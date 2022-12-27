After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the RTVE Business Showcase is back and more solid than ever. With its new slogan ‘Making content for you (Creando contenido para ti)’, the event will be held at Hotel Puerta América Madrid from 15–17 June 2022.

The Showcase is a professional point of contact for content and acquisitions managers in the international audiovisual market, as well as the company’s distributors and business partners. RTVE will present its latest productions and will organise various forums featuring major creators and talent, important names in the creative and artistic landscape of the Spanish audiovisual sector, as well as the company's own management and executive producers. There will also be screening areas and meeting spaces available for attendees.



This third edition of the RTVE Showcase reflects the corporation's international business activity, in line with the activity of other major European public businesses.

The objectives of the RTVE Showcase are to show what the corporation produces in an engaging way that highlights where it is headed in today's global audiovisual world, to bolster international sales of its products and boost its image abroad as a driving force in the Spanish audiovisual industry and to strengthen ties with main stakeholders in the international landscape.

The last edition of this three-day event was held in 2019 and was a massive success, attended by major executives from the audiovisual sector and more than 300 representatives from television broadcasters and paid platforms from Europe, America and Asia. Moreover, creatives from Spanish television and industry executives from more than 30 countries attended, including the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, Russia, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, South Africa, Turkey and New Zealand. Also represented were major European public broadcasters, including RAI, ZDF, FT, RTP, RTS and ERT; public and private channels from America, including TNU, Mega, Teleamazonas, TV Ciudad, VME, AMC and América Teve; as well as global platforms such as Amazon and HBO.



