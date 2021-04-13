A love affair: Baron Thyssen-Bornemisza & Madrid

Lunes, miércoles y viernes a las 22.00 horas UTC, martes, jueves y sábado a las 02.00 horas reemisión
Today's program begins with a brief look at some current events in Spain and around world. That's followed by a report on the art collector Baron Hans Heinrich von Thyssen-Bornemisza and his relationship with Spain, which resulted happily in the third point of the "magical triangle" of Madrid's major museums. We end the program with music by the Belgian-based Spanish bluesman, Fernando Neris.
