59:09

Swing, hot jazz, rhythm and blues, choro, bluegrass, country blues, samba, conga, western swing, rumba, vocal, jazz, hawaiian, fox trot.

1.- "For Dancers Only”. Jimmie Lunceford and His Orchestra

2.- "I Fell In Love With You", Henry Allen and His New York Orchestra

3.- “Please Don't Leave Me”. Fats Domino

4.- "Teleco-Teco”. Eduardo Armani y su Orquesta

5.- “You'd Better Get Right”. The Stanley Brothers

6.- “Mashing That Thing”. Bo Carter

7.- “Fury Samba”. Roy Ross And His Orchestra

8.- “La Comparsa de los Payasos”. Orquesta Enrique Bryon

9.- “Cheesy Breeze”. Milton Brown and his Brownies

10.- “Wilhelmina”. Freddy Martin and his Orchestra

11.- “A Rainy Night In Rio”. The Andrews Sisters

12.- “Louisville Lou”. Sophie Tucker with Bob Haggart And His Orchestra

13.- “A Heart of Stone”. Bob Crosby And His Bob Cats

14.- "E-Liliu-E, Hula”. Felix Mendelssohn and His Hawaiian Serenaders

15.- "My Girl”. Johnny Dodds with Chicago Footwarmers