La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups save a popped top

(BLEATS)

-Sorry Garby. Little lambies, you'll get supper in a sec.

But this corn has to be stored in the silo right quick.

(BLEATS)

-Well, I'll tell you why.

-It's to keep those crows from eatin' it all up.

(CAW)

-Oh, time to fill up the bucket again.

(BLEATS)

-Whoa-oh-oh-h!

(BLEATS)

-Uh oh. I just popped the top off my silo!

(CAW)

-Now my corn's easy pickin's for those hungry birds.

Go on now! Git! Git outta there! Git away from that corn!

(CAW)

-Uh-oh, those birds called their buddies,

so I better call the Paw Patrol.

(LAUGHING, HOWLING)

Ready or not, here I come!

Boo! I see you. Hm.

Nobody here. You pups are pretty good hiders.

(LAUGHS)

But I'm gonna find you 'cause I'm the best Boo,

I See You player in Adventure...

Aha! Gotcha!

Huh?

-Boo!

Wha!

(LAUGHING)

Good one, Rubble. Now it's your turn to be it.

-Yes! One, two, three...

He'll never find me.

Perfect hiding spot.

-...seven, eight...

(PUPPAD RINGS)

Oh. Pause game, everybody!

Hi, Farmer Al. What's up?

-It's what's down that's the problem. The top of my silo fell off

and the birds are going after my corn.

I gotta get that top fixed and back on fast.

Shoo!

Don't worry, Farmer Al.

No silo's too tall, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us! (HOWLING)

(MUSIC)

Careful!

-Watch out!

Whoa! That was in-tents.

(LAUGHING)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups. We've gotta save Farmer Al's corn.

The top of the silo was accidentally knocked off

and now the birds are eating up his corn.

So for this mission I'll need...

Chase.

I'll need you to use your megaphone to shoo away all those birds.

Chase is on the chasing away the birds case!

Rocky. I'll need you to use your tools and recycled stuff

to make a big scarecrow.

To should keep the birds away long enough to fix the silo top.

Green means go!

And Skye. I'll need you to use your 'copter hook

to airlift the silo top back in place.

(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!

All right. Paw Patrol is on a roll.

(HOWLING)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

# Chase! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Rocky! #

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(TIRES SQUEAL)

(SIRENS)

(MUSIC)

Shoo, birds! That corn's not for you!

Oh no! Oh, I lost another cob.

Paw Patrol! You're just in time to chase away that caw patrol.

Now I can patch that silo roof before we put it back on.

Chase! Use your megaphone to give a shout out to those birds.

(BARKS) Megaphone!

Shoo, birds, shoo! Time to go bye-bye!

Get away from the silo! That means you too, seagulls!

Great job, Chase. Keep it up.

Thanks, Ryder. Those birds aren't flying very far away, though.

You're right. That's why we gotta build that scarecrow, fast!

I'm on it.

-Use anything you need, Rocky.

These farmer clothes will make a great scarecrow.

(BARKS) Claw!

I'll stuff them full of hay.

Great, Rocky.

We're gonna need something to hold that scarecrow up

by the top of the silo.

Marshall, I need your ladder. Head over here...

fast!

I'm fired up!

Shoo birds! Away! Come on!

Ryder, I don't think those birds are scared of my shooing anymore.

-Maybe I can help.

No corn for you, crows!

Great job getting those birds to move, Skye.

How's that scarecrow coming, Rocky?

Almost done. It just needs a head.

Don't lose it, reuse it! This old sack should do.

-Better hurry with the scarecrow...

these birds are coming back!

That's not yours, bro!

(CAW)

Okay, just need to add a face. (BARKS) Marker!

-Now that's a scarecrow and a sharp dresser to boot.

(LAUGHS) -Those look just like my Sunday overalls.

(GIGGLES) Just in time, Marshall.

Rocky, put your scarecrow on his ladder.

Okay, scarecrow, time to take a ride.

Marshall, lift it up as high as you can.

(BARKS) Ladder!

It works! All right!

-Good timing, Paw Patrol. I've got the roof all fixed

and ready to put back on.

Okay, Skye, airlift that round roof back to where it belongs!

-You got it, Ryder!

Next stop, silo top!

Oh, it's a little heavy.

I'm gonna need full power.

Uh oh! My scarecrow's getting unstuffed.

(MUSIC)

Oops. I think our scarecrow just quit.

(CAWING/SCREECHING)

Ryder, those birds are sitting on the corn!

I can't put the silo top on without closing them inside.

(BARKS) Megaphone!

You birds better get out of there!

That's it! Marshall! See if you can fit into those overalls

and play scarecrow!

I'm ready for a ruff-ruff scarecrow job!

Come on, birds, please!

How do I look?

More silly than scary, but... it just might work on those birds.

Let's find out.

(SCREECHES)

Little birds, boo, I see you! Shoo! Scoot!

Skedaddle. Ah...!

-Great job, Marshall.

Way to go.

Hey, I'm a pretty good scarecrow and a scareseagull! (GIGGLES)

-One silo roof coming up.

-Oh, way to go!

(ALL) Woo! Way to go!

-Thanks! I can finish storing the rest of my corn in the silo.

Howdy. It's me, Little Lamb.

(BLEATS)

-Whoa, Little Lamb, come back!

Don't worry. I'll get your little fleecy friend.

(SCREECHES)

(MUSIC)

Oh, no! The eagle has the lamb.

Uh-oh!

-Oh, poor little thing.

Skye! Fly up to that eagle

and don't let the lamb out of your sight.

-I don't like that eagle,

but the little cutie lambie needs my help.

(SCREECHES)

-I've got the eagle in sight, Ryder. The lamb's still hanging on.

Great, Skye. Follow it back to its nest

and we can move in and rescue the lamb.

Scarecrow Marshall, I have one more job for you.

-Ryder, the eagle is at its nest now!

Great! Now head back to us...

it's time for Operation Scare Eagle.

I see you!

(SCREECHES)

Whoa!

-It worked Ryder. Marshall made the bird go away.

That's one scared eagle.

And I was one scared scarecrow.

Hang in there, Marshall! Now grab that lamb

and head for Farmer Al's. -We've got this.

Okay, hang in there, Little Lambie, time to go home.

Okay, Skye! Time for Lamb Liftoff!

-One lost lamb, coming up, Farmer Al.

(MUSIC)

I got ya! Ah, hi, Lambie.

Looks like you had quite a flight. But at least you had dinner. (LAUGHS)

Thanks, Paw Patrol, for saving this little guy and my corn crop.

You're welcome.

Whenever your silo pops is top just yelp for help!

Hey, who wants corn tonight? I have plenty.

(HOWLS)