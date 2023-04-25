Fox trot, swing, jazz, western swing, instrumental, hawaiian, son montuno, bolero, bluegrass, fox trot ingles, early country, calypso, vocal, sweet music.
1.- “Turkey Special ”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra
2.- “Swanee River Boogie”. Albert Ammons
3.- “Mississippi Flyer ”. Tex Beneke and the Miller Orchestra
4.- “Up Jumped The Devil”. The Tune Wranglers
5.- “Istanbul”. Raymond Legrand
6.- “In Waikiki”. Frances Langford
7.- “Dame Un Cacho”. Noro Morales
8.- “Despedida”. Sexteto Flores
9.- “Banjo Riff”. Don Reno
10.- "Bathing in the sunshine". Ambrose and His Orchestra
11.- “Indiana”. Leon Berry and His Orchestra
12.- “Where Is My Sailor Boy”. Monroe Brothers
13.- “Calypso Be”. Young Tiger
14.- “The Red Grapes”. Sammy Davis, Jr.
15.- “BreakAway”. Jack Hylton and His Orchestra