Sesión navideña regada en champagne para adentrarnos en los vericuetos más jugosos de esas fiestas. Comilona de punk rock, power pop y suculentos apertivios para este #Amordiscos.
The village idiot - THE SONICS
Christmas in jail - THE YOUNGSTERS
Please daddy, don’t get drunk this christmas - MICAH.P HINSON
Poor Mr. Santa - Andre Williams
All I want for christmas - HUEY ‘PIANO’ SMITH, DR.JOHN BAND
Ramones christmas - THE QUEERS
Power pop santa - POINTED STICKS
A quick one (Pete Townsend’s Christmas) - WILD BILLY CHILDISH & THE MUSICIANS OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Santa Claus - THE FUZZTONES
Champagne of christmas - THE FLESHTONES
My first christmas (as a woman) - THE VANDALS
Rub a dum dum - THE YOBS
Happy new year next year - VIOLENT FEMMES
Dear Mr. Claus - PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS
Christmas (Baby please come home) - JOEY RAMONE