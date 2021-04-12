El cuarto trabajo parace el definitivo para una banda formada en 2014. Son Spirit of The Beehive y son una de las propuestas guitarreras a tener muy en cuenta en 2021. Hablamos de los lanzamientos por el RSD de Róisín Murphy y Portugal. The Man, de la reedición del debut de The Avalanches, y escuchamos el corte titular del segundo LP de Rostam.

PLAYLIST:

RÓISÍN MURPHY - Murphy's Law

FRANC MOODY - Losing Touch

JUNGLE - Keep Moving

THE AVALANCHES - Music Makes Me High

THE AVALANCHES - Since I Left You

ROSTAM - Changephobia

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - The Server is Immersed

PANTOCRATOR - El Gobierno de China

LISASINSON - Discoteca

DRY CLEANING - John Wick

WARPAINT - Undertow

PORTUGAL.THE MAN - Lay Me Back Down

NICK WATERHOUSE - The Spanish Look

THE WHITE STRIPES - The Denial Twist

THE BLACK KEYS - Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth