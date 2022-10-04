58:07

Swing, be bop, boogie, western swing, country, country blues, tango, mambo, guaracha, mambo, jive, vocal calypso, hot jazz, sweet music.

1.– “Truckin' On The Old Camp Ground”. Ike Ragon & His Orchestra

2.– “Diga Diga Doo”. The Boots Mussulli Quartet

3.- "The Breaks”. Albert Ammons' Rhythm Kings

4.- “The Strawberry Roan”. Bill Boyd and His Cowboys Ramblers

5.- “Wild Bill Hickok”. Slim Boyd & His Range Riders

6.- “Sleepy Water Blues". Lonnie Johnson

7.- “La Cumparsita”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

8.- “El Muerto Se Fue De Rumba”. Trio Pinareño

09.- "La Televisión". Lolita Garrido

10.- “The Sheik Of Araby”. Three Peppers

11.- “Pennsylvania 6-5000”. The Andrews Sisters

12.- “John O'Carr”. King Radio

13.- “Haunted Nights”. Duke Ellington's Orchestra

14.- “Jammin'”. Clarence Williams

15.- “Outside'. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders