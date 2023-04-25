58:08

Fox trot, swing, jazz, western swing, instrumental, hawaiian, son montuno, bolero, bluegrass, fox trot ingles, early country, calypso, vocal, sweet music.

1.- “Turkey Special ”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

2.- “Swanee River Boogie”. Albert Ammons

3.- “Mississippi Flyer ”. Tex Beneke and the Miller Orchestra

4.- “Up Jumped The Devil”. The Tune Wranglers

5.- “Istanbul”. Raymond Legrand

6.- “In Waikiki”. Frances Langford

7.- “Dame Un Cacho”. Noro Morales

8.- “Despedida”. Sexteto Flores

9.- “Banjo Riff”. Don Reno

10.- "Bathing in the sunshine". Ambrose and His Orchestra

11.- “Indiana”. Leon Berry and His Orchestra

12.- “Where Is My Sailor Boy”. Monroe Brothers

13.- “Calypso Be”. Young Tiger

14.- “The Red Grapes”. Sammy Davis, Jr.

15.- “BreakAway”. Jack Hylton and His Orchestra



