES

Dear Mr. Claus - PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS

Christmas (Baby please come home) - JOEY RAMONE