(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

What is that noise?

Hey, Gaspard, first one to bed is the winner.

Hey!! Wait, Simon! Wait for me!

(Window creaks)

(Window rattles)

I won! I won!

That's not fair.

You started first!

Come on, little bunnies.

Time for beddy-byes.

Sweet dreams.

Good night.

(Both) Good night, Grandma.

(Windy)

(Tap drips)

(Window creaks)

(Window rattles)

Oh... oh, what are those noises?

Do you hear them Simon?

Huh... What?

Oh, yeah. It's so strange.

Bu...but what is it?

Oh, hey! Why don't we say it's a monster Gaspard?

Uhhh? A monster? Oh, no, no, no!

I don't want a monster.

Oh, come on.

Don't be scared.

We'll say that we're superheroes and that this is a mission for the

Super Rabbit gang.

(Both) A new mission!

Er... er... oh yeah... Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Banging)

Bu...but, it's still kind of a bit scary Super Rabbit.

Don't worry! Those are just teeny little noises.

Follow me!

It's coming from over here.

Bu...but, wait, Simon!

(Both) Ooooffff!!

Oh, watch where you're going, Gaspard!

I'm sorry, Super Rabbit.

I didn't do it on purpose.

(Banging)

Hear that? It sounds like it's coming from that big rock.

Oh? Amazing! There's a hole! We can go down through here.

Bu...but, the monster could be inside there.

Yeah, well, we're going to find out. Come on, let's go!

Give me your hand!

Errr... alright.

Captain Rabbit's not scared of anything!

Hmmmhhh...

(Both) Ugghhhh!

See, there was nothing to be scared about.

Yeah, well, I wasn't scared to begin with.

Oh, you're so brave.

Come on, let's go and see!

And be careful with your eaaaars....

(Both) Woaaahhhhhhh!!!

La lala la, lala la la... la la!

Your turn Mega Mini.

- (Robotic voice) La... La...

- Ha ha!

Oh, boy, oh, boy!

We're in horrible Professor Wolf's workshop.

(Repair sounds)

(Dripping)

So it was Professor Wolf and his robot bear

who were making those noises.

Ha! Thanks to my mega-bat... my new top secret weapon.

I'll be able to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang.

- (Robotic voice) You are amazing, Professor Wolf.

I know... I'm the best.

Oh, boy, oh, boy! What are we going to do?

Don't worry, Captain Rabbit! I have a plan!

(Playful music)

(Banging)

Oohh! Huh? Hey, what's that?

(Banging)

Huh...? Huh...? Hey, what is that?

You see, now it's him who's scared.

(Robotic voice) Do not be afraid, Professor Wolf.

- Oh, hey! I'm not scared one bit.

PROFESSOR WOLF...!!

I will never, ever have a big snoutie face like yooooou!

Ooohh?! But I'm the one who built you!

I can do whatever I want, you horrid snoutie face!

Ha ha ha ha ha!

Huh?! What was that?

Shhhhh...

(Robotic voice) It's Super Rabbit and Captain Rabbit

Pffff! You tell tale...

The teeny weeny rabbit gang...

You thought you could scare me, huh?

Yeah, and it worked! You were scared, we saw you!

Yeah! You were super duper scared!

We saw you!

Grrrraaaa!! You just wait and see.

Graa!! Graaa!!

(Shaking)

- (All) Huh??!!

- Oh, no!

I'm going to get you!

Haha!! You're cornered now!

You can't get me!

You can't get me!

Na nana na na...!

Yeah, we'll see about that!

(Banging)

Ohhh no!!

(Water running)

(Laughing)

Ha ha! We really taught him a lesson.

Professor Wolf won't ever scare us again!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

- But what are you doing still up children?