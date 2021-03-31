Entre dos luces

De martes a viernes, de 03.00 a 05.00 horas
Lluvia Roja nos trae canciones relacionadas con la amistad que aparecen en películas y Laura Pardo comparte con nosotros uno de sus más recientes descubrimientos, la banda K7s.
Suenan:
Carole King- You’ve got a friend
Nina Simone- Feeling good
The Sadets- Stranded in the jungle
The Temptations- The way you do the things you do
Dolly Parton- Jolene
The Rembrandts- I’ll be there for you
Parliament- Give up the funk (Tear the roof off the sucker)
K7s - Poison heart
K7s - Every night
K7s - Never-ending love
K7s - It's gonna be alright
Antonio Aguilar - Ami gusto es