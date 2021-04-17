Peligrosamente juntos - Jon Batiste/Jeremiah Johnson - 17/04/21

Sábado y domingo de 07.00 a 08.00 horas
Jon Batiste "We Are":
"We Are" (feat. St. Augustine High School Marching 100, su abuelo David Gauthier, Gospel Soul Children, Craig Adams, Braedon Gautier, Autumn Rowe)
“Tell The Truth”
“Cry”
“I Need You”
“Whachutalkinbout”
“Boy Hood” (feat. PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)
“Movement 11”
“Adulthood” (feat. Hot 8 Brass Band)
“Freedom”
“Show Me The Way” (feat. Zadie Smith)
“Sing”
“Until”
Jeremiah Johnson “Unemployed Highly Annoyed”:
“Burn Down The Garden”
“Muddy Black Water”
“Cherry Red Wine”