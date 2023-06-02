Heady humdinger

Oh, Chickaletta, look at how everyone is enjoying your statue.

It warms my heart that they love my little chicky-poo as much as I do.

(SQUAWKS)

-It's not fair all those folks are fawning over

Adventure Bay's chicken statue.

They should be looking at something better.

Something bigger. Something beautiful.

Something like...

(PECKING)

(GASPS) ...a giant carving of me!

Welcome to Mount Humdinger!

(Level laughter)

(MEOW)

(Level laughter)

Aahh!

What was that? A jackhammer?

There's no construction scheduled for today.

Come, Chickaletta, let's get to the bottom of this!

(GASPS)

-And make my top hat taller!

It's the greatest, tallest hat ever!

-Mayor Humdinger, stop all this immediately!

-Hah! If you can have a statue of a chicken,

I can have a humdingerdoozy carving of the world's greatest mayor. Me!

(MEOWS)

-Well, now you've got that

and a Humdinger-doozy of a dozer problem!

I'm calling Ryder.

Woo hoo! Nice one, Chase!

Marshall, it's your turn, dude.

-Push out one of the bones without knocking the whole tower down.

Hmm. Ahh, I think this bone.

Oops! Picked the wrong bone.

(Puppad rings)

Hi, Mayor Goodway.

Ryder, that Mayor Humdinger is ruining the hill

and one of his kittens is in danger!

Don't worry. We're on our way.

No hill is too tall, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(Music)

(HOWLING)

Whoa-ah!

(PUPS) Watch out!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(Clatter)

(SIGH)

Don't worry, I'll help you down.

(PUPS) Whoa!

Oops! Picked the wrong pup.

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

Thanks for coming, pups.

Mayor Humdinger's been carving his face in the cliffs

and now his bulldozing kitten is in trouble.

(MEOWS)

So for this mission I'll need...

Skye, I'll need you to lower your line

to lift the bulldozer kitten clear.

(BARKS) Let's take to the sky!

Rubble, I need you to use your rig to build a ramp

out of rocks to get the dozer down safely.

Rubble on the double!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(HOWLING)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Sky!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

Rubble!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Squealing tires)

(Music)

Hah! It's about time. Kittens, back to work.

(MEOW)

Oh! Thank you for hurrying, Ryder!

We've got this. Rubble, build that ramp.

On it! Gotta save the widdle kitty!

Okay, Skye, you know what to do.

You got it, Ryder.

(MEOW)

Ryder! Runaway rig! Huh?

You good?

(MEOW)

Excellent. Back to work.

That's a lot of stone caved out of that rockface.

Maybe you should stop, Mayor Humdinger.

-Stop? We're almost finished. Rubble's right.

Hammer out the wrong stone

and the whole thing could come crashing down

like a bone-stacker game. That hill isn't stable.

Ridiculous! Rock-diculous even!

When this statue is done people will me able to see me... uh, it...

for miles and miles!

-Oh, miles and miles,

we're going to see that face from everywhere in Adventure Bay?

-I know.

And people from everywhere will come to Foggy Bottom,

home of the great Humdinger.

Kittens, get to it. (MEOW)

We're stopping? (MEOW)

We're finished? (MEOW)

(GASP) Oh, it's amazing. It's magnificent. It's me!

Wait a minute, why are my statue ears pointed like kitten ears?

(MEOW)

Huh! Never mind, I'll finish it myself.

Never ask a kitten to do a mayor's job.

I've got a bad feeling about this.

Me, too. I'm calling for back-up.

Marshall, Chase, Zuma, Rocky, we need your help.

(HOWLING)

Aha! Now your ears are perfect like mine. Done!

No. No, no, no, no...!

(SCREAMS)

Back! Back! Everybody, back!

(MEOW)

Ryder! The kittens!

(Sirens)

Just in time. Let's go wrangle some rocks, pups!

(MEOW)

Marshall! Use your water cannon to stop that rock wheel!

On it!

(BARKS) Water cannon.

Kitty, jump over the mud!

(MEOW)

(YOWL)

Rocky, use your forklift to stop that rolling rock.

(GASP) Green means go!

(YOWL)

Zuma, knock that rock into the mud!

(YOWL)

Chase, stop that wheel!

(BARKS) Net!

(MEOW)

Way to go, pups. All the kittens are safe.

Help! Help! Get me down!

(GASPS) Skye,

can you grab Mayor Humdinger with your harness?

Okay.

Mayor Humdinger, please stay still! The rock is cracked!

The cliff could still come... loose!

Oh! Whoa! Agh...!

-Oh no! It's headed straight for Adventure Bay!

(TOWNPEOPLE) GASP

Oh...! Ah!

Chase, clear the road.

Whoa! Whoa!

Clear the streets! Everyone indoors!

Skye! I'm going to steer this runaway rock into the Bay!

Find me a path to the dock!

Waterway Street is clear.

Great. Zuma, did you copy that?

I'm on it, Ryder!

Agh...!

Mayor Humdinger, I have a suggestion.

What? Run faster.

(SCOFFS) Faster? Wha...! Agh...!

(BARKS) Buoy! Hang on, Mayor Dude. I'll bring you in.

-All that work! All that beauty! Now no one will see it but fish.

(GIGGLES)

I just want to thank the Paw Patrol for saving the day.

You all, ahem, rock. No problem.

Remember if you ever need us, just yelp for help.

I'm just glad no one was hurt. A lot of rocks came down.

-Yes, but I still think people will find Humdinger's carving adorable.

-Huh? What do you mean?

-I give you... Mount Kitty!

(CROWD) CHEERING

No! That's not fair!

-Excuse me. Would you mind posing in front of the kitties?

Sure.