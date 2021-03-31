RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
El sótano - Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson,... - 31/03/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

El sótano - Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson,... - 31/03/21

31 mar 2021

Menú sonoro cocinado con ingredientes de nuestra huerta musical.
Playlist;
SINIESTRO TOTAL “¿Casualidad?, no lo creo” (El mundo da vueltas)
OSCAR AVENDAÑO y REPOSADO “Jacksonville” (Perros negros)
THE BO DEREK'S “Encerrados” (10)
LOS WAVY GRAVIES “El Ringo” (Kings of the underground)
LITTLE COBRAS “Wanted dead or alive” (Songs for dogs and planets)
SECOSECOSECO “El lagarto” (single digital)
ADVENTURE AWAITS “The house on highland Ave” (Madrid; The Gun Club tribute)
THE GUN CLUB “The house on highland Ave” (Death Party EP)
FUNDACIÓN FRANCISCO FRANKENSTEIN “La revelación de los máquinas” (No no no)
RATA NEGRA “Desconfía de ese chico” (adelanto de su álbum “Una vida vulgar”)
LOS RONCOS “Como un perro” (Volumen 1 EP)
WAU Y LOS ARRRGHS!!! “Bli blu bla (bla bla bla)” (¡¡¡Viven!!!)
JINETA Y LOS APOCALÍPTICOS “Tatuar tu nombre” (Roulette 7’’ EP)
LISASINSON “Soyn una punk” (single digital)
MORREO “Hola corazón” (single digital)
ADIÓS AMORES “Doce navajas” (single digital)

ver más sobre "El sótano - Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson,... - 31/03/21" ver menos sobre "El sótano - Cosecha nacional; Oscar Avendaño, Secosecoseco, Lisasinson,... - 31/03/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 2.859 programas de El sótano

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Secciones:
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Capitán Demo

Capitán Demo

Como lo oyes

Como lo oyes

Disco grande

Disco grande

El vuelo del Fénix

El vuelo del Fénix

Islas de Robinson

Islas de Robinson

Se está escuchando
audio Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/21

Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/...

audio Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

audio Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

audio El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave del Año - 11/04/21

El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave d...

audio No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura - Hora 5 - 11/04/2021

No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura -...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más