Amordiscos

Girl in the mirror

56:29

Suenan atrayentes voces femeninas, bandas que han publicado canciones en los últimos tiempos, como La Luz, Los Bichos, Habibi, Miranda and the Beat o Sofia Bolt…Lisergia, surf, garage y nuevos caminos repletos de imaginación.





The pines - LA LUZ

Good to go! - LOS BITCHOS

Call our own - HABIBI

Time walk - BNNY

L’anamour - SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN

Bizarre - JUNIORE

Funnel of (trash) love - BANG BANG BAND GIRL

Sugar town - SHITKID

Pleasure forever - KATE CLOVER

What are the odds - DEATH VALLEY GIRLS

Ghost in the highway - L.A. WITCH

Sweat - MIRANDA AND THE BEAT

Girl in the mirror - THE OOGARS

Happy birthday forever - TESS PARKS

Perfect day - SOFIA BOLT