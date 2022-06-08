54:24

La simple escucha de este # Amordiscos subirá tu tasa de alcohol en sangre. Mezclamos todo tipo de brebajes en nuestra cocktelera agitada al ritmo que requiera la música.





Cocktail for two - SPIKE JONES & CITY SLICKERS

Rum and Coca Cola - LORD INVADER

Cugi’s Cocktail (Hully Gully Cha Cha) - XAVIER CUGAT & HIS ORCHESTRA

Tequila - THE CHAMPS

Mezcal - THE GOYO’S CATS

Scotch on the rocks (aka Tall Cool One) - THE WAILERS

Quiet Whiskey - WYNONIE HARRIS

One Mint Julep - THE CLOVERS

Moonlight cocktail - THE RIVIERAS

Alligator wine - SCREAMIN’ JAY HAWKINS

Drinking wine spo-dee-o-dee - JERRY LEE LEWIS

Champagne and wine - OTIS REDDING

Drink, drank, drunk - THE ATOMIC FIREBALLS

White lightning - THE FALL

It’s martini time - THE REVEREND HORTON HEAT

Gin & tonic - BRANDY BUTLER, THE FONXIONAIRES

Too drunk to dream - THE MAGNETIC FIELDS