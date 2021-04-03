Armonías vocales - Mesías de Handel - 03/04/21

Hoy disfrutaremos con los coros del Mesías de Handel (armoniasvocales@rtve.es):

HANDEL: Messiah: And the glory, And he shall purify, For unto us a Child is born, Glory to God y His yoke is easy (11.19). Le Concert Spirituel. Dir.: H. Niquet. HANDEL: Messiah: Behold the Lamb of God, Surely, And with his stripes, All we like sheep y He trusted in God (13.53). Coro Monteverdi, English Baroque Soloists. Dir.: J. E. Gardiner. HANDEL: Messiah: Lift up your heads, Let all the angels, The Lord gave the Word, Le tus break y Hallelujah (11.36). The English Concert. Dir.: T. Pinnock. HANDEL: Messiah: Since by man, But thanks be to God, Worthy is the Lamb y Amen (11.53). The Sixteen. Dir.: H. Christophers.