180 grados

59:04

SINÉAD O’CONNOR – Nothing Compares 2 U

SINÉAD O’CONNOR – You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart

SINÉAD O'CONNOR - The Emperor's New Clothes

RHIANNON GIDDENS ft. JASON ISBELL - Yet to Be

THE ROLLING STONES - Mixed Emotions

BE YOUR OWN PET - Big Trouble

JAMES BLAKE - Loading

THE WEEKND, MADONNA, PLAYBOI CARTI - Popular

CRYSTAL FIGHTERS – Carolina

NATION OF LANGUAGE - Too Much Enough

DEPECHE MODE - Just Can't Get Enough

CAROLINE POLACHEK - Bunny Is A Rider (Sega Bodega Remix)

BETHANY COSENTINO - Natural Disaster

KARAVANA – Fiesta With You

NIÑA POLACA ft GRASIAS – Pollo Frito