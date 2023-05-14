Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés - House rules

Not so fast, Decepticon.

Well, I'm getting your Energon, Autobot.

(Drone whirring)

Can't stop me that way, Twitch.

How about this way? Ha!

Enjoy the sidelines, Decepticreep.

Unguarded Energon?

Too easy.

Ha! It's shielded.

Autobots always win.

- (Gasps)

Oh!

You called for a lift to Loserville?

Twitch, grab their flag.

(Engine revving)

Ugh!

Augh!

Hey! Who took the flag?

Flag? What flag?

(Grunting)

Cough it up, Bike Boy.

Let him go.

Mm.

I guess the lesson we've all learned today

is not to let your guard down.

Decepticons will get you every time.

Hey, we played fair and square.

Except the cheating part.

Get him, Twitch!

- (Grunting)

Uh, game's over.

You can quit now.

Stop biting your sister!

(Pan sizzling)

- I never saw such a good breakfast.

- The perfect start to a great day.

(Both) Augh!

- (Groaning)

- Family. Meeting.

(Transforming pulses)

(Electricity crackles)

- (Grunting)

Ugh!

Accidents happen.

I get that.

But maybe now is a good time for us

to talk about the house rules.

I'm sensing a fun-killer.

You already know most of them.

Help out the family.

Use your words when you're upset.

And keep hidden from the outside world.

Remember, we're undercover.

- If GHOST agents knew Terrans existed, they'd take you away.

And nobody is breaking up this family.

- Speaking of breaking, we're adding one more rule.

No Bots in the house.

- (Grumbles)

Robby and I have lived by the rules for ages.

They're easy-peasy.

Easy is my favorite type of peasy.

Count me in.

And me out.

You haven't heard about the chore chart yet.

Oh, Dad. Not the stickers.

You get stickers!

Ooh!

- When you pitch in with a chore,

you earn a star sticker.

The kid with the most stars by the weekend gets a reward!

It's like a game?

Easy, Twitch.

You're gonna short circuit our nervous systems

with that happy.

Well, I'm still not buying it.

The rules don't even seem fair.

Most of the time, you barely even have to think about them.

And when you do, I'll help you, T.

- (Sighs) Fine.

Shouldn't I be "T" and Thrash be "Th"?

Just let them have their moment.

(Birds chirping)

Thanks for trying, Mo.

But a backyard fort's really not the same

as hanging out in your room.

Maybe if I got my fish tank and beanbag chair?

Oh, better idea.

Bots can't go in the house, but bikes can.

If I transform, your mom won't even know I'm there.

Oh, Mom knows.

Mom always knows.

Mo, honey!

See?

We're heading to the lumberyard.

Be good.

Mo, this is perfect!

No Bots in the house is your parents' rule.

Since they're gone, we can ignore it.

I guess that makes sense?

(Suspenseful music)

Watch your fenders, please.

(Engine revving)

You're good.

This way. Stay in first gear.

(Engine revving)

(Gasps)

Ahh.

We'll just sit quietly and watch pro wrestling.

What can go wrong?

(Birds chirping)

Ahh!

One, two, three, victory!

Whoo!

(Laughs)

Morgan Violet Malto and Thrash...

Um, Malto.

- Ugh.

- You two are grounded.

(Engine revving)

(Engine idling)

(Engine revving)

(Tires squealing)

(Engine revving)

(Tires squealing)

(Tires squealing)

(Loud crash)

(Metal screeching)

- (Groaning)

(Transforming pulses)

(Footsteps stomping)

- Energon scanner. Could give me a lead on Hardtop.

(Grunts)

(Electricity crackling)

Ugh.

Energon force fields.

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

(Tires squealing)

- (Breathing heavily)

Rogue Decepticon on the package.

Requesting local backup.

(Pounding)

- Thanks for the help, Bee.

That repair was so fast.

But you know what would make it even faster?

Pew-pew.

- Alex, for the last time, I'm not using my stinger

for DIY projects.

- Think of how fast we could strip paint.

Cut wood?

Toast tortillas?

Come on, come on... weed!

(Groans)

Ugh.

No reward is worth this.

You're quitting?

What about the chore chart?

You won't get your star.

I'll pick an easier chore later.

Well, can I finish the weeding and get your star?

Knock yourself out.

#Gonna get a star, maybe I'll get two...

#Doing all the chores Robby hates to do...##

- (Whines)

- (Groans)

- Uh-uh. House rule three: use your words.

No phones, no friends, no fun.

We're dying of boredom.

Augh, I'm lucky I lived through that suntan.

Ranger Malto, Decepticon spotted downtown.

A first responder is requested on-scene ASAP.

- Have to talk later, kids.

(Engine revving)

Got to go ground someone else who broke the rules.

If she's going to treat us like Decepticons,

we might as well be Decepticons.

It was more fun.

Mo, it's like you're thinking my thoughts before me.

But we're still grounded.

True.

But nobody said where we had to be grounded.

It's kind of assumed you stay home.

Decepticons wouldn't.

(Transforming pulses)

(Suspenseful music)

- (Grunting)

(Twig snaps)

(Grunts)

(Engine turns over, revving)

(Both shouting)

See, Mo, this... this is what being grounded is about.

Ahh, fresh air!

(Engine revving)

(Tires squealing)

(Engine revving)

(Transforming pulses)

(Electronic chirp)

- (Groans) Stealing's a lot harder solo.

Too bad there's no place I can pick up a partner.

What's this?

Bot without a badge?

Hmm, time to make a new friend.

- This will distract those ghost goons.

(Loud explosion)

- Huh?

(Tense music)

Hey! Grab more extinguishers.

Get a hose.

(Transforming pulses)

- (Gasps)

- No time to talk.

Follow me if you want to get out of here alive.

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

- (Gasps)

(Yelps)

(Tires squealing)

(Transforming pulses)

- You're lucky old Swindle found you

before anybody else did.

Rogue Cons don't last long out here.

Oh, we're not Decepticons. I'm Thrash, and this is Mo.

Are we in danger?

Not anymore.

But you might want to stick close.

I won't turn you in.

But Optimus and his ghost goons, ooh.

They're everywhere.

You know Mr. Optimus too?

Isn't he great?

Yeah, that's one word for him.

Hey, what do you say we ditch half-pint here

and go for a drive?

Mo's my sister.

Where I go, she goes.

Good.

You passed my first test.

Test? Yeah.

Nobody gets into my crew unless they're loyal.

Still, doesn't mean you got what it takes.

Uh, we totally do.

And what's so great about your crew anyway?

Nothing... if you hate fun.

We love it, but we're grounded.

The rules say...

There's no rules out here, tiny tot.

I do whatever I want.

And if you roll with me, you can too.

You know, your mom could really

learn something from this guy.

One ticket to Fun Town.

(Suspenseful music)

- (Grunts)

(Metal clanking)

Um, don't those signs mean no trespassing?

- (Grunts) Oh, yeah.

But you know something?

They don't say no skate sledding!

One kind of requires the other.

(Rock music)

(Laughs)

Hold on! Whoo!

(Laughs) Hey, check this out.

Yeah! Ha-ha.

Race you to the cornfield.

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

- (Laughs) I love being grounded!

(Laughs)

(Engine revving)

(Birds chirping)

(Engine revving)

(Laughs)

Try to keep up, tricycle.

Hey, I was made for this!

Yeah!

Um, we can stand all the corn up again.

Right?

Aaahh!

Suffering succotash!

Whoo-hoo!

(Engines revving)

(Tires screeching)

- (Laughs) Beat you by a sidecar.

You sure did.

The only other Bot I know who can do that...

(Sniffles)

Is my brother Hardtop.

Aw, Swindle.

Are you okay?

No.

He disappeared while saving orphans during the war.

Being with you makes me miss him even more.

(Wrist-communicator chimes)

You should come home with us.

Maybe my family can help you find Hardtop.

Really?

(Transforming pulses)

Really.

(Engine revving)

The more marks the merrier.

(Birds chirping)

No way you did all of that today.

(Engine whirring)

Can you add one for egg collecting?

What? Where did you get those?

We don't even have chickens.

Star, Robby.

(Engine revving)

Just so you know, the prizes for this are lame.

Last time, it was soap.

Mom said the winner gets to choose what

Dad's gonna cook all week.

Oh, man.

Seven days of Dad's bebincas.

Wait.

You don't even eat food.

I feed off the thrill of victory.

Well, get ready to go hungry, because Robby

is back in the game.

(Transforming pulses)

You are gonna love our family.

Stop, Bee!

He's our friend!

No, he's not.

He's a Decepticon.

(Grunting)

- Go, go, go!

- (Grunting)

- Remember me, Bumblebee?

We fought the Battle of the Bay.

I'm gonna enjoy this.

(Grunting)

- My beautiful kitchen!

- Ow, ow.

Bumblebee, I said I surrender.

(Metallic thud)

(Grunting)

Nice family you got here.

I'll take them.

(Grunting)

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

(Transforming pulses)

(Blaster firing)

(Transforming pulses)

- (Groans)

Bumblebee, please!

Swindle doesn't mean any harm.

Yeah!

You come out blasting, and you don't know anything about him!

Typical Autobots.

All I wanted was a little help.

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

- Sneaking out is one thing, but bringing

a Decepticon to our home?

He was nice to us!

And he didn't try to control us with bogus rules.

Rules like keep your identity secret from the enemy?

Obviously.

I'm in hiding too. Remember?

You guys never give a Bot a chance,

not Swindle, not Twitch and me.

I actually have no complaints.

You're different from Swindle.

Cons weren't born into that life; they chose it.

And anyone who wears that badge can't be trusted.

They aren't all bad.

Right, Mom?

You're friends with Megatron.

That's different.

Megatron has truly changed.

Which you learned when you gave him a chance.

Well, I deserve a chance too,

One without a bunch of rules that stop me from being me.

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

(Somber music)

You're still grounded, but we love you.

(Wrist-communicator chimes)

You feel angry, sad, and...

hurt?

I know we broke the house rules.

But what if they're wrong?

Mom and Dad just want to keep us safe.

- They break rules too.

Your family is hiding us from ghosts.

Optimus is keeping Bumblebee secret.

Swindle needs our help to find his brother.

It's the right thing to do.

Thrash, we'd be grounded for life.

If you were missing, I'd break every rule

in the world to get you back.

But Swindle is a Decepticon.

I can't stay with a family that won't help someone

just because they don't like how they look.

(Wrist-communicator chimes)

Then your family is going with you.

I still think it's a bad idea.

But somebody's got to protect my little brother.

- (Laughs)

Okay, getting sick now.

(Cricket chirping)

I got these suckers exactly where I want them.

Right on schedule.

(Sobbing)

(Transforming pulses)

Sorry about that back there.

(Sobbing)

Thrash? Mo?

(Sobbing)

If you're not too mad at us

we were thinking we could help you find your brother.

That sounds just great.

Come on. Keep up.

Hardtop's there in that truck.

(Camera shutter clicks)

Oh, you're a genius, sis.

Here. Bolt cutters are for the gate.

Or the guards.

Your call.

We're not hurting anybody, Swindle.

We'll help you find your brother, and that's all.

- (Groans)

(Metallic clanking)

(Grunts)

Any complaints about this?

No, because you're putting that back when we're done.

I don't need to listen to this pint-sized pipsqueak.

(Grunts)

(Electricity crackling)

Uh, where's Hardtop?

Never mind that.

You, the fleshy one, get in there and release that lock.

I'm not doing that.

- (Groans)

Swindle?

Do what I say or else.

- (Grunts)

- (Gasps)

(Whooshes)

(Gears grinding)

- Quit stalling.

Stick your little hand in there.

Hurry it up, runt.

(Gears grinding)

- (Grunts)

(Machinery whirring)

- Finally.

Hey, Autobrat, give me a hand.

- (Grunts) Nobody threatens my sister!

(Clanking)

Ugh!

(Transforming pulses)

(Engine revving)

(Blaster firing)

(Grunting)

Thrash!

- (Grunts)

- I'm a big fan, Thrash,

size, speed, the total Bot package.

Too bad you're with the Autobozos.

Not too late, though.

Still time to come on over to the good guys.

Or else.

(Blaster firing)

Thanks, sis.

- (Grunts)

Ahh! Ahh!

Jeez. Take the hint already.

And now for the gnat.

- (Gasps)

(Breathing heavily)

- (Grunts)

Come out, come out wherever you are.

(Tense music)

Ah! Aaahh!!

Not so tough without your little family, huh?

(Loud thud)

Ahh! - (Chuckles)

I'm gonna to enjoy this.

(Engine whirring)

(Tires squealing)

- Mom rule number one, don't mess with my babies.

(Blaster firing)

(Tires squealing)

- You better run, coward.

- Oh. Good job calling for backup, Mosey.

- (Groaning)

Thrash!

- I... I took him out for you.

You're welcome.

You okay, baby? Yeah.

Thanks for saving me.

And for always being there, even when maybe

I don't make it super-easy.

That's what family does.

Kind of makes the rules worth it.

I'm sorry for joining the Decepticons, Mom.

Decepticons are only bad if they choose to be.

It's hard to be told what to do.

I know, but our rules exist to keep

everyone safe and together.

So what do you say?

All in? - (Both) All in.

Still grounded? Still grounded.

Last chore left.

First one done with their half of the lawn

gets the final star and sweet victory.

Are we talking or mowing?

Oh, it's on.

Three, two, one, go!

(Drone whirring)

(Cutting blade buzzing)

Huh? A tie?

That's worse than losing!

(Both) Augh!

Last stars. You don't even like bebincas.

Well, I've never had them yet. Ahem...

(Drone whirring)

(Transforming pulses)

The lawn's mowed forever!

How many stars is that worth?

None.

But as part of their 80-year grounding,

Mo and Thrash can re-sod that tomorrow.

- Okay, now for a good surprise.

(Together) Whoa.

- So Thrash, Twitch, and Bee can join us when we're inside.

- (Chuckles)

- And Bee has promised to cook tortillas

with his stinger tonight.

- No, I haven't.