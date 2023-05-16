58:07

Armónica, swing, hot jazz, western swing, goombay, country yodel, afro cubano, mambo, hawaiian, boogie, stomp, classic blues, western swing, bolero son, fox trot.

1.- “I Got Rhythm”. Larry Adler

2.- "Non Stop Flight". Artie Shaw and His Orchestra

3.- "Limehouse Blues". Georgia Washboard Stompers

4.- "I'm Wild About That Thing”. The Tune Wranglers

5.- “My Lima Beans”. George Symonette and his Calypso Sextette

6.- “Yodeling Bird”. Rosalie Allen

7.- “Jungle Bird”. Noro Morales y su Orquesta

8.- “Lover's Mambo”. The Joe Roland Quintet

9.- “Kuu Hoa”. Josephine N. Ikuwa Singers

10.- "Rock-A Boogie". Googie Rene' and His Band

11.- “Harmonica Stomp”. Jazz Gillum

12.- “Hustlin' Dan”. Bessie Smith

13.- “When You Hear Me Call”. W. Lee O'Daniel and his Hillbilly Boys

14.- “Desmayo”. Septeto Machín

15.- “Lo-do-de-o”. Harry Reser's Six Jumping Jacks



