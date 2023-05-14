Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés - House rules

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(Drone whirring)
- (Gasps)
(Engine revving)
(Grunting)
Mm.
I guess the lesson we've all learned today
is not to let your guard down.
Decepticons will get you every time.
- (Grunting)
Uh, game's over.
You can quit now.
Stop biting your sister!
(Pan sizzling)
- I never saw such a good breakfast.
- The perfect start to a great day.
(Both) Augh!
- (Groaning)
- Family. Meeting.
(Transforming pulses)
(Electricity crackles)
- (Grunting)
Accidents happen.
I get that.
But maybe now is a good time for us
to talk about the house rules.
You already know most of them.
Help out the family.
Use your words when you're upset.
And keep hidden from the outside world.
Remember, we're undercover.
- If GHOST agents knew Terrans existed, they'd take you away.
And nobody is breaking up this family.
- Speaking of breaking, we're adding one more rule.
No Bots in the house.
- (Grumbles)
You haven't heard about the chore chart yet.
You get stickers!
- When you pitch in with a chore,
you earn a star sticker.
The kid with the most stars by the weekend gets a reward!
- (Sighs)
(Birds chirping)
Mo, honey!
We're heading to the lumberyard.
Be good.
(Suspenseful music)
(Engine revving)
(Engine revving)
(Gasps)
(Birds chirping)
(Laughs)
Morgan Violet Malto and Thrash...
Um, Malto.
- Ugh.
- You two are grounded.
(Engine revving)
(Engine idling)
(Engine revving)
(Tires squealing)
(Engine revving)
(Tires squealing)
(Tires squealing)
(Loud crash)
(Metal screeching)
- (Groaning)
(Transforming pulses)
(Footsteps stomping)
- Energon scanner. Could give me a lead on Hardtop.
(Grunts)
(Electricity crackling)
Ugh.
Energon force fields.
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
(Tires squealing)
- (Breathing heavily)
Rogue Decepticon on the package.
Requesting local backup.
(Pounding)
- Thanks for the help, Bee.
That repair was so fast.
But you know what would make it even faster?
Pew-pew.
- Alex, for the last time, I'm not using my stinger
for DIY projects.
- Think of how fast we could strip paint.
Cut wood?
Toast tortillas?
(Groans)
- (Whines)
- (Groans)
- Uh-uh. House rule three: use your words.
Ranger Malto, Decepticon spotted downtown.
A first responder is requested on-scene ASAP.
- Have to talk later, kids.
(Engine revving)
Got to go ground someone else who broke the rules.
(Transforming pulses)
(Suspenseful music)
- (Grunting)
(Twig snaps)
(Grunts)
(Engine turns over, revving)
(Both shouting)
(Engine revving)
(Tires squealing)
(Engine revving)
(Transforming pulses)
(Electronic chirp)
- (Groans) Stealing's a lot harder solo.
Too bad there's no place I can pick up a partner.
What's this?
Bot without a badge?
Hmm, time to make a new friend.
- This will distract those ghost goons.
(Loud explosion)
- Huh?
(Tense music)
Hey! Grab more extinguishers.
Get a hose.
(Transforming pulses)
- (Gasps)
- No time to talk.
Follow me if you want to get out of here alive.
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
- (Gasps)
(Yelps)
(Tires squealing)
(Transforming pulses)
- You're lucky old Swindle found you
before anybody else did.
Rogue Cons don't last long out here.
Not anymore.
But you might want to stick close.
I won't turn you in.
But Optimus and his ghost goons, ooh.
They're everywhere.
Yeah, that's one word for him.
Hey, what do you say we ditch half-pint here
and go for a drive?
Good.
You passed my first test.
Nobody gets into my crew unless they're loyal.
Still, doesn't mean you got what it takes.
Nothing... if you hate fun.
There's no rules out here, tiny tot.
I do whatever I want.
And if you roll with me, you can too.
One ticket to Fun Town.
(Suspenseful music)
- (Grunts)
(Metal clanking)
- (Grunts) Oh, yeah.
But you know something?
They don't say no skate sledding!
(Rock music)
(Laughs)
(Laughs)
Race you to the cornfield.
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
- (Laughs)
(Laughs)
(Engine revving)
(Birds chirping)
(Engine revving)
(Laughs)
Try to keep up, tricycle.
Aaahh!
Suffering succotash!
(Engines revving)
(Tires screeching)
- (Laughs)
You sure did.
The only other Bot I know who can do that...
(Sniffles)
Is my brother Hardtop.
No.
He disappeared while saving orphans during the war.
Being with you makes me miss him even more.
(Wrist-communicator chimes)
Really?
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
The more marks the merrier.
(Birds chirping)
(Engine whirring)
(Engine revving)
(Transforming pulses)
No, he's not.
He's a Decepticon.
(Grunting)
- Go, go, go!
- (Grunting)
- Remember me, Bumblebee?
We fought the Battle of the Bay.
I'm gonna enjoy this.
(Grunting)
- My beautiful kitchen!
- Ow, ow.
Bumblebee, I said I surrender.
(Metallic thud)
(Grunting)
Nice family you got here.
I'll take them.
(Grunting)
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
(Transforming pulses)
(Blaster firing)
(Transforming pulses)
- (Groans)
Typical Autobots.
All I wanted was a little help.
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
- Sneaking out is one thing, but bringing
a Decepticon to our home?
Rules like keep your identity secret from the enemy?
Obviously.
I'm in hiding too. Remember?
You're different from Swindle.
Cons weren't born into that life; they chose it.
And anyone who wears that badge can't be trusted.
That's different.
Megatron has truly changed.
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
(Somber music)
You're still grounded, but we love you.
(Wrist-communicator chimes)
(Wrist-communicator chimes)
- (Laughs)
(Cricket chirping)
I got these suckers exactly where I want them.
Right on schedule.
(Sobbing)
(Transforming pulses)
(Sobbing)
Thrash? Mo?
(Sobbing)
That sounds just great.
Come on. Keep up.
Hardtop's there in that truck.
(Camera shutter clicks)
Here. Bolt cutters are for the gate.
Or the guards.
Your call.
- (Groans)
(Metallic clanking)
(Grunts)
Any complaints about this?
I don't need to listen to this pint-sized pipsqueak.
(Grunts)
(Electricity crackling)
Never mind that.
You, the fleshy one, get in there and release that lock.
- (Groans)
Do what I say or else.
- (Grunts)
- (Gasps)
(Whooshes)
(Gears grinding)
- Quit stalling.
Stick your little hand in there.
Hurry it up, runt.
(Gears grinding)
- (Grunts)
(Machinery whirring)
- Finally.
Hey, Autobrat, give me a hand.
- (Grunts)
(Clanking)
(Transforming pulses)
(Engine revving)
(Blaster firing)
(Grunting)
- (Grunts)
- I'm a big fan, Thrash,
size, speed, the total Bot package.
Too bad you're with the Autobozos.
Not too late, though.
Still time to come on over to the good guys.
Or else.
(Blaster firing)
- (Grunts)
Jeez. Take the hint already.
And now for the gnat.
- (Gasps)
(Breathing heavily)
- (Grunts)
Come out, come out wherever you are.
(Tense music)
Ah!
Not so tough without your little family, huh?
(Loud thud)
I'm gonna to enjoy this.
(Engine whirring)
(Tires squealing)
- Mom rule number one, don't mess with my babies.
(Blaster firing)
(Tires squealing)
- You better run, coward.
- Oh. Good job calling for backup, Mosey.
- (Groaning)
You okay, baby?
That's what family does.
Decepticons are only bad if they choose to be.
It's hard to be told what to do.
I know, but our rules exist to keep
everyone safe and together.
So what do you say?
All in? - (Both) All in.
(Drone whirring)
(Cutting blade buzzing)
(Both) Augh!
(Drone whirring)
(Transforming pulses)
None.
But as part of their 80-year grounding,
Mo and Thrash can re-sod that tomorrow.
- Okay, now for a good surprise.
(Together) Whoa.
- So Thrash, Twitch, and Bee can join us when we're inside.
- (Chuckles)
- And Bee has promised to cook tortillas
with his stinger tonight.
- No, I haven't.
