Secret legacy, part 1

(haunting bird call)

(Electronic whirring)

(Suspenseful music)

(Engines rumbling)

(Brakes grind)

(Deep cackling)

- Those Autobots are gonna lose their coolant

when they find out we stole their stash.

(Decepticons whirring)

- Serves them right for working with humans.

- Sweet energon.

- Just like my tip said...

Lots of goods, no guards.

(Horn blaring)

- (Both) Huh?

(Dramatic music)

(Autobot whirring)

- Optimus?

- Things aren't always what they seem.

That's your cue to surrender.

- Decepticons never go down without a fight!

(Doors clank)

(Autobot whirring)

- I was hoping you'd say that.

Makes the job so much more fun.

- Hardtop. Swindle.

The war is over.

We offer you a peaceful life.

- Yeah, in prison!

- Sorry, Optimus.

We gotta blow!

(Machines rattling)

(Energy blasts whizzing)

(Weapon ringing)

(Bots grunting)

(Decepticons whirring)

(Engines roaring)

(Dramatic music)

(Bots grunting)

(Breaks squeal)

(Decepticons Whirring)

(Wheels squeal)

(Bots grunting)

(Blows clanging)

(Groans)

(Container clangs)

(All grunting)

- What? You think I set this trap just to let you get away?

- That tip was from you?

- Here's another one...

Duck.

- Aw, scrap.

(Container clangs)

(Grunts)

- (Whimpers)

I'll never surrender,

and you'll never find every Con on this rock!

- Agree to disagree.

(Electronic shrieking)

- (Grunting)

(Garbled whimpering)

(Electronic trilling)

- (Grunting)

- Uh, oh no.

(Screams)

(Tense music)

(Crunches)

(Electronic shrieks)

(Dramatic music)

- What is that thing?

- I've never seen technology like it.

This isn't Cybertronian, yet we appear to be its target.

- Think it has something to do with those rumors?

- About the Decepticons going missing?

Perhaps.

I fear what it may portend for all of us.

There is more to this than meets the eye.

(Suspenseful music)

(Electronic whirring)

(Mysterious music)

(Whirring)

(Electricity crackling)

(Crickets chirping)

(Ethereal music)

(wheels rattling)

(Gasps) It's working!

Great invention, Robby.

Cross your fingers.

(Phone beeping)

Nothing.

Try reeling it in some?

(Phone beeps and trills)

Yes! Finally! Hold there.

Now I can text...

Kids, dinner's ready!

I couldn't find the aluminum foil,

so it looks a little weird.

Don't judge.

Is that my bike? Where are you?

Uh, getting foil. We'll be right in.

Oh, my lolo gave that to me! Be careful...

(Phone whines)

(Robby groans)

- Ah! Oh, wait, wait!

Ah... Gotcha!

Oh, I... oh, okay. All right now.

- What did the petrified boy say about my cooking?

It rocks.

(Both laugh)

- You rock. (Kiss)

Especially when you make a hungry park ranger

her favorite food.

(Phone clicking)

- (Chuckles)

- Son, put that away.

You know we don't do phones at the table.

Just one more text?

Connect with us, kiddo.

This is our special family time.

One, two, three, and the prize goes to me!

Ha-hah.

- (Laughs) Hey! No fair!

(Sighs) I know the feeling.

(Soft sentimental music)

I was thinking, maybe tomorrow we can

help you unpack your room

and get rid of all those moving boxes?

- Yeah! You could even pick a color and we'll paint.

I don't want new paint!

I miss my old room in our old house.

Can't we please just move back to Philly?

Robby, we talked about this.

But you guys never listen!

There's no phone service here, so I can't talk to my friends...

Robby... And the only Wi-Fi

is in this room, where... Guess what?

I'm not allowed to use it!

All so Mom can have her dream job.

Son. Family support each other.

We all made changes coming here.

- And we're not leaving.

So that's enough until you're ready to have

a respectful conversation.

(Silverware clatters)

- (Groans)

(Heavy footsteps)

(Robby grunts)

(Door slams)

Maybe I could try talking to Robby?

Lumpia is a great icebreaker.

Take extra.

Robby.

Bet you didn't know this house

comes with free room... service.

(Distant clanking)

(Gasps)

(Suspenseful music)

We're not supposed to bike alone after dark!

Where are you going?

My real home... Philly!

You can't ride your bike all the way to Philly!

Slow down!

(Bike chain pops)

I don't have turbo legs!

(Grunting)

(Wheels squeal)

I'll fix this, then you go.

Got it?

(Distant vehicles whirring)

(Suspenseful music)

(Vehicles rumbling)

Uh, Robby?

Quit shaking the bridge, Mo.

Robby!

(Vehicles rumbling)

Run!

(Electronic warbling)

(Metallic clank)

What are those things?

Whoa...

(Rockets whistling)

(Explosions booming)

(Truck groaning)

(Whimpering)

Run, and don't let...

Go!

(Pained grunting)

(Robby yelps)

(Gravel rattles)

(Pained groans)

You okay, Mo?

I'll be better when I'm further away

from those spider things. Yeah.

Let's get you back to the house.

Does this mean you're staying now?

Here with me and Mom and Dad?

Stop doing that.

Doing what?

- (Groans)

Trying to control my life!

What's wrong with you, Robby?

The big brother I know would never go on an adventure

without me!

He disappeared when we left the city.

There's nothing here worth staying for.

Not even me?

Well, you're... that's not...

I don't...

(Screams)

I can be loud!

(Screams)

(Energy warbles)

(Both gasp and pant)

(Energy warbling)

(Ominous music)

(Grunts)

Huh. Just a cool glowy cave.

(Grunts)

Take it easy, John Henry.

(Rumbling)

(Cracking)

(Both scream)

(Rock crackling)

(Both scream)

(Robby grunts)

Ugh.

(Tense music)

Whoa.

There's nothing like this in Philly.

You think anyone's ever been down here before?

Somebody had to leave that.

That's how scary movies start.

It could be a mutant lightning bug egg.

Or turn your hand into goo!

Or maybe it's the cursed eyeball

of a dinosaur god!

(Robby chuckling)

(Metallic clank)

(Rattling)

Ooh. You broke it.

No, I didn't!

See, it's fine.

(Grunts) Give me a hand.

(Both grunting)

(Suspenseful music)

(Energy warbles)

Legacy of hope.

(Yelping and grunting)

What's happening? (Mo shrieks)

Robby, make it let go!

(Robby grunting)

(Energy warbles)

(Mo whimpers)

I can't get it off! (Mo shrieks)

Robby! (Gasps)

(Energy whirs)

(Liquid bubbles)

(Energy blasts)

(Sweeping dramatic music)

(Energy hisses)

(Warbling fades)

What are they?

(Bots whir)

(Both gasp)

(Clanking footsteps fade)

Are they...

Afraid of us?

You felt that, too, right?

Totally.

It was like this sleeve thing

was sending me feels from someone else.

From Twitch and Thrash.

How do we know their names?

I think we're connected to them?

Robby?

Mo?

They know our names too.

Mo! It's okay.

You don't have to be scared.

(Suspenseful music)

(Energy ringing)

(Gasps) Huh.

I feel... calm.

I think that's them, 'cause it's definitely not me.

Human?

Friend?

Friend.

(Adventurous music)

(Twitch gasps)

(Energy whirring)

My sister and I won't hurt you.

(Metallic screech)

(Screen whirs)

(Mo screams)

(Energy blasts)

Wow. No way!

You're a Transformer!

Okay. We have to bring them home.

100 percent.

Twitch, Thrash... real talk.

How would you feel about a sleepover at our house?

And being best friends?

(Ethereal music)

Warm fuzzies!

TF BFFs confirmed!

Whoa.

Whatever these cyber-sleeves are,

they're gonna take some getting used to.

We'll figure it out. Together.

(Ominous music)

(Screen sounds)

So there are more Decepticons in the area.

Friends of yours?

- Aw, come on, man.

I don't even know those guys.

There's an Autobot code against torture, you know.

(Scientist chuckles)

- Oh, I'm no Autobot,

or one of their pathetic allies.

And you're about to help me become so much more.

Coast is clear.

Dad fell asleep on his students' essays again.

Shh! - (Snoring)

Aww. Who's that?

- (Giggles) Let's go.

Just wait till we tell them we adopted two Transformers!

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Mo, we can't tell Dad or Mom that.

How come?

Think about it... We're just kids.

These are two totally new Transformers born on Earth!

They'll take them away.

You got to hide here for tonight, okay?

Aww. You feel frowny.

You don't want to be with us?

No! We do.

Listen, Thrash, I was leaving this place forever

when I met you and Twitch.

But now, you're the only reasons I might stay.

(Pained grunt)

The second reason.

Please just hide till morning?

Then we'll figure out how to make

everything A-okay with our parents

so you can stay with us forever!

I sense hope.

You mean what you say.

Absolutely.

Tomorrow, we'll show you what it means to be Transformers.

Hmm.

Till then, check these out.

You'll start to see why you're so special.

(Chuckles) They'd never believe this in Philly.

(Crickets chirping)

(Warm music)

Aren't you glad we traded in the city for this?

- Every day, hon.

It's a new beginning for all of us.

(Birds chirping)

(Rhythmic tapping)

(Robby grunts)

Huh?

Mo says you like to sleep late.

Why? That sounds so boring.

We read your history books!

Yo, these Transformers guys are bananas!

Hmm. Strange.

They were vehicles in the issues I read.

Uh, glad you liked them.

They shouldn't be out here!

Working on it.

Who wants to play hide and seek!

Oh, a competition! I'm listening.

Great!

You go hide, and, uh, I'll try to find you.

Ready, set, go!

Wait! Not where Mom and Dad can see!

(Upbeat electronic music)

(Engine starts)

Mom saw Mo! New game.

Get in the barn and wait for Robby?

Nope!

Transformer stuff!

Ay-yi-yi-yah! Whoa!

(Branch crackles)

Whoa! (Grunts)

Well, got style points for pain.

Maybe comics weren't the best way

to teach them about being bots.

Did I change into vehicle mode?

I feel so minivan!

Yeah.

Twitch and Thrash need a crash course

on Transformer life.

(Thrash yelps)

With less crashing.

Maybe we can get Dad to tell the story

of how Transformers came to Earth!

Twitch and Thrash can listen

and learn why they're different from Cybertronians.

And why they need to stay hidden.

Tell me your secrets!

(Car alarm blaring)

(Key fob chirps)

A breakfast burrito picnic?

I was going to insist on lecturing inside, but son!

Hand-held food and history is the way to my heart.

(Whispering) Ow! You're standing on my servos!

(Whispering) Yeah, well, I can't hear!

Uh, come on, Dad!

Tell us about the Transformers war.

My favorite story?

(Chuckles) Okay! Okay, okay.

On September 17, 1984, everything on Earth changed.

But we begin on Cybertron.

(Grand orchestral music)

A planet light years away populated by heroic Autobots

and dastardly Decepticons.

Dad, isn't that oversimplifying things a little?

Hey, who's telling this story?

An epic battle raged between both sides...

The mighty Optimus Prime versus the cruel Megatron.

(In deep voice) One shall stand.

One shall fall.

Ooh! Can I do Megatron? Mm-hmm.

(In deep voice) Why throw away your life so recklessly?

Enter Bumblebee, the most daring, most brave...

We get it, Dad. He's your favorite.

(Chuckles) You know it!

Bumblebee held the line on Cybertron.

(In deep voice) I got this, you guys!

(In deep voice) Okay, bye-bye, thanks.

(Energy blasts)

(Energy booms)

(Energy warbles)

On Earth, incredibly brave humans

joined forces with Optimus Prime...

Like Mom!

There's nobody braver, kiddo.

And, if you can Bumblebee-lieve it,

Bee showed up again too!

(In deep voice) Hey, guys!

But Megatron and his Decepticons

threatened to crush everything in their path.

So to protect the universe,

Optimus destroyed his only way home...

The Space Bridge...

(Energy crackles)

With the hope that humans and Cybertronians

could live together in peace.

(In deep voice) Huh.

Maybe this Optimus guy has a point.

The Transformers war was finally over.

(Birds chirping)

Dad, what happened to Bumblebee?

He was never heard from again.

But Bee might still be alive somewhere!

Like I always say, Bee an Optimist

Prime, not a Negatron.

(Mo giggles)

Uh, thanks for the story, Dad.

(Sniffles) Oh. I'm gonna need another burrito.

- Well? Wasn't that epic?

(Energy whirs)

I'm getting confusion?

It's just that even if we are Transformers,

we don't feel like part of their story.

Or fight. Yeah.

I mean, we can be warriors later.

Right now, I want to learn about this place!

Hup.

(Upbeat electronic music)

(Engine rumbles)

What in the world of what?

(Engine rumbles)

(Brakes squeak)

(Music silences)

(Engines rumbling)

(Dramatic music)

(Whirring)

You messed up my cones.

- Sorry, Dot.

OP's having... a day.

- Which continues.

This city may be in danger, Lieutenant Malto.

- It's Ranger Malto, OP.

I work for Park Services now, not Autobots.

The war is over, and so is our association.

- Think of it as working for GHOST.

- I don't believe in ghosts.

- GHOST is a secret military agency,

the one we work with

to ensure safe Cybertronian-Earth relations.

- GHOST created your job to relocate you

to their headquarters here.

- So all this is a lie.

- We needed the best.

A mysterious new enemy is threatening this town,

one that attacks our convoys and abducts our prisoners.

- You're telling me Decepticons

and more of whatever this is are right here in Witwicky?

(Distant rotors whirring)

(Whirring)

(Ominous music)

(Dramatic electronic music)

(Whirring)

(Footsteps clanking)