El dúo Musiqq representará a Letonia en Düsseldorf

El dúo Musiqq son los encargados de representar a Letonia en Eurovisión 2011 con la canción "Angel in disguise".

Marats Ogleznevs y Emils Balceris son los integrantes de Mussiq, uno de los grupos más conocidos de Letonia gracias a éxitos como "Klimata kontrole", "Abrakadabra" y "Dzimsanas diena". Además, Maratses es desde hace años una figura destacada de la escena hip hop de su país.

Precisamente Musiqq llega a Düsseldorf con una canción en la que fusionan pop con hip hop, y con la intentarán llegar, al menos, a la gran final del Festival de Eurovisión.

Letra de "Angel in disguise"

Woke up tonight, looked at the moon

Blinding light filled up my room

Looked to my right, my better half

And it's alright, if it's all I have

I let it ride, I'm satisfied

Just be mine

Kill me with killa kiss

Kill me with tempting lips

Stare at me with candy eyes

Love me with luscious thighs (2x)

Angel in disguise (2x)

Not a day goes by, not without you

Crossing my mind, if you only knew

Keep hope alive, I have faith in you

Two worlds collide, honest and true

You're my lullaby, passion for life

My starlit night

Kill me with killa kiss

Kill me with tempting lips

Stare at me with candy eyes

Love me with luscious thighs (2x)

Angel in disguise (2x)

It's simple, like you and I

Just spread your wings and learn to fly

I must be one lucky guy

With a girl like you right by my side

No sweat, imma do this right

Bring the moon to the moonless sky

Yeah, I see - the stakes are high

But this story ends with no goodbye

Girl, I'm qualified, I get what I see

No need to try

I'll make sure your dream will never die

Kill me with killa kiss

Kill me with tempting lips

Stare at me with candy eyes

Love me with luscious thighs (2x)

Angel in disguise (2x)

Spread your wings and fly