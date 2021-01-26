Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: Lucinda Williams, The Vaccines, Beyoncé...- 26/01/21

Playlist:

Lucinda Williams - Car wheels on a gravel road

Lucinda Williams - Drunken angel

Lucinda Williams - You can't rule me

Glass Animals - Heat waves

Django Django - Free from gravity

Barabarossa - Awakeners awaken us

Nightshift - Power cut

The Vaccines - If you wanna

The Vaccines - Norgaard

The Vaccines - Teenage Icon

The Vaccines - Handsome

Travis Scott x HVME - Goosebumps remix

Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta

Childish Gambino - This is America

Beyoncé - Run the world