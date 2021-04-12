RTVE.es
Na Na Na Radio 3

Na Na Na

Lunes a jueves de 22.00 a 23.00 horas

Na Na Na - Spirit of the Beehive, The Avalanches y Rostam - 12/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Spirit of the Beehive, The Avalanches y Rostam
Na Na Na - Spirit of the Beehive, The Avalanches y Rostam - 12/04/21

12 abr 2021

El cuarto trabajo parace el definitivo para una banda formada en 2014. Son Spirit of The Beehive y son una de las propuestas guitarreras a tener muy en cuenta en 2021. Hablamos de los lanzamientos por el RSD de Róisín Murphy y Portugal. The Man, de la reedición del debut de The Avalanches, y escuchamos el corte titular del segundo LP de Rostam.

PLAYLIST:
RÓISÍN MURPHY - Murphy's Law
FRANC MOODY - Losing Touch
JUNGLE - Keep Moving
THE AVALANCHES - Music Makes Me High
THE AVALANCHES - Since I Left You
ROSTAM - Changephobia
SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - The Server is Immersed
PANTOCRATOR - El Gobierno de China
LISASINSON - Discoteca
DRY CLEANING - John Wick
WARPAINT - Undertow
PORTUGAL.THE MAN - Lay Me Back Down
NICK WATERHOUSE - The Spanish Look
THE WHITE STRIPES - The Denial Twist
THE BLACK KEYS - Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth

