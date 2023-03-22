55:00

Travesía primaveral en #Amordiscos. Os animamos a tomar las calles, a disfrutar de sus cielos azules, de sus tormentas, de sus sonidos y olores, de los placeres mundanos, esos que se abren ante nosotros en estos tres meses de la estación más bonita del año.





Primavera - ESQUIVEL!

I found love - THE FREE DESIGN

Springtime of the year - KACY & CLAYTON

Spring thing - LEE HAZLEWOOD

Springtime In My Heart - BOB COLLINS AND THE DIAMOND

Zing! Went the strings of my heart - THE COASTERS

Spring fever - THE VELVETS

Mmm love - BOB KELLY & THE PIKES

Le manine di primavera - NINO ROTA

Boccuccia di rosa - FRED BUSCAGLIONE

E’ tutta colpa della primavera - RENATO RASCEL

Dammi la primavera - PEPPINO DI CAPRI

Spring is here - JOE PASS

It might as well be spring - STAN GETZ, ASTRUD GILBERTO, JOAO GILBERTO

Panis et circenses - OS MUTANTES

Riders on the storm - SEÑOR COCONUT