RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
English Language Broadcast Radio Exterior

English Language Broadcast

Lunes, miércoles y viernes a las 22.00 horas UTC, martes, jueves y sábado a las 02.00 horas reemisión

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
English Language Broadcast - A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid - 13/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

English Language Broadcast - A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid - 13/04/21

13 abr 2021

Today's program begins with a brief look at some current events in Spain and around world. That's followed by a report on the art collector Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza and his relationship with Spain, which resulted happily in the third point of the "magical triangle" of Madrid's major museums. We end the program with music by the Belgian-based Spanish bluesman, Fernando Neris.

ver más sobre "English Language Broadcast - A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid - 13/04/21" ver menos sobre "English Language Broadcast - A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid - 13/04/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 2.245 programas de English Language Broadcast

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

El administrador de la página ha decidido no mostrar los comentarios de este contenido en cumplimiento de las Normas de participación

comentarios.nopermitidos

Programas relacionados

Mundo solidario

Mundo solidario

Otros acentos

Otros acentos

No es un día cualquiera

No es un día cualquiera

Abierto hasta las 2

Abierto hasta las 2

Hora América

Hora América

Se está escuchando
audio Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

Café del sur - Lejos de Lisboa - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - El mal de ojo - 25/04/21

audio Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/21

Futuro abierto - Vitamina D y COVID-19 - 25/04/...

audio Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

Músicas posibles - Together Forever - 25/04/21

audio Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/04/21

Espacio en blanco - La bestia de Morbach - 25/0...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más