Pups save the pirated sea patroller

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay #
# Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day. #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Whenever you're in trouble #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# No job's too big! #
# No pup's too small! # # Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol #
-How exciting! The Paw Patrol should be here any minute
with our repaired Ferris Wheel!
(BOAT HORN)
(MUSIC)
(PUPS BARKING, HOWLING)
-Looking good from up here, Ryder!
-Here comes the crane.
(PUPS SHOUTING)
(TOWNSPEOPLE CHEERING)
-Arr! Now there be a treasure I need, need, need!
A ship that can drive upon land!
Ahoy and a half! That's a ship you need for sure,
Cap'n Boss Mister Sid, sir. Oops!
-Hey! Careful, Arrby. Now I just need a sneaky plan
to snatch that Sea Patroller.
It better be a good one,
because last time the Sea Patrol really outsmarted you...
I mean, us. Arr! (GIGGLES, BARKS)
-That's it! If you want to snatch a big fish
like the Sea Patroller you just need the right bait!
I've got an idea.
(KIDS) Yay! Woo hoo!
(PUPS HOWLING)
(SQUAWKS)
-Here be the plan. We'll take the Ferris Wheel,
then tow it out to sea and sink it!
But leave clues for the Sea Patrol to follow.
-Great idea! Wait. Won't they find us?
-Not a chance! They'll be going underwater
to save the Ferris Wheel while we'll be above water
taking their Sea Patroller!
Har har! Oh. (WHISPERS) Har har.
(WHISPERS) -Har har.
-Okay, Arrby, now hold fast!
Ha ha! The trap is set for the Sea Patroller!
(BOTH) Harr arr arr!
-Come on, Chickaletta,
don't want to be late to open up the Ferris Wheel.
Woo ooh, ooh!
(SQUAWKS)
You're right. Our Ferris Wheel is... gone!
I better call Ryder.
-Cool! 'Cause this pup wants to get diggity with some sand castles.
-You mean, what's gone?
Our Ferris Wheel!
-There's nothing left except a broken pier and chicken tears.
(SQUAWKS)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(MUSIC)
(PUPS HOWLING)
(PUPS) Careful! Look out!
(PUPS LAUGHING)
(MUSIC)
-No!
(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!
-Let's dive in!
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(MUSIC)
Chase! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
Skye! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(PUPS BARK)
(PUPS HOWLING)
-This be a fine spot.
Prepare to board our floating treasure!
-Aye, aye, Captain.
-Hold tight!
And now we're going to sink it!
-Great plan, Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir.
Now let's push this into the bay!
(GRUNTING/GROANING) -Arr, arr! Come on, Arrby!
-Arr-mazing!
Uh-oh! Sounds like the Sea Patroller's coming.
-Then prepare to submerge!
-Nothing yet, Ryder.
Oh! Wait a minute! I think I spotted the broken pier.
(MUSIC)
Marshall! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(PUPS HOWLING)
-Ahoy, Arrby, now is our chance.
The Paw Patrol's away from their ship.
-Got it!
-Let's go!
(PUPS BARK)
-Woo hoo! Awesome!
Operation floating Ferris Wheel ready to commence.
(MUSIC)
-Let's get sneaky! Sea Patroller here we come!
-Whee!
Now to sail this super ship away!
as soon as I find the start button! Arr!
-Uh, Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir? Are we just gonna leave our old ship?
-Oh, who needs an old ship when we've got ourselves
this shiny new one!
Arrby, looks like we have a stowaway.
Make sure that Robo rover stays locked below!
Sorry, pup, Captain's orders. Arr!
-Oh!
-That stowaway is stowed away.
Uh, what? Uh, oh, good job. Now which one of these buttons.
(GASPS) Shiver me timbers!
We're underway, har, har, har, har!
(MUSIC)
-Arrr!
(BOTH) It's Sid Swashbuckle?!
Nice steering, Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir.
Uh-oh! Those Sea Patrol pups are after us again.
-Arrr! Before they get too close,
we'll find a hiding spot on yon island.
-Arr!
-Um, Captain Boss, Mister Sid, sir,
maybe you should turn starboard or port or anywhere else
but straight ahead!
-Aha! Guess my first mate forgot this super ship
comes equipped with...
wheels!
-Yo ho ho, our ship is a car?
Cool!
-Aye! And what's even cooler,
now we can take whatever we want on land!
Harr! Harr! But first,
let's hide from those pups.
Arr!
(MUSIC)
-Arrr! Hahaha!
(LOUD CRASH)
-Avast! I need, need, need that shiny red boat.
Time to get piratey.
(MUSIC)
You! New pirate pup, start swabbin' the deck,
please.
Where he wouldn't be any trouble.
Shiny! Looks like somethin' I need, need, need.
Oh, this pup tag's perfect for my new treasure chest.
Yo, ho, ho!
Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir,
maybe we should get going before the Sea Patrol
comes looking for the missing pup.
-Good point. Arrr! Let's prepare to pull our wheels
and set sail for Adventure Bay!
Ahoy! I have a new sneaky plan.
We'll roll up onto Adventure Beach
and grab some more Sea Patrol boats and whatever other treasure
strikes me fancy!
-Super sneaky plan, Captain.
That calls for a super sneaky pirate dance.
(SING) #Do our sneaky pirate dance Or we'll toss you by your pants#
#Yo, ho, ho! To Adventure Bay we go!#
Join our jig, pup. Captain's orders.
Arr harr har!
Such a funny, clumsy pup.
Come on, funny pup, let's see that dance!
Har, har, har!
-He makes me laugh. -Ah, me too. Har, har!
And these look like big tire tracks from the...
(Pup pad rings)
(CLEARS THROAT) Why aren't you swabbing?
We may not have a Ferris Wheel but, at least,
we have a stunning sunset to enjoy.
(SQUAWKS)
Yes, indeed, Chickaletta.
(Boat horn)
Oh, and here's the Sea Patroller.
Perhaps Ryder has news of our missing wheel.
(ON PUP TAG) -Zuma. Sid and Arrby are headed to Adventure Beach
in the Sea Patroller.
-Ryder's right.
It's that pirate Sid and his dog...
and Marshall?
-And they're heading right at us!
Careful, everyone! The Sea Patroller's coming in fast.
Clear the beach!
Hm. Maybe. If we strung a few flickery lights on the Flounder
and gave her a good wash.
So Sid will sail out to a shadowy, fake ship? Ha! Sharp strategy.
-Shame on you, you naughty pirate boy!
Oh no!
-And I need, need, need that beach umbrella and that chair!
And that little girl's big swan floaty!
-Everybody! Abandon beach!
-Oh! Not my good hat!
(SQUAWKS) -Oh...!
So now we get what we really came for...
those Paw Patrol boats! I need, need, need, them!
And the light... is on.
(PUPS) Wow!
That's one fine phony floater.
Aye! Now, that's a ship worth needing!
Arrby, back to boat mode.
We're going to take a closer look!
-Aye, aye, Captain.
(BOAT HORN)
Avast! This be a beach we've never seen! Arr! Arr!
-Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir.
Sounds like that big pirate ship is in trouble.
-Aye, then it'll be easier for the taking!
(BARKS)
And now to tow the Sea Patroller behind that big, new boat
and use it to stow all the land treasures we'll take.
-Good thinking.
-Spotted pup, what are you doing?
Haha!
You're such a funny clumsy pup. Water!
Hey! Nobody gets this buccaneer wet! Turn that thing off!
-Yep, it's true.
For a pirate, Sid doesn't really like water.
Oh, then I'll do it!
It's the Sea Patroller!
Arrr! Turn those cannons off!
Or I'll make you walk the plank!
Whoa!
Why, you sneaky pup!
-I'll help you Captain Boss Mister Sid, sir.
-Huh? -Well, blow me down!
Who needs your dinky boat or your clumsy pup?
I'm getting me a super schooner!
You should know not to tell me what I should know!
Later, land lubbers!
Huh!
Arr! Ryder, you tricked me! No fair!
Let's row. Arrby, we gotta find our old boat!
(LAUGHS) -Fantastic!
Oh, Ryder thank you so much for saving our big wheel.
Three cheers for our good pup Marshal.
Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray! Hip hip hooray! (SQUAWKS)
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
