59:12

Swing, boogie, jazz gitano, western swing, mento, baiao, mambo, guaracha, yodel polka, blues, jazz, hot jazz, old time, fox trot.

1.- "Buona Sera”. Louis Prima

2.- “Shuffle Boogie”. George Towne And His Orchestra

3.- “Shine”. Django Reinhardt And Le Quartet Du Hot Club De France

4.- “The Eighth Of January”. Spade Cooley

5.- “Sweet Jamaica”. The Jamaican Calypsonians

6.- "Kalu”. Roberto Inglez y Su Orquesta

7.- “Mambo Number Five”. Sonny Burke And His Orchestra

8.- “La Ola Marina”. Rico's Greole Band

9.- “The Yodel Polka”. Kenny Roberts and The Pinetoppers

10.- “Singin' the Blues”. Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra

11.- “Jumpin' at The Savoy”. Al Cooper's Savoy Sultans

12.- “Uncle Sammy, Here I Am“. Clarence Williams

13.- “My Own Iona”. Scottdale String Band

14.- "Mama Don't Allow It”. Mound City Blue Blowers

15.- "All By Yourself ”. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders