Armónica, swing, hot jazz, western swing, goombay, country yodel, afro cubano, mambo, hawaiian, boogie, stomp, classic blues, western swing, bolero son, fox trot.
1.- “I Got Rhythm”. Larry Adler
2.- "Non Stop Flight". Artie Shaw and His Orchestra
3.- "Limehouse Blues". Georgia Washboard Stompers
4.- "I'm Wild About That Thing”. The Tune Wranglers
5.- “My Lima Beans”. George Symonette and his Calypso Sextette
6.- “Yodeling Bird”. Rosalie Allen
7.- “Jungle Bird”. Noro Morales y su Orquesta
8.- “Lover's Mambo”. The Joe Roland Quintet
9.- “Kuu Hoa”. Josephine N. Ikuwa Singers
10.- "Rock-A Boogie". Googie Rene' and His Band
11.- “Harmonica Stomp”. Jazz Gillum
12.- “Hustlin' Dan”. Bessie Smith
13.- “When You Hear Me Call”. W. Lee O'Daniel and his Hillbilly Boys
14.- “Desmayo”. Septeto Machín
15.- “Lo-do-de-o”. Harry Reser's Six Jumping Jacks