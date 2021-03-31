RTVE.es
Entre dos luces - Los amigos de Lluvia y los K7s de Laura - 31/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Los amigos de Lluvia y los K7s de Laura
Entre dos luces - Los amigos de Lluvia y los K7s de Laura - 31/03/21

31 mar 2021

Lluvia Roja nos trae canciones relacionadas con la amistad que aparecen en películas y Laura Pardo comparte con nosotros uno de sus más recientes descubrimientos, la banda K7s.

Suenan:

Carole King- You’ve got a friend

Nina Simone- Feeling good

The Sadets- Stranded in the jungle

The Temptations- The way you do the things you do

Dolly Parton- Jolene

The Rembrandts- I’ll be there for you

Parliament- Give up the funk (Tear the roof off the sucker)

K7s - Poison heart

K7s - Every night

K7s - Never-ending love

K7s - It's gonna be alright

Antonio Aguilar - Ami gusto es

