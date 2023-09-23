58:16

Jazz, boogie, swing, country swing, bluegrass, vocal, conga, bolero son, blues, fox, country blues, polka mejicana, cajun swing, hawaiian, hillbilly blues,

1.- “Sliphorn Sam”. Russ Morgan Orchestra

2.- "Sugar Hill Boogie". Will Bradley and his Boogie Woogie Boys

3.- "Small Fry". Dan Terry and his Orchestra

4.- "You Are My Sunshine". Rice Brothers Gang

5.- “Katy Hill”. Bill Monroe

6.- “Bless Your Heart”. The Fontaine Sisters

7.- “Jatap Conga”. Illinois Jacket

8.- “Desencanto”. Cuarteto Caney

9.- "Apple Tree Swing". Sonny Boy Williamson

10.- "The Woodchuck Song". Tex Beneke and The Miller Orchestra

11.- “Playing With The Strings”. Lonnie Johnson

12.- “La Texanita”. Mariachi Pulido

13.- “Running Around”. Joe Werner And The Ramblers

14.- “Everybody Does It In Hawaii”. King Oliver & His Orchestra

15.- “There's An Empty Cot In The Bunkhouse Tonight”. Gene Aut



