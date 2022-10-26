Monstruos, vampiros, demonios, zombies, hombres lobo, brujas, fantasmas…Si compartes nuestra fascinación por estas extrañas criaturas te servimos una sesión terrorífica para declararles tu amor y preparar motores para el día de los muertos o Halloween.
She’s falling in love with a monster man - UNDERSHAKERS
(She’s my) Vampire girl - GROOVIE GHOULIES
Frankenlady - ZOMBINA
I love my monsters - THE VORONAS
Demon lover - BOB & LUCILLE
Devil do - HOLLY GOLIGHTLY & THE BROKEOFFS
She’s my witch - KIP TYLER
Monster’s love - DENNY AND LENNY, THE HOLLYWOOD GHOSTS
The loneliest ghost in town - SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS
My beloved monster - EELS
Irresistible Igor - BOBBY ‘BORIS’ PICKETT, THE CRYPT KICKERS
Coolest little monster - ZACHERLEY
The Mummy - BOB MCFADDEN & DOR
The ghoul from Ipanema - LOU C. FURR
Do the rigamortis - DON HINSON & THE RIGAMORTICIANS
Wombie zombie - BILLY TAYLOR
I want to bite your hand - GENE MOSS & FRED RICE