59:04

Jazz, swing, boogie, western swing, old time music, instrumental, tango, son montuno, country blues, dixieland, rhythm and blues, old time music, hawaiian, fox trot.

1.- "Mañana”. Pete Rugolo and his Orchestra

2.- “Give, Baby, Give”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra

3.- “Rockabye The Boogie”. Ray Mckinley and his Orchestra

4.- “ Let's Go”. Tune Wranglers

5.- “When The Springtime Comes Again”. The Carter Family

6.- “Midnight”. Lenny Dee

7.- “Hernando's Hideaway”. Ethel Smith

8.- “Se Acaba El Mundo”. Beny Moré

9.- “Big Bill Blues”. Big Bill Broonzy

10.- "Wabash Blues”. Firehouse Five Plus Two

11.- “Symphony in Sid”. Illinois Jacquet and His Orchestra

12.- “Little Brown Jug”. John Kirby

13.- “John Henry Was A Little Boy”. Mainers Mountaineers

14.- “In My Old Hawaiian Home”. A Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra

15.- “As Long As You've Got Your Health”. Ray Noble and his Orchestra