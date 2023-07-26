Amordiscos Hechizados por Shana Cleveland 26/07/2023 53:36
Folk intimista y cálido para este final de julio en #Amordiscos en compañía de Shana Cleveland. Suenan sus discos en solitario y con su banda, La Luz. Sus creaciones nos muestran escenas de la naturaleza californiana dulces y suavemente psicodélicas.
Walking through morning dew - SHANA CLEVELAND
Light on the water - SHANA CLEVELAND
Faces in the firelight - SHANA CLEVELAND
Mayonnaise - SHANA CLEVELAND
Face of the sun - SHANA CLEVELAND
Solar creep -SHANA CLEVELAND
Night of the worm moon - SHANA CLEVELAND
Holy rollers - SHANA CLEVELAND
Night ride reeling - THE CURIOUS MYSTERY
Sunstroke - LA LUZ
I can’t speak - LA LUZ
Floating features - LA LUZ
Oh, blue - LA LUZ
In the country - LA LUZ
Endless afternoon - LA LUZ