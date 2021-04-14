Entre dos luces - ¿Por qué no te duermes, Therematic? - 14/04/21

De martes a viernes, de 03.00 a 05.00 horas
Javier Díaz-Ena, hoy conocido como Therematic, nos explica con su instrumento, el theremin, y con algunos más, qué cosas le quitan el sueño. Descansamos en el chill out de María Torres y nos vamos a Murcia a escuchar a la Bantastic Fand.
Suenan:
Therematic – Exotique Mecanique
Califato ¾ - La bía en roça
Hendrik Röver – Vamos a morir
Junior Mckenzie – Birds with no feathers
Martín Duke – Nobody but you
Therematic – Madriliandroid
Everything but the girl - The futur of the futur
Air Supply - Lost in love
Loreena McKennitt - The Mystic’s Dream
Bantastic Fand (directo) - Oh, Sister! De Bob Dylan