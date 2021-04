Playlist: Snatch It Back and Hold It – Junior Wells; Baroque & Blue – Claude Bolling & His Jazz Piano Trio, feat. Jean-Pierre Rampal; Regret?, Blues in B Flat, Rise Up in the Morning, Blues in A Minor, Precious Joy, Blues in C Minor, Don't Stop This Train, Blues in H (B), Tears From the Children – The Modern Jazz Quartet; Crossroads – Barbara Hendricks & Her Blues Band.