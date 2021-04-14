180 grados - Lori Meyers, Teenage Fanclub, Royal Blood y Joseph M. - 14/04/21

'Punk' este es el nuevo golpe encima de la mesa de Lori Meyers: urgencia, melodía y un estribillo que llega en el mejor momento. En tres minutos y con la producción de James Bagshaw, de Temples. Una descarga irresistible, un empujón para animarnos a seguir mirando hacia adelante, irremediablemente disfrutable. Escuchamos también el último avance del inminente disco de Teenage Fanclub, el cuarto avance del tercer álbum de Royal Blood y a Joseph M (de Midlake y BNQT) con el segundo single de su debut en solitario.

ÁNGEL STANICH – El Volver

THE ROLLING STONES – She’s a Rainbow

THE POLYPHONIC SPREE – Don’t Change

LOVE OF LESBIAN – Viaje Épico Hacia La Nada

JOSEPH M. – Haunt

EVA RYJLEN – Pequeño Invierno Florido

CALA VENTO ft AMARAL - Telecho

ROYAL BLOOD – Boilermaker

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – The Way I Used To Do

TEENAGE FANCLUB – In Our Dreams

FANCLUBWALLLET – C’mon Be Cool

LORI MEYERS – Punk

GINEBRAS – Cosas Moradas (Innmir Remix)

SIDONIE – Televisores Rotos

REYS – Manantial