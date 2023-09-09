58:13

Boogie argentino, swing, jazz, western swing, boogie, calypso, samba, bolero son, vocal, western swing, hot jazz, fox trot.

1.- “El boogie de los patitos”. Feliciano Brunelli y su Orquesta

2.- “Milenberg Joys”. Abe Lyman and his Californians

3.- “Baby, You Can Count on Me”. Charlie Barnet And His Orchestra

4.- “A Night In Carolina”. Hartman's Heartbreakers -

5.- "Johnny Maddox Boogie”. Johnny Maddox And The Rhythmasters

6.- “Pretty Woman”. Lord Beginner

7.- "Dinorah”. Rico’s Creole Band

8.- “Ella, Tú y Yo”. Cuarteto Caney

9.- “Livin' In The Sunlight, Lovin' In The Moonlight”. Bernie Cummins and his Orchestra

10.- "The Shorty George”. Fred Astaire

11.- "Bounce Blues". Ben Webster and his Orchestra

12.- “Yes Sir!”. Milton Brown and His Brownies

13.- “I'm All Out Of Breath”. Willie Smith And His Cubs

14.- "Chant of the Jungle”. Roy Ingraham and His Orchestra

15.- "That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine” Gene Autry and Jimmie Long



