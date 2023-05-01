La patrulla canina en inglés - Pups save a popped top

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(BLEATS)
-Sorry Garby. Little lambies, you'll get supper in a sec.
But this corn has to be stored in the silo right quick.
(BLEATS)
-Well, I'll tell you why.
-It's to keep those crows from eatin' it all up.
(CAW)
-Oh, time to fill up the bucket again.
(BLEATS)
-Whoa-oh-oh-h!
(BLEATS)
-Uh oh. I just popped the top off my silo!
(CAW)
-Now my corn's easy pickin's for those hungry birds.
Go on now! Git! Git outta there! Git away from that corn!
(CAW)
-Uh-oh, those birds called their buddies,
so I better call the Paw Patrol.
(LAUGHING, HOWLING)
(LAUGHS)
-Boo!
(LAUGHING)
-Yes! One, two, three...
-...seven, eight...
(PUPPAD RINGS)
-It's what's down that's the problem. The top of my silo fell off
and the birds are going after my corn.
I gotta get that top fixed and back on fast.
Shoo!
(PUPS) Ryder needs us! (HOWLING)
(MUSIC)
-Watch out!
(LAUGHING)
(MUSIC)
(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!
(HOWLING)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Chase! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Rocky! #
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(TIRES SQUEAL)
(SIRENS)
(MUSIC)
Shoo, birds! That corn's not for you!
Oh no! Oh, I lost another cob.
Paw Patrol! You're just in time to chase away that caw patrol.
Now I can patch that silo roof before we put it back on.
-Use anything you need, Rocky.
-Maybe I can help.
No corn for you, crows!
-Better hurry with the scarecrow...
these birds are coming back!
That's not yours, bro!
(CAW)
-Now that's a scarecrow and a sharp dresser to boot.
(LAUGHS) -Those look just like my Sunday overalls.
-Good timing, Paw Patrol. I've got the roof all fixed
and ready to put back on.
-You got it, Ryder!
Next stop, silo top!
Oh, it's a little heavy.
I'm gonna need full power.
(MUSIC)
(CAWING/SCREECHING)
Ryder, those birds are sitting on the corn!
I can't put the silo top on without closing them inside.
(SCREECHES)
-Great job, Marshall.
-One silo roof coming up.
-Oh, way to go!
(ALL) Woo! Way to go!
-Thanks! I can finish storing the rest of my corn in the silo.
(BLEATS)
-Whoa, Little Lamb, come back!
Don't worry. I'll get your little fleecy friend.
(SCREECHES)
(MUSIC)
-Oh, poor little thing.
-I don't like that eagle,
but the little cutie lambie needs my help.
(SCREECHES)
-I've got the eagle in sight, Ryder. The lamb's still hanging on.
-Ryder, the eagle is at its nest now!
(SCREECHES)
-It worked Ryder. Marshall made the bird go away.
That's one scared eagle.
-One lost lamb, coming up, Farmer Al.
(MUSIC)
I got ya! Ah, hi, Lambie.
Looks like you had quite a flight. But at least you had dinner. (LAUGHS)
Thanks, Paw Patrol, for saving this little guy and my corn crop.
Hey, who wants corn tonight? I have plenty.
(HOWLS)
