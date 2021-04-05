RTVE.es
El sótano Radio 3

El sótano

Lunes a Viernes de 19.00 a 20.00 horas

El sótano - Satan¿s Pilgrims; cabalgando olas de surf siniestro - 05/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • Satan¿s Pilgrims; cabalgando olas de surf siniestro
El sótano - Satan¿s Pilgrims; cabalgando olas de surf siniestro - 05/04/21

05 abr 2021

Los Peregrinos de Satán fueron una de las bandas más queridas y emblemáticas en el revival surf que se produjo en los años 90. Grupo formado en Portland, Oregon, en 1992 con una peculiar formación con tres guitarristas que se había mantenido estable hasta la actualidad. Lamentablemente Dave Busacker, guitarra, teclista y principal responsable del sonido Pilgrim, falleció el pasado 30 de marzo. En este episodio te ofrecemos un repaso a su legado y trayectoria, nuestro pequeño homenaje a la memoria de Dave Pilgrim y a esta gran banda del surf instrumental de los últimos 30 años.
Playlist;
(sintonía) SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Vampiro” (Creature feature, 1998)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Surf lyre” (At home with..., 1994)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Super stock” (Satan’s Pilgrims, 1999)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Haunted house” (Haunted house of rock 7’’ EP, 1994)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Peter Lorre” (At home with..., 1994)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Shootin’ the pier” (Soul Pilgrim, 1995)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “La cazuela” (Around the world with..., 1997)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Godfather” (Around the world with..., 1997)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Ran goon” (Creature feature, 1998)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Scorpio 6” (Creature feature, 1998)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Badge of honor” (Satan’s Pilgrims, 1999)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “The outsider” (Plymouth Rock - The Best Of, 2004)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Dilation” (Psychsploitation, 2009)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Tracers (of love)” (Psychsploitation, 2009)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “The juggernaut” (Siniestro, 2017)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “The way in to way out?” (7’’, 2019)
SATAN’S PILGRIMS “Chi chi” (Satan’s Pilgrims, 1999)

