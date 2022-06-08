La simple escucha de este # Amordiscos subirá tu tasa de alcohol en sangre. Mezclamos todo tipo de brebajes en nuestra cocktelera agitada al ritmo que requiera la música.
Cocktail for two - SPIKE JONES & CITY SLICKERS
Rum and Coca Cola - LORD INVADER
Cugi’s Cocktail (Hully Gully Cha Cha) - XAVIER CUGAT & HIS ORCHESTRA
Tequila - THE CHAMPS
Mezcal - THE GOYO’S CATS
Scotch on the rocks (aka Tall Cool One) - THE WAILERS
Quiet Whiskey - WYNONIE HARRIS
One Mint Julep - THE CLOVERS
Moonlight cocktail - THE RIVIERAS
Alligator wine - SCREAMIN’ JAY HAWKINS
Drinking wine spo-dee-o-dee - JERRY LEE LEWIS
Champagne and wine - OTIS REDDING
Drink, drank, drunk - THE ATOMIC FIREBALLS
White lightning - THE FALL
It’s martini time - THE REVEREND HORTON HEAT
Gin & tonic - BRANDY BUTLER, THE FONXIONAIRES
Too drunk to dream - THE MAGNETIC FIELDS