Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona Radio 3

Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona

Lunes a Viernes, de 06.00 a 09.00 horas

Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: Lucinda Williams, The Vaccines, Beyoncé...- 26/01/21 - escuchar ahora
  • #SesiónMelocotonazo: Lucinda Williams, The Vaccines, Beyoncé
Hoy empieza todo con Ángel Carmona - #SesiónMelocotonazo: Lucinda Williams, The Vaccines, Beyoncé...- 26/01/21

26 ene 2021

Playlist:

Lucinda Williams - Car wheels on a gravel road

Lucinda Williams - Drunken angel

Lucinda Williams - You can't rule me

Glass Animals - Heat waves

Django Django - Free from gravity

Barabarossa - Awakeners awaken us

Nightshift - Power cut

The Vaccines - If you wanna

The Vaccines - Norgaard

The Vaccines - Teenage Icon

The Vaccines - Handsome

Travis Scott x HVME - Goosebumps remix

Kendrick Lamar - King Kunta

Childish Gambino - This is America

Beyoncé - Run the world

