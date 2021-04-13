RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
Entre dos luces Radio Nacional

Entre dos luces

De martes a viernes, de 03.00 a 05.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
Entre dos luces - Lluvia, Laura, Zoolander, Aurora and The Betrayers - 13/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Lluvia, Laura, Zoolander, Aurora and The Betrayers
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

Entre dos luces - Lluvia, Laura, Zoolander, Aurora and The Betrayers - 13/04/21

13 abr 2021

Lluvia Rojo nos lleva al cine, con la banda sonora de Zoolander, y Laura Pardo nos trae a Aurora y The Betrayers. Recomendación E2L: Cantoría, en Barcelona,

Suenan:

Cantoría - Pase el agua

Cantoría - Sus, sus, sus

Blondie - Call me

Wham! - Wake me up before you go

Rufus Wainwright - He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother

Michael Jackson - Beat it

David Bowie - Let’s Dance

Donna Summer - Love to love you, baby

Frankie goes to Hollywood - Relax

Aurora and the Betrayers - Ain't got no feelings

Aurora and the Betrayers - Hey, Hey!

Aurora and the Betrayers - There will come a time (hey you)

Aurora and the Betrayers - Stop foolin' around

Molotov - Gimme tha power

ver más sobre "Entre dos luces - Lluvia, Laura, Zoolander, Aurora and The Betrayers - 13/04/21" ver menos sobre "Entre dos luces - Lluvia, Laura, Zoolander, Aurora and The Betrayers - 13/04/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 1.419 programas de Entre dos luces

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Hoy empieza todo con Marta Echeverría

Hoy empieza todo con Marta Echeverría

El séptimo vicio

El séptimo vicio

En un mundo feliz

En un mundo feliz

La libélula

La libélula

Mundo Babel

Mundo Babel

Se está escuchando
audio Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

audio Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/21

Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/...

audio Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/0...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más