Swing, be bop, boogie, western swing, country, country blues, tango, mambo, guaracha, mambo, jive, vocal calypso, hot jazz, sweet music.
1.– “Truckin' On The Old Camp Ground”. Ike Ragon & His Orchestra
2.– “Diga Diga Doo”. The Boots Mussulli Quartet
3.- "The Breaks”. Albert Ammons' Rhythm Kings
4.- “The Strawberry Roan”. Bill Boyd and His Cowboys Ramblers
5.- “Wild Bill Hickok”. Slim Boyd & His Range Riders
6.- “Sleepy Water Blues". Lonnie Johnson
7.- “La Cumparsita”. Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
8.- “El Muerto Se Fue De Rumba”. Trio Pinareño
09.- "La Televisión". Lolita Garrido
10.- “The Sheik Of Araby”. Three Peppers
11.- “Pennsylvania 6-5000”. The Andrews Sisters
12.- “John O'Carr”. King Radio
13.- “Haunted Nights”. Duke Ellington's Orchestra
14.- “Jammin'”. Clarence Williams
15.- “Outside'. Irving Aaronson and His Commanders