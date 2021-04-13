De martes a viernes, de 03.00 a 05.00 horas
Lluvia Rojo nos lleva al cine, con la banda sonora de Zoolander, y Laura Pardo nos trae a Aurora y The Betrayers. Recomendación E2L: Cantoría, en Barcelona,
Suenan:
Cantoría - Pase el agua
Cantoría - Sus, sus, sus
Blondie - Call me
Wham! - Wake me up before you go
Rufus Wainwright - He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother
Michael Jackson - Beat it
David Bowie - Let’s Dance
Donna Summer - Love to love you, baby
Frankie goes to Hollywood - Relax
Aurora and the Betrayers - Ain't got no feelings
Aurora and the Betrayers - Hey, Hey!
Aurora and the Betrayers - There will come a time (hey you)
Aurora and the Betrayers - Stop foolin' around
Molotov - Gimme tha power