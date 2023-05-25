58:10

Dixieland, swing, western swing, classic blues, rumba calypso, old time music, mambo, cha cha cha, mento, washboard band, hawaiian, hillbilly blues, hot jazz, guaracha son, fox trot.

1.– “Panama”. Johnnie Miller's New Orleans Frolickers

2.– “Let's Swing It”. Louis Prima and his Gleeby Rhythm Orchestra

3.- “The New St Louis Blues”. Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

4.- “New Muddy Water Blues”. Yas Yas Girl

5.- “A-Round The Corner". Edmundo Ros & His Rumba Band

6.- “Ozark Waltz”. Morrison Twin Brothers String Band

7.- “Quién Será”. Alfredo Méndez y su Orquesta

8.- “Hawaiian Cha-Cha-Cha”. Pérez Prado

09.- "Trek to England”. Count Lashers Calypso Quintet

10.- “I'm Gonna Play Down By the Ohio”. Alabama Washboard Stompers

11.- “Kauoha Mai”. Joe Keawe

12.- “That Nasty Swing”. Cliff Carlisle

13.- “Lina Blues”. Jabbo Smith’s Rhythm Aces

14.- “Cachito De Bombón”. Grupo Marcano

15.- “Talk Of The Town". Ted Weem's Orchestra



