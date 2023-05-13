Secret legacy, part 1

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(haunting bird call)
(Electronic whirring)
(Suspenseful music)
(Engines rumbling)
(Brakes grind)
(Deep cackling)
- Those Autobots are gonna lose their coolant
when they find out we stole their stash.
(Decepticons whirring)
- Serves them right for working with humans.
- Sweet energon.
- Just like my tip said...
Lots of goods, no guards.
(Horn blaring)
- (Both) Huh?
(Dramatic music)
(Autobot whirring)
- Optimus?
- Things aren't always what they seem.
That's your cue to surrender.
- Decepticons never go down without a fight!
(Doors clank)
(Autobot whirring)
- I was hoping you'd say that.
Makes the job so much more fun.
- Hardtop. Swindle.
The war is over.
We offer you a peaceful life.
- Yeah, in prison!
- Sorry, Optimus.
We gotta blow!
(Machines rattling)
(Energy blasts whizzing)
(Weapon ringing)
(Bots grunting)
(Decepticons whirring)
(Engines roaring)
(Dramatic music)
(Bots grunting)
(Breaks squeal)
(Decepticons Whirring)
(Wheels squeal)
(Bots grunting)
(Blows clanging)
(Groans)
(Container clangs)
(All grunting)
- What? You think I set this trap just to let you get away?
- That tip was from you?
- Here's another one...
Duck.
- Aw, scrap.
(Container clangs)
(Grunts)
- (Whimpers)
I'll never surrender,
and you'll never find every Con on this rock!
- Agree to disagree.
(Electronic shrieking)
- (Grunting)
(Garbled whimpering)
(Electronic trilling)
- (Grunting)
- Uh, oh no.
(Screams)
(Tense music)
(Crunches)
(Electronic shrieks)
(Dramatic music)
- What is that thing?
- I've never seen technology like it.
This isn't Cybertronian, yet we appear to be its target.
- Think it has something to do with those rumors?
- About the Decepticons going missing?
Perhaps.
I fear what it may portend for all of us.
There is more to this than meets the eye.
(Suspenseful music)
(Electronic whirring)
(Mysterious music)
(Whirring)
(Electricity crackling)
(Crickets chirping)
(Ethereal music)
(wheels rattling)
(Gasps)
(Phone beeping)
(Phone beeps and trills)
Kids, dinner's ready!
I couldn't find the aluminum foil,
so it looks a little weird.
Don't judge.
Is that my bike? Where are you?
Oh, my lolo gave that to me! Be careful...
(Phone whines)
(Robby groans)
- Ah! Oh, wait, wait!
Ah...
Oh, I... oh, okay. All right now.
- What did the petrified boy say about my cooking?
It rocks.
(Both laugh)
- You rock. (Kiss)
Especially when you make a hungry park ranger
her favorite food.
(Phone clicking)
- (Chuckles)
- Son, put that away.
You know we don't do phones at the table.
Connect with us, kiddo.
This is our special family time.
- (Laughs) Hey! No fair!
(Sighs)
(Soft sentimental music)
I was thinking, maybe tomorrow we can
help you unpack your room
and get rid of all those moving boxes?
- Yeah! You could even pick a color and we'll paint.
Robby, we talked about this.
Robby...
Son. Family support each other.
We all made changes coming here.
- And we're not leaving.
So that's enough until you're ready to have
a respectful conversation.
(Silverware clatters)
- (Groans)
(Heavy footsteps)
(Robby grunts)
(Door slams)
Take extra.
(Distant clanking)
(Gasps)
(Suspenseful music)
(Bike chain pops)
(Grunting)
(Wheels squeal)
(Distant vehicles whirring)
(Suspenseful music)
(Vehicles rumbling)
(Vehicles rumbling)
(Electronic warbling)
(Metallic clank)
(Rockets whistling)
(Explosions booming)
(Truck groaning)
(Whimpering)
(Pained grunting)
(Robby yelps)
(Gravel rattles)
(Pained groans)
- (Groans)
(Screams)
(Screams)
(Energy warbles)
(Both gasp and pant)
(Energy warbling)
(Ominous music)
(Grunts)
(Grunts)
(Rumbling)
(Cracking)
(Both scream)
(Rock crackling)
(Both scream)
(Robby grunts)
(Tense music)
(Robby chuckling)
(Metallic clank)
(Rattling)
(Grunts)
(Both grunting)
(Suspenseful music)
(Energy warbles)
Legacy of hope.
(Yelping and grunting)
(Robby grunting)
(Energy warbles)
(Mo whimpers)
(Energy whirs)
(Liquid bubbles)
(Energy blasts)
(Sweeping dramatic music)
(Energy hisses)
(Warbling fades)
(Bots whir)
(Both gasp)
(Clanking footsteps fade)
(Suspenseful music)
(Energy ringing)
(Gasps)
(Adventurous music)
(Twitch gasps)
(Energy whirring)
(Metallic screech)
(Screen whirs)
(Mo screams)
(Energy blasts)
(Ethereal music)
(Ominous music)
(Screen sounds)
So there are more Decepticons in the area.
Friends of yours?
- Aw, come on, man.
I don't even know those guys.
There's an Autobot code against torture, you know.
(Scientist chuckles)
- Oh, I'm no Autobot,
or one of their pathetic allies.
And you're about to help me become so much more.
- (Giggles)
(Pained grunt)
(Chuckles)
(Crickets chirping)
(Warm music)
Aren't you glad we traded in the city for this?
- Every day, hon.
It's a new beginning for all of us.
(Birds chirping)
(Rhythmic tapping)
(Robby grunts)
(Upbeat electronic music)
(Engine starts)
(Branch crackles)
(Thrash yelps)
(Car alarm blaring)
(Key fob chirps)
A breakfast burrito picnic?
I was going to insist on lecturing inside, but son!
Hand-held food and history is the way to my heart.
(Whispering)
(Whispering)
My favorite story?
(Chuckles) Okay! Okay, okay.
On September 17, 1984, everything on Earth changed.
But we begin on Cybertron.
(Grand orchestral music)
A planet light years away populated by heroic Autobots
and dastardly Decepticons.
Dad, isn't that oversimplifying things a little?
Hey, who's telling this story?
An epic battle raged between both sides...
The mighty Optimus Prime versus the cruel Megatron.
(In deep voice) One shall stand.
One shall fall.
(In deep voice)
Enter Bumblebee, the most daring, most brave...
(Chuckles) You know it!
Bumblebee held the line on Cybertron.
(In deep voice)
(In deep voice) Okay, bye-bye, thanks.
(Energy blasts)
(Energy booms)
(Energy warbles)
On Earth, incredibly brave humans
joined forces with Optimus Prime...
There's nobody braver, kiddo.
And, if you can Bumblebee-lieve it,
Bee showed up again too!
(In deep voice)
But Megatron and his Decepticons
threatened to crush everything in their path.
So to protect the universe,
Optimus destroyed his only way home...
The Space Bridge...
(Energy crackles)
With the hope that humans and Cybertronians
could live together in peace.
(In deep voice)
The Transformers war was finally over.
(Birds chirping)
He was never heard from again.
But Bee might still be alive somewhere!
Like I always say, Bee an Optimist
Prime, not a Negatron.
(Mo giggles)
(Sniffles) Oh. I'm gonna need another burrito.
(Energy whirs)
(Upbeat electronic music)
(Engine rumbles)
What in the world of what?
(Engine rumbles)
(Brakes squeak)
(Music silences)
(Engines rumbling)
(Dramatic music)
(Whirring)
You messed up my cones.
- Sorry, Dot.
OP's having... a day.
- Which continues.
This city may be in danger, Lieutenant Malto.
- It's Ranger Malto, OP.
I work for Park Services now, not Autobots.
The war is over, and so is our association.
- Think of it as working for GHOST.
- I don't believe in ghosts.
- GHOST is a secret military agency,
the one we work with
to ensure safe Cybertronian-Earth relations.
- GHOST created your job to relocate you
to their headquarters here.
- So all this is a lie.
- We needed the best.
A mysterious new enemy is threatening this town,
one that attacks our convoys and abducts our prisoners.
- You're telling me Decepticons
and more of whatever this is are right here in Witwicky?
(Distant rotors whirring)
(Whirring)
(Ominous music)
(Dramatic electronic music)
(Whirring)
(Footsteps clanking)
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
10 Episodios
Secret legacy, part 2
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés20 min, 28 sec
Secret legacy, part 1
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 33 sec
Moo-ving in
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Missed connection
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Hashtag: Oops
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Outtakes
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Decoy
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Age of evolution. Part 1
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 5 sec
Age of evolution. Part 2
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 4 sec
Family and friends
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
En Clan TV Sábados y domingos a partir de las 20:21 horas.