58:16

Be-Bop, swing, dixieland, western swing, mambo, hawaian, habanera, guajira son, country blues, western swing, stomp, pregón, sweet music, gospel, fox trot.

1.- “Boppin' The Blues”. Lucky Thompson and his Lucky Seven

2.- “YesYes”. Mills Blue Rhythm Band

3.- “Oh Baby”. Bud Freeman and his Summa Cum Laude Orchestra

4.- “My Southern Movements”. Hartman's Heartbreakers -

5.- “Joe Lustig Mambo”. Tito Rodríguez con Los Lobos del Mambo

6.- “Hame Pila”. Lani McIntire

7.- “Habanera”. Jan August

8.- “Ojo mucho ojo”. Septeto Machín

9.- “Good Liquor Gonna Carry Me Down”. Big Bill Broonzy

10.- "Boyd's Tin Roof Blues”. Bill Boyd and His Cowboy Ramblers

11.- “Pork Chop Stomp”. Grady Martin and His Winging Strings

12.- "El Berlingonero". Elsie Bayron

13.- "Ain't Got No Gal Now". Phil Baxter and His Orchestra

14.- “House of Gold”. Jordanaires

15.- “Anywhere Sweetie Goes”. Dixie Washboard Band