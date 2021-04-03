RTVE.es
Otras secciones en RTVE.es
Armonías vocales Radio Clásica

Armonías vocales

sábados 09.00 a 10.00 horas

www.rtve.es /pages/rtve-player-app/2.17.1/js/
Armonías vocales - Mesías de Handel - 03/04/21 - escuchar ahora
  • A mi lista
  • A mis favoritos

  • Mesías de Handel
  • Compartir en Facebook Facebook
  • Compartir en Twitter Twitter

Armonías vocales - Mesías de Handel - 03/04/21

03 abr 2021

Hoy disfrutaremos con los coros del Mesías de Handel (armoniasvocales@rtve.es):

HANDEL: Messiah: And the glory, And he shall purify, For unto us a Child is born, Glory to God y His yoke is easy (11.19). Le Concert Spirituel. Dir.: H. Niquet. HANDEL: Messiah: Behold the Lamb of God, Surely, And with his stripes, All we like sheep y He trusted in God (13.53). Coro Monteverdi, English Baroque Soloists. Dir.: J. E. Gardiner. HANDEL: Messiah: Lift up your heads, Let all the angels, The Lord gave the Word, Le tus break y Hallelujah (11.36). The English Concert. Dir.: T. Pinnock. HANDEL: Messiah: Since by man, But thanks be to God, Worthy is the Lamb y Amen (11.53). The Sixteen. Dir.: H. Christophers.

ver más sobre "Armonías vocales - Mesías de Handel - 03/04/21" ver menos sobre "Armonías vocales - Mesías de Handel - 03/04/21"
Favoritos
Mi lista
Histórico

Los últimos 66 programas de Armonías vocales

  • Ver Miniaturas Ver Miniaturas
  • Ver Listado Ver Listado
Buscar por:
Por fechas
Por tipo
Todos los vídeos y audios

Programas relacionados

Nuestro flamenco

Nuestro flamenco

Música antigua

Música antigua

La zarzuela

La zarzuela

Los conciertos de Radio Clásica

Los conciertos de Radio Clásica

La casa del sonido

La casa del sonido

Se está escuchando
audio Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/21

Café del Sur - Manual de instrucciones - 11/04/...

audio Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

Toma uno - Corre hacia delante - 11/04/21

audio Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

Músicas posibles - Diente de León - 11/04/21

audio El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave del Año - 11/04/21

El bosque habitado - Llegan los vencejos. Ave d...

audio No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura - Hora 5 - 11/04/2021

No es un día cualquiera - Nutrición y cultura -...

TV por canales

Todo TVE

Radio por cadenas

Todo RNE

Más