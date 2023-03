58:06

Swing, jazz, hot jazz, western swing, country, hawaiian, hillbilly blues, rumba, cha cha cha, son, dixieland, blues, cajun, washboard, rumba, sweet music.

1.- "Stampede”. Fletcher Henderson and his Orchestra

2.- "Futuristic Rhythm". Ben Pollack & His Orchestra

3.- “Who's Sorry Now”. Harlem Hot Shots

4.- “ I Got the Blues for Mammy”. Bill Boyd & his Cowboy Ramblers

5.- “Hawaiian Hotel”. Jenks 'Tex' Carman

6.- "Alimony Blues”. Jimmie Davis

7.- “Miami Beach Rhumba”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

8.- “Lo se bien”. Orquesta Aragón

9.- “Un Brujo De Guanabacoa”. Cuarteto Caney

10.- “The Hut Sut Song”. Freddy Martin and his Orchestra

11.- “House Rent Scuffle”. Lil Johnson

12.- “Draggin' The Bow”. Harry Choates

13.- “Livin' High”. Dixie Washboard Band

14.- "Marianna”. Antobal's Cubans

15.- "Break-Away”. Jack Hylton & His Orchestra