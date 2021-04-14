180 grados - Lori Meyers, Teenage Fanclub, Royal Blood y Joseph M. - 14/04/21

Lunes a viernes de 11.00 a 12.00 horas
'Punk' este es el nuevo golpe encima de la mesa de Lori Meyers: urgencia, melodía y un estribillo que llega en el mejor momento. En tres minutos y con la producción de James Bagshaw, de Temples. Una descarga irresistible, un empujón para animarnos a seguir mirando hacia adelante, irremediablemente disfrutable. Escuchamos también el último avance del inminente disco de Teenage Fanclub, el cuarto avance del tercer álbum de Royal Blood y a Joseph M (de Midlake y BNQT) con el segundo single de su debut en solitario.
ÁNGEL STANICH – El Volver
THE ROLLING STONES – She’s a Rainbow
THE POLYPHONIC SPREE – Don’t Change
LOVE OF LESBIAN – Viaje Épico Hacia La Nada
JOSEPH M. – Haunt
EVA RYJLEN – Pequeño Invierno Florido
CALA VENTO ft AMARAL - Telecho
ROYAL BLOOD – Boilermaker
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – The Way I Used To Do
TEENAGE FANCLUB – In Our Dreams
FANCLUBWALLLET – C’mon Be Cool
LORI MEYERS – Punk
GINEBRAS – Cosas Moradas (Innmir Remix)
SIDONIE – Televisores Rotos
REYS – Manantial