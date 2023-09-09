Boogie argentino, swing, jazz, western swing, boogie, calypso, samba, bolero son, vocal, western swing, hot jazz, fox trot.
1.- “El boogie de los patitos”. Feliciano Brunelli y su Orquesta
2.- “Milenberg Joys”. Abe Lyman and his Californians
3.- “Baby, You Can Count on Me”. Charlie Barnet And His Orchestra
4.- “A Night In Carolina”. Hartman's Heartbreakers -
5.- "Johnny Maddox Boogie”. Johnny Maddox And The Rhythmasters
6.- “Pretty Woman”. Lord Beginner
7.- "Dinorah”. Rico’s Creole Band
8.- “Ella, Tú y Yo”. Cuarteto Caney
9.- “Livin' In The Sunlight, Lovin' In The Moonlight”. Bernie Cummins and his Orchestra
10.- "The Shorty George”. Fred Astaire
11.- "Bounce Blues". Ben Webster and his Orchestra
12.- “Yes Sir!”. Milton Brown and His Brownies
13.- “I'm All Out Of Breath”. Willie Smith And His Cubs
14.- "Chant of the Jungle”. Roy Ingraham and His Orchestra
15.- "That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine” Gene Autry and Jimmie Long