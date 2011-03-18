El grupo 3JS representan a Países Bajos en Eurovisión 2011 con la canción "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen".

El trío, formado por Jan Dulles, Jaap Kwakman y Jaap de Witte, fue elegido de manera interna y su labor consistió en componer cinco canciones, de las cuales la favorita del público se convertiría en el tema oficial de la candidatura de Países Bajos en Eurovisión 2011.

Finalmente la canción ganadora fue "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen" ("Nunca lucharás solo"), que recibió más del 63,8% de los votos de la audiencia. Se trata de una canción pop con influencia del folk irlandés, fiel al estilo de la banda.

3JS es uno de los grupos de referencia de la escena pop holandesa. Hasta el momento, ha publicado tres álbumes de estudio, con los que han logrado dos discos de oro y el honor de que el segundo de estos álbumes sea considerado como uno de los imprescindibles del pop holandés.

Letra de "Je Vecht Nooit Alleen"

Awake your heart

You fear it... but we'll make a start

Seems like the wind just blows your way

with clouds full of rain

And you hide... because the world ain't right

Know that your cold and hurtin' soul

is never alone

Don't waste your time

Just lift your mind

Imagination comes alive

Now you know that I'll be by your side

Feel the risin' hope

and the sky will open

Take my hand... don't stall… have faith

Though the road is long,

There are golden gardens

at the sweet end of your trail

Lay down now, I'll ease your heart, erase your frown

To light up the darkness in your dreams

I will be here

And we'll find... the freedom you left behind

Capture the sun, the source, it shone

You were never alone

Don't waste your time

uplift your mind

Imagination comes alive

Now you know that I'll be by your side

Feel the risin' hope

and the sky will open

Take my hand…don't stall… have faith

Though the road is long,

There are golden gardens

at the sweet end of your trail