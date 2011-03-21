El dúo Musiqq representará a Letonia en Düsseldorf

El dúo Musiqq son los encargados de representar a Letonia en Eurovisión 2011 con la canción "Angel in disguise".
Marats Ogleznevs y Emils Balceris son los integrantes de Mussiq, uno de los grupos más conocidos de Letonia gracias a éxitos como "Klimata kontrole", "Abrakadabra" y "Dzimsanas diena". Además, Maratses es desde hace años una figura destacada de la escena hip hop de su país.
Precisamente Musiqq llega a Düsseldorf con una canción en la que fusionan pop con hip hop, y con la intentarán llegar, al menos, a la gran final del Festival de Eurovisión.
Letra de "Angel in disguise"
Woke up tonight, looked at the moon
Blinding light filled up my room
Looked to my right, my better half
And it's alright, if it's all I have
I let it ride, I'm satisfied
Just be mine
Kill me with killa kiss
Kill me with tempting lips
Stare at me with candy eyes
Love me with luscious thighs (2x)
Angel in disguise (2x)
Not a day goes by, not without you
Crossing my mind, if you only knew
Keep hope alive, I have faith in you
Two worlds collide, honest and true
You're my lullaby, passion for life
My starlit night
Kill me with killa kiss
Kill me with tempting lips
Stare at me with candy eyes
Love me with luscious thighs (2x)
Angel in disguise (2x)
It's simple, like you and I
Just spread your wings and learn to fly
I must be one lucky guy
With a girl like you right by my side
No sweat, imma do this right
Bring the moon to the moonless sky
Yeah, I see - the stakes are high
But this story ends with no goodbye
Girl, I'm qualified, I get what I see
No need to try
I'll make sure your dream will never die
Kill me with killa kiss
Kill me with tempting lips
Stare at me with candy eyes
Love me with luscious thighs (2x)
Angel in disguise (2x)
Spread your wings and fly