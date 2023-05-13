Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés - Secret legacy, part 2

Come on, Twitch!

(Grunts) There's loads of games we can play.

(Twitch grunts)

Like...

Bet I can name more birds than you!

That's more Mom's thing. Ready, go!

Leslie. Mike. Kerri with an I.

Kerry with a Y. Spizwig.

(Bird squawks)

- (Chuckles) Pretty sure Spizwig isn't a name.

Shh! You'll hurt his feelings.

- (Chuckles) Well, I bet I can hit

more targets than you.

(Upbeat electronic music)

(Grunts)

Nice, Robby. My turn.

(Energy shrills)

(Twitch grunts)

Aww, how'd my lasers work yesterday?

Maybe my arm is at the wrong angle,

or maybe target practice requires different weaponry.

Or maybe it... Think fast!

(Energy shrills)

Ha!

(Energy pings)

Whoa! I knew I was good,

but I didn't know I was the best!

I wonder what else I can do.

- (Laughs) Yo!

This is the single greatest feat of my entire life!

I am a master...

Mo?

(Mo giggles)

- (Grunts)

(Mo giggles)

(Thrash whirs)

Hey. You're not upset anymore.

I was upset?

You just felt sad.

Everything you did was touched by it.

I guess I've been worrying about my family.

This move was hard, and I...

(Sighs) Just want us all to be happy.

They probably want that for you, too.

So to make them happy, be happy!

(Suspenseful music)

(Drone whirs and beeps)

- What's that bird's name?

Interior circuitry. Unknown power source.

Come on, eyes, look closer!

(Energy whirs)

(Yelps) Weird feels.

Really weird feels! Aaahhhh!

(Rotors whirring)

Huh. It looked bigger from far away.

Twitch! You transformed!

You have a vehicle mode!

(Drone whirs)

(Suspenseful music)

(Drone beeps)

(Energy blasts)

(Electricity crackles)

Uh, I feel like we missed a lot.

Twitch is a drone now!

Aw, I wanna change into something!

It happened by accident, but I kinda like this.

First, you have to stare at something really hard.

Okay.

Stand still, future Thrash mode!

(Pebble clanks)

Ow!

It's cool. I dig the weaponry.

We should go into town.

You'll have way more stuff to pick from there.

You guys want to come? Nah.

If I can fix this, Twitch and I are on

for some ultimate sky racing.

Suit yourself.

(Drones whir)

Missing one.

Tell Wheeljack his tech has bugs...

the explode-y kind.

- I'm glad you're here, Dorothy.

GHOST isn't a perfect ally,

but Optimus believes they'll help our kind

make a home on Earth.

- (Scoffs) Optimus always sees the bright side,

even when there isn't one.

- Don't be so hard on him, Dorothy.

Clearly we've had disagreements,

but when I joined the Autobots to end the war,

I saw that Optimus always does what he believes

is right, no matter the personal cost.

(Soft dramatic music)

- (Sighs) GHOST.

- The drones didn't find anything.

We'll need to search the town ourselves.

Autobots, roll out!

(Bots whir)

(Engines rumble)

(Wheels squeal)

- I can never tell if he means me.

- (Laughs)

(Mechanical squeaking)

(Ominous music)

- (Groans) - Stop struggling, Hardtop.

- (Grunts)

When my brother gets here,

he's gonna squash you like a spider!

No offense.

- Oh, I hope he does.

Get here, I mean.

I'd love to keep my makeover in the family.

Have you pinpointed the location

of your destroyed colleague's intel?

(Arachnamech squeaks)

Witwicky.

Your brother can wait his turn.

I have more tantalizing quarry,

ripe for the picking.

Arachnamechs, to the hunt.

People might freak out if they see a new kind of bot.

We could still find you a cool vehicle.

(Display whirs)

I don't want to turn into any of these, Mo.

That's okay.

The right set of wheels is a huge choice.

You know when you find it.

(Solemn music)

(Sighs) Like my bike.

Rocinante. I sure miss her.

What made her so special?

She was the fastest on our block!

Sleek lines, all-terrain tread.

When I rode Rocinante, I felt like a warrior goddess!

(Sleeve whirs)

There will never be another one like her.

(Arachnamech clanks)

Let's go find you an alt mode.

(Gasps)

Finally!

I was hoping to get my turn with one of you guys!

(Yelping)

Ahh! (Grunts)

(Arachnamech clanking)

(Thrash grunting)

It looked easier when Twitch did this!

(Arachnamech squeals)

(Metal clanks)

Buzz off, bucko!

Dig the trash talking, Mo!

(Trash clatters)

(Arachnamech growls)

This... is...

epic!

Whoo-hoo!

(Upbeat electronic music)

(Twitch trills)

Whoa!

(Sleeve ringing)

Mo and Thrash!

They need us. I feel it too!

How can we find them? Should we get help?

They feel so freaked out! What do we do?

They were going to town.

We'll start there and come up with a strategy

once we find out what's wrong.

(Ominous music)

(Drone crackles)

(Tense music)

- (Gasps)

Oh no, you don't!

(Grunts)

(Metal clanking)

(Arachnamech shrieks)

(Electricity crackles)

(Thrash yelps)

Thrash, it's time you learned the art of the victory dance.

(Upbeat electronic music)

Whoop, whoop!

Whoop, whoop! Hey!

Technically, that was our win.

(Music dies down)

My win.

What...? come on!

I can't even get on the scoreboard?

To be fair, I was button mashing.

(Energy crackles)

Good news, Thrash.

Here's a chance for you to do some mashing.

(Arachnamechs trilling)

Lots of chances.

(Tense chuckle)

(Energy blasting)

(All gasp)

(Upbeat electronic music)

Whoa, Optimus Prime?

(Windshield wipers squeak)

He sure showed those ro-bozos who's boss, right Mo?

Eh?

(Rotors whirring)

(Sleeves ring)

I don't understand.

You feel happy and sad at the same time?

Well, we're glad to be safe, but...

There's gonna be consequences.

(Soft bright music)

Oh, if I wasn't so glad to see you safe,

I'd be furious!

What are you doing out here?

And where'd you find these bots?

They're brand new, Mom!

- (Clears throat)

I'll contact GHOST.

They can take these two bots to HQ for safety.

Twitch and Thrash.

Excuse me?

They have names.

And they should stay with us!

We can protect them.

- Where did you say they are from?

(Horn blares)

(Engine rumbles)

(Brakes hiss)

- Quick response!

This is your ride.

Wait! We don't want to go anywhere without Robby and Mo.

You won't.

Please, Mom!

You can't let them take Twitch and Thrash!

I know you're worried about your friends.

You don't get it!

They're more important than just friends.

Which is why we'll keep them very safe.

- We have to trust Optimus right now.

As soon as we sort things out, you can visit them.

I promise.

(Solemn music)

It's gonna be okay.

Mom always keeps her promises.

We'll see you as soon as we can.

(Doors clang)

(Engine rumbles)

(Ominous music)

(People chattering)

(Camera shutters clicking)

So let me get this straight.

You were chased by robot spiders into a glowing cave,

two new Transformers were born from sludge,

you brought them home to adopt them,

and didn't tell your Mom and me?

We were going to tell you, honest!

We were just... waiting for the right time.

Immediately is the right time!

You could have been hurt back there.

- You kids can always talk to Mom and me about anything.

Like you'd listen.

Nobody ever asked Mo and me if we wanted to leave Philly,

and now that we finally found friends here,

you took them away.

Why would we tell you anything?

We're not the only ones keeping secrets, Mom.

I thought you were done working with Transformers.

And who's GHOST?

I was kinda wondering that too, Dottie.

- Turns out GHOST is my new boss.

I'll be helping Autobots bring in the bad guys

and protect the good ones.

Lotta surprises for everyone today.

Like us meeting Twitch and Thrash!

They're family now.

We're connected!

When they're sad, we're sad.

When we're happy, they are too.

Thrash and Twitch are a part of us.

Those come off, right?

- Ranger Malto, GHOST has no record of the truck or driver.

The young bots could be anywhere by now.

What?

You lost our brother and sister?

Excuse me, Mr. Optimus?

Big fan.

- Don't worry, young Maltos...

my team will track down your friends.

- Not alone, you won't.

I made a promise.

Twitch and Thrash are my responsibility.

(Faint slurping)

- Come in.

Welcome. I'm so excited to meet you.

Please, sit.

(Arachnamechs clinking)

(Both gasp) Watch out!

Those things are dangerous.

They've attacked us twice.

What? No.

It must have been a misunderstanding.

Don't judge my friends by a few bad apples.

These spiders are fun-loving little bots.

Show them.

(Arachnamech growls)

(Clapping)

Now, tell me about yourselves. Where are you from?

Here! Uh, well, not here-here.

See, there was this creepy cave,

and then there were, like, all these lights...

Fascinating.

Organic-energonic hybridization.

I'm like, ha-hah, what's that?

Not unlike myself.

What are you?

Transformers?

We think.

Not Cybertronus cybertronii.

A new species, entirely from this planet.

You are Cybertronus terrans!

Whatever you say, Mandroid.

What did you call me?

Oh, well, if you're gonna name us,

we get to name you, right?

Half human, half android.

Mandroid?

(Electricity crackles)

Mandroid... is a gross oversimplification of...

(Grunts)

Tell me more about this creepy cave.

(Energy ringing)

(Sleeves ringing)

I can feel Thrash and Twitch!

Their emotions are this way!

(Tense music)

(Dot grunts)

Dad, left!

Whoa! Oh.

Thank you for sharing your lane!

- I'm texting Optimus and Megatron our coordinates.

Hopefully our route isn't too confusing.

(Alert beeps)

Someone's got to stop his emoji abuse.

(Call rings)

- The robot gets me every time.

(Laughs)

Good to be on a mission with you again.

Like old times.

- We have much in common, you and I...

part of two different worlds,

neither of which accept us for who we are.

(Metal clanks)

So we must be more.

I'm reading lots of Robby and Mo feels,

and they're pinging closer! Yeah.

Well, it's been weird, Mandroid.

Our friends will pick us up.

Oh, but I was counting on a much longer stay.

(Alarm blares)

(Restraints clank)

(Both grunting)

For parts, at least.

What the... Hey!

Let us go, creep!

Not cool, Mandroid!

(Both grunting)

(Explosion booms)

I believe you're holding our young friends

against their will.

- This is Robby and Mo?

- Stand down, mister.

Mandroid.

Mr. Mandroid.

- That's not my... Ugghhh!

Arachnamechs, tear them limb from limb!

(Tense music)

(Energy blasting)

- By all means, resist!

It's my favorite part.

(Projectiles blasting)

(Rockets whistling)

(Energy roars)

(Weapon whirs)

(Explosions booming)

(Energy zaps)

(Explosions booming)

(Megatron grunts)

(Console beeping)

(Machine whirring)

- (Whimpering)

(Optimus Prime grunts)

(Weapon fire blasting)

- Elita-1.

How about a little Decepticon-Autobot tango?

(Alert buzzes)

(Bots whir)

(Bot growls)

For old time's sake.

(Laughs)

(Elita-1 grunts)

Ha!

(Distant weapon fire blasting)

(Dramatic music on radio)

- Don't worry. Your Mom's got this.

- Megatron, cover me.

- Mm. Just like the Battle of Burbank.

- I'm going for Twitch and Thrash.

(Weapon fire blasting)

(Explosions booming)

(Grunts)

(Machine whirs)

(Both) Yay! Aaahh!

(Arachnamech clanks)

(Console crackles)

- Okay, kids, move out, now!

(Blows clanking)

- Your heart's not in this, is it?

(Bots grunting)

(Blows clanking)

Brain either.

(Concrete cracks)

(Engine roars)

(Blow clanking)

- (Gasps) Elita-1 is using Ariel's Gambit!

Pinch me!

Uh, Dad?

Which Decepticon is that?

- (Gasps)

That's, um...

(Bot whirs)

Skullcruncher.

How'd he get his name?

- (Growls)

- Some things are better left in the history books.

Seat belts!

(All screaming)

(Weapon fire blasts)

(Twitch whirring)

(All screaming)

(Minivan clanks)

(Thrash grunts)

(Ominous music)

(Energy whirs)

(Energy blasts)

(Thrash screams)

(Thudding)

Thrash!

(Thrash grunts)

Rocinante.

(Energy whirs)

(Engine roars)

(Weapon fire blasts)

(Wheels squeal)

Rocinante rides again!

(Engine roars)

(Wheels squeal)

(Whirring)

Whoo, whoo! Whoo, whoo!

What are you doing?

Victory dance. Mo taught me.

What happened to you guys?

Are you okay? Short answer, yes.

Long answer is gonna have to wait

because we're in the middle of a battlefield!

(Footstep clanks)

(Engine roars)

(Wheels squeal)

Whoo! Yeah!

Oh, babies grow up so fast.

Seems like just yesterday I was teaching them to say...

Decepticon?

Okay, minivan, if you're secretly an Autobot,

now would be the time to let me know!

(Tense music)

(Bot whirs)

(Energy blasts)

I know that sound!

(Suspenseful music)

Bumblebee?

(Intense rock music)

- Pretty brave to face down a Con by yourself.

Guess that makes you an honorary Autobot, huh?

(Grunting)

(Clanking)

(Energy blasts)

(Owl hoots)

(Solemn music)

- Honest, I don't know what came over me!

I'd never fight you, Megatron, no matter what side you're on.

(Grunts)

(Soft bright music)

(Kisses)

- Ahh. Plenty of prisoners...

just not the one we need.

- Something tells me we haven't seen

the last of this Mandroid.

- Aww, is it already over?

I was just getting warmed up.

- Bumblebee, I didn't call you out of hiding for one fight.

I have a new mission for you.

To train our youngest members, the first of Cybertronian kind

to be part of our world and this one.

They'll stay with me at...

- No. I'm sorry, Optimus.

I respect your concern for Twitch and Thrash,

but these bots are bonded to my children.

That makes them family, and nobody...

not you, GHOST, or any army of Decepticons--

is taking them away.

- Ranger Malto.

(Laughs) I was hoping you'd say that.

These young bots... Terrans.

That's the name Mandroid gave us.

The only thing we like about him, by the way.

These Terrans deserve to learn

about both of their worlds,

and I can think of no better human protectors

than you and your family.

(Alex cheers)

- Does this mean Bumblebee is coming to live with us?

- Ugh.

(Flames crackle)

- (Blows)

(Flames blast)

Woaahh! (Chuckles)

Over here!

Twitch, Twitch! I'm open, I'm open!

Here, here! Pass the ball!

Whoa!

Drip drop!

Okay, my turn to be on Twitch's team.

(Engine roars)

(Wheels squeal)

Hi, hon. Hey, Bee!

How was work?

- Definitely new territory.

- We rescued an egret tangled in fishing line.

Good day.

- Oops.

(Grill lid clanks)

Kids, have you seen that foil?

We'll get it, Dad!

(Ethereal music)

Robby? Hmm?

I think I like it here.

I think I do too.

(Shooting star)