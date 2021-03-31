El sótano - Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson,... - 31/03/21

Menú sonoro cocinado con ingredientes de nuestra huerta musical.

Playlist;

SINIESTRO TOTAL “¿Casualidad?, no lo creo” (El mundo da vueltas)

OSCAR AVENDAÑO y REPOSADO “Jacksonville” (Perros negros)

THE BO DEREK'S “Encerrados” (10)

LOS WAVY GRAVIES “El Ringo” (Kings of the underground)

LITTLE COBRAS “Wanted dead or alive” (Songs for dogs and planets)

SECOSECOSECO “El lagarto” (single digital)

ADVENTURE AWAITS “The house on highland Ave” (Madrid; The Gun Club tribute)

THE GUN CLUB “The house on highland Ave” (Death Party EP)

FUNDACIÓN FRANCISCO FRANKENSTEIN “La revelación de los máquinas” (No no no)

RATA NEGRA “Desconfía de ese chico” (adelanto de su álbum “Una vida vulgar”)

LOS RONCOS “Como un perro” (Volumen 1 EP)

WAU Y LOS ARRRGHS!!! “Bli blu bla (bla bla bla)” (¡¡¡Viven!!!)

JINETA Y LOS APOCALÍPTICOS “Tatuar tu nombre” (Roulette 7’’ EP)

LISASINSON “Soyn una punk” (single digital)

MORREO “Hola corazón” (single digital)

ADIÓS AMORES “Doce navajas” (single digital)