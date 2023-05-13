Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés - Secret legacy, part 2

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(Grunts)
(Twitch grunts)
(Bird squawks)
- (Chuckles)
- (Chuckles)
(Upbeat electronic music)
(Grunts)
(Energy shrills)
(Twitch grunts)
(Energy shrills)
(Energy pings)
- (Laughs)
(Mo giggles)
- (Grunts)
(Mo giggles)
(Thrash whirs)
(Sighs)
(Suspenseful music)
(Drone whirs and beeps)
(Energy whirs)
(Yelps)
(Rotors whirring)
(Drone whirs)
(Suspenseful music)
(Drone beeps)
(Energy blasts)
(Electricity crackles)
(Pebble clanks)
(Drones whir)
Missing one.
Tell Wheeljack his tech has bugs...
the explode-y kind.
- I'm glad you're here, Dorothy.
GHOST isn't a perfect ally,
but Optimus believes they'll help our kind
make a home on Earth.
- (Scoffs) Optimus always sees the bright side,
even when there isn't one.
- Don't be so hard on him, Dorothy.
Clearly we've had disagreements,
but when I joined the Autobots to end the war,
I saw that Optimus always does what he believes
is right, no matter the personal cost.
(Soft dramatic music)
- (Sighs) GHOST.
- The drones didn't find anything.
We'll need to search the town ourselves.
Autobots, roll out!
(Bots whir)
(Engines rumble)
(Wheels squeal)
- I can never tell if he means me.
- (Laughs)
(Mechanical squeaking)
(Ominous music)
- (Groans) - Stop struggling, Hardtop.
- (Grunts)
When my brother gets here,
he's gonna squash you like a spider!
No offense.
- Oh, I hope he does.
Get here, I mean.
I'd love to keep my makeover in the family.
Have you pinpointed the location
of your destroyed colleague's intel?
(Arachnamech squeaks)
Witwicky.
Your brother can wait his turn.
I have more tantalizing quarry,
ripe for the picking.
Arachnamechs, to the hunt.
(Display whirs)
(Solemn music)
(Sighs)
(Sleeve whirs)
(Arachnamech clanks)
(Gasps)
(Yelping)
(Arachnamech clanking)
(Thrash grunting)
(Arachnamech squeals)
(Metal clanks)
(Trash clatters)
(Arachnamech growls)
(Upbeat electronic music)
(Twitch trills)
(Sleeve ringing)
(Ominous music)
(Drone crackles)
(Tense music)
- (Gasps)
(Grunts)
(Metal clanking)
(Arachnamech shrieks)
(Electricity crackles)
(Thrash yelps)
(Upbeat electronic music)
Whoop, whoop!
(Music dies down)
(Energy crackles)
(Arachnamechs trilling)
(Tense chuckle)
(Energy blasting)
(All gasp)
(Upbeat electronic music)
(Windshield wipers squeak)
(Rotors whirring)
(Sleeves ring)
(Soft bright music)
Oh, if I wasn't so glad to see you safe,
I'd be furious!
What are you doing out here?
And where'd you find these bots?
- (Clears throat)
I'll contact GHOST.
They can take these two bots to HQ for safety.
Excuse me?
- Where did you say they are from?
(Horn blares)
(Engine rumbles)
(Brakes hiss)
- Quick response!
This is your ride.
I know you're worried about your friends.
Which is why we'll keep them very safe.
- We have to trust Optimus right now.
As soon as we sort things out, you can visit them.
I promise.
(Solemn music)
(Doors clang)
(Engine rumbles)
(Ominous music)
(People chattering)
(Camera shutters clicking)
So let me get this straight.
You were chased by robot spiders into a glowing cave,
two new Transformers were born from sludge,
you brought them home to adopt them,
and didn't tell your Mom and me?
Immediately is the right time!
You could have been hurt back there.
- You kids can always talk to Mom and me about anything.
I was kinda wondering that too, Dottie.
- Turns out GHOST is my new boss.
I'll be helping Autobots bring in the bad guys
and protect the good ones.
Lotta surprises for everyone today.
Those come off, right?
- Ranger Malto, GHOST has no record of the truck or driver.
The young bots could be anywhere by now.
Excuse me, Mr. Optimus?
Big fan.
- Don't worry, young Maltos...
my team will track down your friends.
- Not alone, you won't.
I made a promise.
Twitch and Thrash are my responsibility.
(Faint slurping)
- Come in.
Welcome. I'm so excited to meet you.
Please, sit.
(Arachnamechs clinking)
(Both gasp)
What? No.
It must have been a misunderstanding.
Don't judge my friends by a few bad apples.
These spiders are fun-loving little bots.
Show them.
(Arachnamech growls)
(Clapping)
Now, tell me about yourselves. Where are you from?
Fascinating.
Organic-energonic hybridization.
Not unlike myself.
What are you?
Not Cybertronus cybertronii.
A new species, entirely from this planet.
You are Cybertronus terrans!
What did you call me?
(Electricity crackles)
Mandroid... is a gross oversimplification of...
(Grunts)
Tell me more about this creepy cave.
(Energy ringing)
(Sleeves ringing)
(Tense music)
(Dot grunts)
Thank you for sharing your lane!
- I'm texting Optimus and Megatron our coordinates.
Hopefully our route isn't too confusing.
(Alert beeps)
Someone's got to stop his emoji abuse.
(Call rings)
- The robot gets me every time.
(Laughs)
Good to be on a mission with you again.
Like old times.
- We have much in common, you and I...
part of two different worlds,
neither of which accept us for who we are.
(Metal clanks)
So we must be more.
Oh, but I was counting on a much longer stay.
(Alarm blares)
(Restraints clank)
(Both grunting)
For parts, at least.
(Both grunting)
(Explosion booms)
I believe you're holding our young friends
against their will.
- This is Robby and Mo?
- Stand down, mister.
Mr. Mandroid.
- That's not my... Ugghhh!
Arachnamechs, tear them limb from limb!
(Tense music)
(Energy blasting)
- By all means, resist!
It's my favorite part.
(Projectiles blasting)
(Rockets whistling)
(Energy roars)
(Weapon whirs)
(Explosions booming)
(Energy zaps)
(Explosions booming)
(Megatron grunts)
(Console beeping)
(Machine whirring)
- (Whimpering)
(Optimus Prime grunts)
(Weapon fire blasting)
- Elita-1.
How about a little Decepticon-Autobot tango?
(Alert buzzes)
(Bots whir)
(Bot growls)
For old time's sake.
(Laughs)
(Elita-1 grunts)
Ha!
(Distant weapon fire blasting)
(Dramatic music on radio)
- Don't worry. Your Mom's got this.
- Megatron, cover me.
- Mm. Just like the Battle of Burbank.
- I'm going for Twitch and Thrash.
(Weapon fire blasting)
(Explosions booming)
(Grunts)
(Machine whirs)
(Both) Yay! Aaahh!
(Arachnamech clanks)
(Console crackles)
- Okay, kids, move out, now!
(Blows clanking)
- Your heart's not in this, is it?
(Bots grunting)
(Blows clanking)
Brain either.
(Concrete cracks)
(Engine roars)
(Blow clanking)
- (Gasps) Elita-1 is using Ariel's Gambit!
Pinch me!
- (Gasps)
That's, um...
(Bot whirs)
Skullcruncher.
- (Growls)
- Some things are better left in the history books.
Seat belts!
(All screaming)
(Weapon fire blasts)
(Twitch whirring)
(All screaming)
(Minivan clanks)
(Thrash grunts)
(Ominous music)
(Energy whirs)
(Energy blasts)
(Thrash screams)
(Thudding)
(Thrash grunts)
(Energy whirs)
(Engine roars)
(Weapon fire blasts)
(Wheels squeal)
(Engine roars)
(Wheels squeal)
(Whirring)
(Footstep clanks)
(Engine roars)
(Wheels squeal)
Oh, babies grow up so fast.
Seems like just yesterday I was teaching them to say...
Decepticon?
Okay, minivan, if you're secretly an Autobot,
now would be the time to let me know!
(Tense music)
(Bot whirs)
(Energy blasts)
I know that sound!
(Suspenseful music)
Bumblebee?
(Intense rock music)
- Pretty brave to face down a Con by yourself.
Guess that makes you an honorary Autobot, huh?
(Grunting)
(Clanking)
(Energy blasts)
(Owl hoots)
(Solemn music)
- Honest, I don't know what came over me!
I'd never fight you, Megatron, no matter what side you're on.
(Grunts)
(Soft bright music)
(Kisses)
- Ahh. Plenty of prisoners...
just not the one we need.
- Something tells me we haven't seen
the last of this Mandroid.
- Aww, is it already over?
I was just getting warmed up.
- Bumblebee, I didn't call you out of hiding for one fight.
I have a new mission for you.
To train our youngest members, the first of Cybertronian kind
to be part of our world and this one.
They'll stay with me at...
- No. I'm sorry, Optimus.
I respect your concern for Twitch and Thrash,
but these bots are bonded to my children.
That makes them family, and nobody...
not you, GHOST, or any army of Decepticons--
is taking them away.
- Ranger Malto.
(Laughs) I was hoping you'd say that.
These young bots...
These Terrans deserve to learn
about both of their worlds,
and I can think of no better human protectors
than you and your family.
(Alex cheers)
- Does this mean Bumblebee is coming to live with us?
- Ugh.
(Flames crackle)
- (Blows)
(Flames blast)
(Engine roars)
(Wheels squeal)
Hi, hon. Hey, Bee!
How was work?
- Definitely new territory.
- We rescued an egret tangled in fishing line.
Good day.
- Oops.
(Grill lid clanks)
Kids, have you seen that foil?
(Ethereal music)
(Shooting star)
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
10 Episodios
Secret legacy, part 2
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés20 min, 28 sec
Secret legacy, part 1
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 33 sec
Moo-ving in
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Missed connection
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Hashtag: Oops
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Outtakes
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Decoy
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Age of evolution. Part 1
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Age of evolution. Part 2
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 4 sec
Family and friends
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
