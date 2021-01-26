Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: Lucinda Williams, The Vaccines, Beyoncé...- 26/01/21

Lunes a Viernes, de 06.00 a 09.00 horas
Playlist:
Lucinda Williams - Car wheels on a gravel road
Lucinda Williams - Drunken angel
Lucinda Williams - You can't rule me
Glass Animals - Heat waves
Django Django - Free from gravity
Barabarossa - Awakeners awaken us
Nightshift - Power cut
The Vaccines - If you wanna
The Vaccines - Norgaard
The Vaccines - Teenage Icon
The Vaccines - Handsome
Travis Scott x HVME - Goosebumps remix
Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta
Childish Gambino - This is America
Beyoncé - Run the world