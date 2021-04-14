RTVE.es
Entre dos luces Radio Nacional

Entre dos luces

De martes a viernes, de 03.00 a 05.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
Entre dos luces - ¿Por qué no te duermes, Therematic? - 14/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • ¿Por qué no te duermes, Therematic?
Entre dos luces - ¿Por qué no te duermes, Therematic? - 14/04/21

14 abr 2021

Javier Díaz-Ena, hoy conocido como Therematic, nos explica con su instrumento, el theremin, y con algunos más, qué cosas le quitan el sueño. Descansamos en el chill out de María Torres y nos vamos a Murcia a escuchar a la Bantastic Fand.

Suenan:

Therematic – Exotique Mecanique

Califato ¾ - La bía en roça

Hendrik Röver – Vamos a morir

Junior Mckenzie – Birds with no feathers

Martín Duke – Nobody but you

Therematic – Madriliandroid

Everything but the girl - The futur of the futur

Air Supply - Lost in love

Loreena McKennitt - The Mystic’s Dream

Bantastic Fand (directo) - Oh, Sister! De Bob Dylan

