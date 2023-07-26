Amordiscos   Hechizados por Shana Cleveland 26/07/2023 53:36

Folk intimista y cálido para este final de julio en #Amordiscos en compañía de Shana Cleveland. Suenan sus discos en solitario y con su banda, La Luz. Sus creaciones nos muestran escenas de la naturaleza californiana dulces y suavemente psicodélicas.

Walking through morning dew - SHANA CLEVELAND

Light on the water - SHANA CLEVELAND

Faces in the firelight - SHANA CLEVELAND

Mayonnaise - SHANA CLEVELAND

Face of the sun - SHANA CLEVELAND

Solar creep -SHANA CLEVELAND

Night of the worm moon - SHANA CLEVELAND

Holy rollers - SHANA CLEVELAND

Night ride reeling - THE CURIOUS MYSTERY

Sunstroke - LA LUZ

I can’t speak - LA LUZ

Floating features - LA LUZ

Oh, blue - LA LUZ

In the country - LA LUZ

Endless afternoon - LA LUZ

