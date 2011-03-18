El grupo 3JS representan a Países Bajos en Eurovisión 2011 con la canción "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen".
El trío, formado por Jan Dulles, Jaap Kwakman y Jaap de Witte, fue elegido de manera interna y su labor consistió en componer cinco canciones, de las cuales la favorita del público se convertiría en el tema oficial de la candidatura de Países Bajos en Eurovisión 2011.
Finalmente la canción ganadora fue "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen" ("Nunca lucharás solo"), que recibió más del 63,8% de los votos de la audiencia. Se trata de una canción pop con influencia del folk irlandés, fiel al estilo de la banda.
3JS es uno de los grupos de referencia de la escena pop holandesa. Hasta el momento, ha publicado tres álbumes de estudio, con los que han logrado dos discos de oro y el honor de que el segundo de estos álbumes sea considerado como uno de los imprescindibles del pop holandés.
Letra de "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen"
Awake your heart
You fear it... but we'll make a start
Seems like the wind just blows your way
with clouds full of rain
And you hide... because the world ain't right
Know that your cold and hurtin' soul
is never alone
Don't waste your time
Just lift your mind
Imagination comes alive
Now you know that I'll be by your side
Feel the risin' hope
and the sky will open
Take my hand... don't stall… have faith
Though the road is long,
There are golden gardens
at the sweet end of your trail
Lay down now, I'll ease your heart, erase your frown
To light up the darkness in your dreams
I will be here
And we'll find... the freedom you left behind
Capture the sun, the source, it shone
You were never alone
Don't waste your time
uplift your mind
Imagination comes alive
Now you know that I'll be by your side
Feel the risin' hope
and the sky will open
Take my hand…don't stall… have faith
Though the road is long,
There are golden gardens
at the sweet end of your trail