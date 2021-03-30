RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

El sótano - Skegss, Bo Diddley, Manny Bowsmund,... - 30/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Skegss, Bo Diddley, Manny Bowsmund,...
El sótano - Skegss, Bo Diddley, Manny Bowsmund,... - 30/03/21

30 mar 2021

Arrancamos desde Byron Bay, en la costa Este australiano, tierra de surf de la que procede el grupo Skegss, joven trío que protagoniza nuestro disco destacado con su nueva entrega “Rehearsal”. Bo Diddley protagoniza la "versión y original" con una de las revisiones que aparecen en la caja homenaje “He’s bad” y te adelantamos el próximo y misterioso lanzamiento en formato single de la casa Discos Antifaz.
(Foto del podcast; Skegss)
Playlist;
Disco destacado; SKEGSS “Down to ride” (Rehearsal)
SKEGSS “Bush TV” (Rehearsal)
SKEGSS “Under the thunder” (Rehearsal)
GREEN/BLUE “Proto caves” (ST)
AUTORAMAS “Homem cliché” (Libido)
THE MARDI KINGS “The pretty thing” (He’s bad; 11 bands decimate the beats of Bo Diddley)
Versión y original; BO DIDDLEY “Pretty thing”
Melodías funtásticas; ED PAULING and THE EXCITERS “Soul house”
EMANUEL LASKEY “The monkey” (7’’)
MANNY BOWSMUND “El golpe (I gotta do it)” (adelanto próximo singled Discos Antifaz)
NICK WATERHOUSE “Very blue” (Promenade blue)
DIRT ROYAL “As good as it gets” (Great expectations)
THE SENSIBLE GRAY CELLS “Don’t say I didn’t warn you” (Get back into the world)
THE RIOTS “The night before” (The night before 7’’)
THE LEN PRICE 3 “Got to be together” (The Trood Recording Co. 7’’ EP)

Los últimos 2.859 programas de El sótano

