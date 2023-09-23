Jazz, boogie, swing, country swing, bluegrass, vocal, conga, bolero son, blues, fox, country blues, polka mejicana, cajun swing, hawaiian, hillbilly blues,
1.- “Sliphorn Sam”. Russ Morgan Orchestra
2.- "Sugar Hill Boogie". Will Bradley and his Boogie Woogie Boys
3.- "Small Fry". Dan Terry and his Orchestra
4.- "You Are My Sunshine". Rice Brothers Gang
5.- “Katy Hill”. Bill Monroe
6.- “Bless Your Heart”. The Fontaine Sisters
7.- “Jatap Conga”. Illinois Jacket
8.- “Desencanto”. Cuarteto Caney
9.- "Apple Tree Swing". Sonny Boy Williamson
10.- "The Woodchuck Song". Tex Beneke and The Miller Orchestra
11.- “Playing With The Strings”. Lonnie Johnson
12.- “La Texanita”. Mariachi Pulido
13.- “Running Around”. Joe Werner And The Ramblers
14.- “Everybody Does It In Hawaii”. King Oliver & His Orchestra
15.- “There's An Empty Cot In The Bunkhouse Tonight”. Gene Aut