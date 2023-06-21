Amordiscos Burning love 21/06/2023 50:29
Llega el calor abrasador y las hogueras que prenderán en la noche más larga del año. En #Amordiscos hemos elegido canciones con las que arder, músicos incendiarios y ardientes para rendir culto al sol.
Burning love - ELVIS PRESLEY
Great balls of fire - JERRY LEE LEWIS
Settin’ the woods on fire - LITTLE RICHARD
Fire bug - JD MCPHERSON
Fire - ROBERT GORDON
Fire - GINO PARKS
Right now! - JACKIE WILSON
Chills and fever - FREDDIE HOUSTON
Short fat fannie - LARRY WILLIAMS
Burn she-devil, burn - THE CRAMPS
I’d rather be burned as a witch - EARTHA KITT
Witch for a night - SUGAR PIE DESANTO
Fire - ETTA JAMES
Fever - PEGGY LEE
Soul on fire - LAVERN BAKER
I don’t want to set the world on fire - FATS DOMINO
You are my one desire - BUDDY HOLLY