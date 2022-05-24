Swing, hot jazz, rhythm and blues, choro, bluegrass, country blues, samba, conga, western swing, rumba, vocal, jazz, hawaiian, fox trot.
1.- "For Dancers Only”. Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra
2.- "I Fell In Love With You", Henry Allen and His New York Orchestra
3.- “Please Don't Leave Me”. Fats Domino
4.- "Teleco-Teco”. Eduardo Armani y su Orquesta
5.- “You'd Better Get Right”. The Stanley Brothers
6.- “Mashing That Thing”. Bo Carter
7.- “Fury Samba”. Roy Ross And His Orchestra
8.- “La Comparsa de los Payasos”. Orquesta Enrique Bryon
9.- “Cheesy Breeze”. Milton Brown and his Brownies
10.- “Wilhelmina”. Freddy Martin and his Orchestra
11.- “A Rainy Night In Rio”. The Andrews Sisters
12.- “Louisville Lou”. Sophie Tucker with Bob Haggart And His Orchestra
13.- “A Heart of Stone”. Bob Crosby And His Bob Cats
14.- "E-Liliu-E, Hula”. Felix Mendelssohn and His Hawaiian Serenaders
15.- "My Girl”. Johnny Dodds with Chicago Footwarmers