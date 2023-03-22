Travesía primaveral en #Amordiscos. Os animamos a tomar las calles, a disfrutar de sus cielos azules, de sus tormentas, de sus sonidos y olores, de los placeres mundanos, esos que se abren ante nosotros en estos tres meses de la estación más bonita del año.
Primavera - ESQUIVEL!
I found love - THE FREE DESIGN
Springtime of the year - KACY & CLAYTON
Spring thing - LEE HAZLEWOOD
Springtime In My Heart - BOB COLLINS AND THE DIAMOND
Zing! Went the strings of my heart - THE COASTERS
Spring fever - THE VELVETS
Mmm love - BOB KELLY & THE PIKES
Le manine di primavera - NINO ROTA
Boccuccia di rosa - FRED BUSCAGLIONE
E’ tutta colpa della primavera - RENATO RASCEL
Dammi la primavera - PEPPINO DI CAPRI
Spring is here - JOE PASS
It might as well be spring - STAN GETZ, ASTRUD GILBERTO, JOAO GILBERTO
Panis et circenses - OS MUTANTES
Riders on the storm - SEÑOR COCONUT