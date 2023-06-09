Pups save a duck pond

-Everyone ok?

-What's that noise?

(CUACK)

The Duck Pond is dissappearing!

Time to call the Paw Patrol!

-Wait! Nothing like a puppy pop to cool you off after a hard day.

-Well, this will really cool you off. Check it out!

Yes!

-Yippeee!

-Woo-hoo!

(CHUCKLES) No, thanks.

I'd rather stay dry.

(ZUMA/CHASE/RUBBLE/SKYE) So cool! Yeah! Pawsome!

Rocky, it's fun. You should try it...

Agh! Yuck. I think I did. (CHUCKLES)

Oops.

(LAUGH)

(PUP PAD RINGS)

Hi, Farmer Al.

-Ryder! We've got a ducktastrophe! The water in the pond is gone.

Mama duck and her ducklings have nowhere to cool off.

And I accidentally dumped my hay bales!

We're on it, Farmer Al.

No pond is too empty, no pup is too small.

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol, to the lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(BARK)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(PUPS) Look out!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

There's nothing like a puppy pop pile up!

(LAUGHS)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

The water's disappeared at Duck Pond.

We need to find out what happened to it

and help those ducks cool off. So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma! I'll need you to use your hovercraft

to bring our pool out so the ducks can keep cool.

-Ready. Set. Get those ducks wet!

I'll also need Marshall!

I'll need you to use your water cannons

to fill the pool!

I'm ready for a wet, wet rescue!

And Rocky! I'll need you to use your forklift

to fill the help clear the hay bales off the road.

Green means go!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARK)

(MUSIC)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #

-Yeah!

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(BARKS)

Zuma! # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Rocky! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #

(MUSIC)

(SIRENS)

-Ryder! Thanks for getting here so fast.

No problem, Farmer Al. Rocky, ready to pick up that hay?

You got it!

Mighty big thanks for doing this, Rocky.

I have hungry cows waiting.

Don't worry. I'll get you moo-ving in no time. (GIGGLES)

-Poor duckies. There's hardly any water left.

That frog and turtle look kind of hot. Let's set up the pool.

(BARKS) -Pool!

(BARKS) Water cannon!

(MUSIC)

Hop in, guys. The water's nice and cool.

(MUSIC)

Thanks, Marshall. Zuma, let's go check out the pond.

-What's that sound?

There! The water must have gone down that pipe scout.

This is my kind of pond... no water.

Ahh! Yuck!

(LAUGH)

I think it might be a clue.

Let's see if there's water in the pipe.

-Whoa! It's dark down there, down there, down there. (ECHOES)

And echo-y!

If there's an echo, it must be empty.

We'll need something small enough to go in and get a closer look.

Spy Chase, I need you and your drone!

Spy Chase is on the case!

(MUSIC)

(BARKS) Drone!

(MUSIC)

Okay, now let's see where it goes.

Hey! This pipe turns into a tunnel!

The GPS says this tunnel goes right out of Adventure Bay. Hm.

-That's it, my kitties, run! Run like the wind!

The faster you run the more water you pump.

And I'm going to need lots for the wildest, wettest,

wateriest water slide ever. (LAUGHS) Now more water.

Faster. Faster!

(MUSIC)

How far is this drone gonna go?

That far.

It looks like the drone hit something blocking the tunnel.

Do you think that's what's stopping the water too?

Maybe. But we'll have to see it for ourselves.

Zuma! Let's take a ride through the tunnels.

-Cool!

Here's the tunnel entrance. Follow me.

(MUSIC)

(SNICKER)

(MEOW)

The drone should be just around this corner.

And it says here that we're near...

(RYDER/ZUMA) ...Foggy Bottom.

(MUSIC)

It looks like someone stopped the water on purpose.

-But wait. If the water isn't going to the duck pond, where is it going?

(MEOWS)

-Excellent job blocking that tunnel, my kitties.

The Duck Pond doesn't need water as much as my slide does. (CHUCKLES)

Faster, my felines! More water!

Your mayor is ready for the coolest cool-off ever!

(MEOW)

Hm. If we take off a few planks the water will start to flow again.

-And then Duck Pond will fill back up. Good idea, Ryder.

Easy, Zuma. We don't want all the water to gush out at once.

-Got it.

Okay. Now let's get out of here before this tunnel fills up.

(MUSIC)

(RYDER/ZUMA) Yeah! Woo hoo!

(QUACK)

-Don't worry, little critters. Ryder will fill your pond back up.

(SQUAWKS)

Wet! Wet! Wet!

(LAUGHS)

-Woo hoo!

-It's ready. The greatest water slide ever...

and it's all mine! Run faster, kitties.

I want it wet, wet, wet!

(SQUEAL)

What?! What's happening! What did you kittens do?!

Where's my water?!

(MEOWS)

(PUPS) Aw, so cute.

Look! Duck Pond is full again.

-So where did the water go anyway?

To Foggy Bottom.

Hm. Sounds like Mayor Humdinger's up to no good again.

-Help!

And it sounds like he's in trouble. Pups, let's go.

(MUSIC)

(MEOW)

Hang on, my kitties. Your Mayor won't let you down.

The drain? Agh! Drat! I need to get unstuck!

Mayor Humdinger?

-Uh, uh, oh! About time you got here. Save my kitties.

We're on it, Mayor.

Zuma! Use your buoy to help the kittens out of that drain.

-It'll be okay, little dudes. We'll get you out.

(BARKS)-Buoy!

(MEOW)

(LAUGHS) First we had Puppy Pops, now we've got Popping Kitties.

(MEOWS, PURRS)

Aw, you're welcome.

-Forget about those pups! What about me?

I'm stuck on this slide because somebody took away

all my water from the tunnel!

Your water? It was from the Duck Pond!

Okay. Sorry. I wanted it for my best water slide ever

and now I'm stuck and I'm hot. Get me down!

Please?

No problem. We're here to help.

Chase, take your winch up to Mayor Humdinger.

(BARKS) Wall Walkers!

(MUSIC)

Hold on tight. (BARKS)

Winch retract!

-Whoa! Whoa, whoa! Phew! Thanks.

You're welcome, Mayor Humdinger.

Whenever you have a problem just yelp for help!

But next time leave the water in the pond.

-Okay. But I can sure use some water right now.

(MUSIC)

-Ah...!