78 RPM   78 RPM - 16/05/23 16/05/2023 58:07

Armónica, swing, hot jazz, western swing, goombay, country yodel, afro cubano, mambo, hawaiian, boogie, stomp, classic blues, western swing, bolero son, fox trot.

1.- “I Got Rhythm”. Larry Adler 

2.- "Non Stop Flight". Artie Shaw and His Orchestra 

3.- "Limehouse Blues". Georgia Washboard Stompers

4.- "I'm Wild About That Thing”. The Tune Wranglers 

5.- “My Lima Beans”. George Symonette and his Calypso Sextette 

6.- “Yodeling Bird”. Rosalie Allen

7.- “Jungle Bird”. Noro Morales y su Orquesta 

8.- “Lover's Mambo”. The Joe Roland Quintet 

9.- “Kuu Hoa”. Josephine N. Ikuwa Singers 

10.- "Rock-A Boogie". Googie Rene' and His Band 

11.- “Harmonica Stomp”. Jazz Gillum 

12.- “Hustlin' Dan”. Bessie Smith 

13.- “When You Hear Me Call”. W. Lee O'Daniel and his Hillbilly Boys 

14.- “Desmayo”. Septeto Machín 

15.- “Lo-do-de-o”. Harry Reser's Six Jumping Jacks


78 RPM
Más opciones