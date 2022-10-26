51:08

Monstruos, vampiros, demonios, zombies, hombres lobo, brujas, fantasmas…Si compartes nuestra fascinación por estas extrañas criaturas te servimos una sesión terrorífica para declararles tu amor y preparar motores para el día de los muertos o Halloween.





She’s falling in love with a monster man - UNDERSHAKERS

(She’s my) Vampire girl - GROOVIE GHOULIES

Frankenlady - ZOMBINA

I love my monsters - THE VORONAS

Demon lover - BOB & LUCILLE

Devil do - HOLLY GOLIGHTLY & THE BROKEOFFS

She’s my witch - KIP TYLER

Monster’s love - DENNY AND LENNY, THE HOLLYWOOD GHOSTS

The loneliest ghost in town - SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS

My beloved monster - EELS

Irresistible Igor - BOBBY ‘BORIS’ PICKETT, THE CRYPT KICKERS

Coolest little monster - ZACHERLEY

The Mummy - BOB MCFADDEN & DOR

The ghoul from Ipanema - LOU C. FURR

Do the rigamortis - DON HINSON & THE RIGAMORTICIANS

Wombie zombie - BILLY TAYLOR

I want to bite your hand - GENE MOSS & FRED RICE