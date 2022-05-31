Swing, boogie, jazz gitano, western swing, mento, baiao, mambo, guaracha, yodel polka, blues, jazz, hot jazz, old time, fox trot.
1.- "Buona Sera”. Louis Prima
2.- “Shuffle Boogie”. George Towne And His Orchestra
3.- “Shine”. Django Reinhardt And Le Quartet Du Hot Club De France
4.- “The Eighth Of January”. Spade Cooley
5.- “Sweet Jamaica”. The Jamaican Calypsonians
6.- "Kalu”. Roberto Inglez y Su Orquesta
7.- “Mambo Number Five”. Sonny Burke And His Orchestra
8.- “La Ola Marina”. Rico's Greole Band
9.- “The Yodel Polka”. Kenny Roberts and The Pinetoppers
10.- “Singin' the Blues”. Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra
11.- “Jumpin' at The Savoy”. Al Cooper's Savoy Sultans
12.- “Uncle Sammy, Here I Am“. Clarence Williams
13.- “My Own Iona”. Scottdale String Band
14.- "Mama Don't Allow It”. Mound City Blue Blowers
15.- "All By Yourself ”. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders