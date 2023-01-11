Amordiscos Girl in the mirror 11/01/2023 56:29
Suenan atrayentes voces femeninas, bandas que han publicado canciones en los últimos tiempos, como La Luz, Los Bichos, Habibi, Miranda and the Beat o Sofia Bolt…Lisergia, surf, garage y nuevos caminos repletos de imaginación.
The pines - LA LUZ
Good to go! - LOS BITCHOS
Call our own - HABIBI
Time walk - BNNY
L’anamour - SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN
Bizarre - JUNIORE
Funnel of (trash) love - BANG BANG BAND GIRL
Sugar town - SHITKID
Pleasure forever - KATE CLOVER
What are the odds - DEATH VALLEY GIRLS
Ghost in the highway - L.A. WITCH
Sweat - MIRANDA AND THE BEAT
Girl in the mirror - THE OOGARS
Happy birthday forever - TESS PARKS
Perfect day - SOFIA BOLT