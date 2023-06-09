Pups save a duck pond

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
-Everyone ok?
-What's that noise?
(CUACK)
The Duck Pond is dissappearing!
Time to call the Paw Patrol!
-Wait! Nothing like a puppy pop to cool you off after a hard day.
-Well, this will really cool you off. Check it out!
-Yippeee!
-Woo-hoo!
(ZUMA/CHASE/RUBBLE/SKYE) So cool! Yeah! Pawsome!
(LAUGH)
(PUP PAD RINGS)
-Ryder! We've got a ducktastrophe! The water in the pond is gone.
Mama duck and her ducklings have nowhere to cool off.
And I accidentally dumped my hay bales!
(MUSIC)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us!
(BARK)
(PUPS) Look out!
(LAUGHS)
(MUSIC)
-Ready. Set. Get those ducks wet!
(BARK)
(MUSIC)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKS)
# (Go, go, go, go!) # # Paw Patrol! #
-Yeah!
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(BARKS)
Zuma! # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Rocky! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol! #
(MUSIC)
(SIRENS)
-Ryder! Thanks for getting here so fast.
Mighty big thanks for doing this, Rocky.
I have hungry cows waiting.
-Poor duckies. There's hardly any water left.
(BARKS) -Pool!
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
-What's that sound?
(LAUGH)
-Whoa! It's dark down there, down there, down there. (ECHOES)
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
-That's it, my kitties, run! Run like the wind!
The faster you run the more water you pump.
And I'm going to need lots for the wildest, wettest,
wateriest water slide ever. (LAUGHS) Now more water.
Faster. Faster!
(MUSIC)
-Cool!
(MUSIC)
(SNICKER)
(MEOW)
(RYDER/ZUMA) ...Foggy Bottom.
(MUSIC)
-But wait. If the water isn't going to the duck pond, where is it going?
(MEOWS)
-Excellent job blocking that tunnel, my kitties.
The Duck Pond doesn't need water as much as my slide does. (CHUCKLES)
Faster, my felines! More water!
Your mayor is ready for the coolest cool-off ever!
(MEOW)
-And then Duck Pond will fill back up. Good idea, Ryder.
-Got it.
(MUSIC)
(RYDER/ZUMA) Yeah! Woo hoo!
(QUACK)
-Don't worry, little critters. Ryder will fill your pond back up.
(SQUAWKS)
-Woo hoo!
-It's ready. The greatest water slide ever...
and it's all mine! Run faster, kitties.
I want it wet, wet, wet!
(SQUEAL)
What?! What's happening! What did you kittens do?!
Where's my water?!
(MEOWS)
(PUPS) Aw, so cute.
-So where did the water go anyway?
-Help!
(MUSIC)
(MEOW)
Hang on, my kitties. Your Mayor won't let you down.
The drain? Agh! Drat! I need to get unstuck!
-Uh, uh, oh! About time you got here. Save my kitties.
-It'll be okay, little dudes. We'll get you out.
(BARKS)-Buoy!
(MEOW)
(LAUGHS) First we had Puppy Pops, now we've got Popping Kitties.
(MEOWS, PURRS)
Aw, you're welcome.
-Forget about those pups! What about me?
I'm stuck on this slide because somebody took away
all my water from the tunnel!
Okay. Sorry. I wanted it for my best water slide ever
and now I'm stuck and I'm hot. Get me down!
Please?
(MUSIC)
-Whoa! Whoa, whoa! Phew! Thanks.
-Okay. But I can sure use some water right now.
(MUSIC)
-Ah...!
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
