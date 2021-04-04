Equilibristas - La metáfora de la vida - 04/04/21

Domingo de 10.00 a 11.00 horas
Playlist:
Everyday Rockstars - Vini Vici, Halflives
Cannibal - Wett Brain, Mikey Rotten, Xoxihaunter
Stranger - CRi
Dream Reverb - Parra for Cuva
Pemmican - La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye
Bad girl drumma - Wuki, Juvenile
Inner Love - Ed is Dead
Nikki - Worakls, Rodriguez Jr. Remix
Obsession - Nicolas
Se feliz - Machete en boca
Chicken wang - Wuki, Diplo, Snappy Jit
Good vibes kill me - Tre_66
Feel the weight - Stickybuds, K+Lab
Sot-l'y-laisse - Rone, Odezenne
Shella - Kings of the rollers, Chimpo, Halogenix
IU - Boys Noize, Corbin