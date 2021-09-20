Jazz, swing, boogie, western swing, old time music, instrumental, tango, son montuno, country blues, dixieland, rhythm and blues, old time music, hawaiian, fox trot.
1.- "Mañana”. Pete Rugolo and his Orchestra
2.- “Give, Baby, Give”. Cab Calloway and His Orchestra
3.- “Rockabye The Boogie”. Ray Mckinley and his Orchestra
4.- “ Let's Go”. Tune Wranglers
5.- “When The Springtime Comes Again”. The Carter Family
6.- “Midnight”. Lenny Dee
7.- “Hernando's Hideaway”. Ethel Smith
8.- “Se Acaba El Mundo”. Beny Moré
9.- “Big Bill Blues”. Big Bill Broonzy
10.- "Wabash Blues”. Firehouse Five Plus Two
11.- “Symphony in Sid”. Illinois Jacquet and His Orchestra
12.- “Little Brown Jug”. John Kirby
13.- “John Henry Was A Little Boy”. Mainers Mountaineers
14.- “In My Old Hawaiian Home”. A Tubize Royal Hawaiian Orchestra
15.- “As Long As You've Got Your Health”. Ray Noble and his Orchestra