Be-Bop, swing, dixieland, western swing, mambo, hawaian, habanera, guajira son, country blues, western swing, stomp, pregón, sweet music, gospel, fox trot.
1.- “Boppin' The Blues”. Lucky Thompson and his Lucky Seven
2.- “YesYes”. Mills Blue Rhythm Band
3.- “Oh Baby”. Bud Freeman and his Summa Cum Laude Orchestra
4.- “My Southern Movements”. Hartman's Heartbreakers -
5.- “Joe Lustig Mambo”. Tito Rodríguez con Los Lobos del Mambo
6.- “Hame Pila”. Lani McIntire
7.- “Habanera”. Jan August
8.- “Ojo mucho ojo”. Septeto Machín
9.- “Good Liquor Gonna Carry Me Down”. Big Bill Broonzy
10.- "Boyd's Tin Roof Blues”. Bill Boyd and His Cowboy Ramblers
11.- “Pork Chop Stomp”. Grady Martin and His Winging Strings
12.- "El Berlingonero". Elsie Bayron
13.- "Ain't Got No Gal Now". Phil Baxter and His Orchestra
14.- “House of Gold”. Jordanaires
15.- “Anywhere Sweetie Goes”. Dixie Washboard Band