58:06

Swing francés, jazz, westerm swing, vocal, fox hawaiano español, country blues, son, guajira, exótica, vals criollo, yodel, hot jazz, one-step, classic blues.

1.- “Tiger Rag”. Gus Viseur Et Son Orchestre

2.- “Memphis Blues”. Muggsy Spanier

3.- “Swingin The Bow”. Farr Brothers

4.- “Good-Bye Blues”. Mills Brothers

5.- “Querido Honolulú”. Los Trashumantes

6.- “She's Got A Mean Disposition”. Henry Townsend -

7.- “La cachimba de San Juan”. Alfredo Brito

8.- “Vamos Al Bohío”. Trio Pinareño

9.- "Stack O'Lee Blues". Sol Hoopii's Novelty Trio

10.- "Trois Mandarins”. The Ray Ventura Collegians

11.- “Juliana”. Lionel Belasco y su Orquestra

12.- “Arizona Yodeler”. Dezurik Sisters

13.- “Jersey Lightning'”. Luis Russell

14.- “Original Dixieland One-Step”. Miff Mole And His Little Molers

15.- “Come Home Daddy”. Lillian Glinn