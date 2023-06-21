50:29

Llega el calor abrasador y las hogueras que prenderán en la noche más larga del año. En #Amordiscos hemos elegido canciones con las que arder, músicos incendiarios y ardientes para rendir culto al sol.

Burning love - ELVIS PRESLEY

Great balls of fire - JERRY LEE LEWIS

Settin’ the woods on fire - LITTLE RICHARD

Fire bug - JD MCPHERSON

Fire - ROBERT GORDON

Fire - GINO PARKS

Right now! - JACKIE WILSON

Chills and fever - FREDDIE HOUSTON

Short fat fannie - LARRY WILLIAMS

Burn she-devil, burn - THE CRAMPS

I’d rather be burned as a witch - EARTHA KITT

Witch for a night - SUGAR PIE DESANTO

Fire - ETTA JAMES

Fever - PEGGY LEE

Soul on fire - LAVERN BAKER

I don’t want to set the world on fire - FATS DOMINO

You are my one desire - BUDDY HOLLY