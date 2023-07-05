  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Trapped by the wolf
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos Trapped by the wolf
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Trapped by the Wolf.

(Upbeat music)

Look out! Mega-kick!

Simon! Simon!

Oh, come quick!

My blankie fell in the water,

and then it disappeared, over there!

Oh you'll never find it!

What? Ne-ne-ne-ever?

Yes he will.

This is the mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh, yes!

We're going to save your blankie!

(ALL) New mission!

(Wristbands bleep)

- Super!

- Duper!

Oh, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

We've got to jump to the other side!

Ha-Ah...!

Well hey, you guys coming?

- Whoa!

Look out! I'm going to jump too!

Huh... uh... uh...

Waaahhh!! Oooo...!

I want my blankie.

Okay. You stay there with Super Ferdi.

We're gonna go and get your blankie.

(BOTH) Huh... uh... uh...

- So... Where is it?

Wait a sec. I'm going to turn my Turbo Scan on to...

Yucky-Blankie. It's that way!

(ROBOT VOICE) Yucky-Blankie located!

- (BOTH) Ta da! Hahahaha! Whoooaaaa... Oooo!

Oo-oo-oo-oo... Whoooaaa!

Ha ha ha ha...!

I caught you! I caught you! I caught you! I caught you!

- Professor Wolf! Let us go straight away!

- Oh, no, no, no!

Caught means caught!

Ha ha ha ha!

Ahhh, I've caught you and very soon,

nobody will even remember the Super Rabbit Gang!

- Dream on, Wolf! You're so wrong!

- (ALL) Ooooh!

- It's Super Ferdi!

- Super Ferdi?

All I have to do now is catch him.

Him and Captain Rabbit!

We've got to stop him!

Careful, you're going to make us fall!

But he's gonna catch Super Ferdi and Captain Rabbit!

(BOTH) Agghhh!! Woahhh!

- Mega-Jump-Rope!

(BOTH) Woohoo!!

Whoa! Whoa!Whoa!

Oooo...!

Haha! You're super amazing, Super Lou!

Hey, why weren't you answering?

Did you find my blankie?

Listen, we've been trapped by Professor Wolf!

Huh? What? I can't hear you!

Professor Wolf... what? They're in danger!

But how are we going to manage without my blankie?

It doesn't matter! Let's go!

Are you crazy? You stay here!

If Professor Wolf catches you,

he'll eat you with his sharp, pointy teeth... Chomp!!

Robot Rocket. I need you!

(Music)

Hey! Hey! But I wanna come too!

Sorry, it's too dangerous.

Hmmm... I'm not scared!

(Music)

Turbo goggles!

Oh, those are footprints!

Huh! The blankie!

Oh, super! hahaa... Uff!

- Whoa! Whoa...! - Ha ha ha!

- That makes three!

Only one left and I'll have all of them.

Ha ha ha ha!

- Professor Wolf has captured me! Help...!!

- Super Rabbit and Super Lou are already my prisoners.

Ha ha!

- Oh, I'm the strongest, the best... - Oh my blankie!

The greatest! I am the amazingest of all!

Hey! You amazingest green-head, you...

leave Super Ferdi alone!

Toxic blankie!

Pweeeewww! Wow!

That stinks! Ugghhh...

Yes!

Grraarrr! You're going to pay for this!

Hey! Big snooty face!

Nobody's allowed to call me snooty face!

- You should be ashamed of picking on someone who's little!

- Oh-hey, for starters, he's not so little!

Ooooh! Aaahhh! Aggh...

- Robot Rocket, trip him!

- Agghhhhh!! Uggrrrr! Ahhhh!

Hydro Pistoloo set to Max!

Ahhh, you kids are making me so mad! Raahhh!!

Ha-ha!

Ha! Ha ha ha ha!

Your hydro pistoloo is out of ammo!

He's going to eat us!

This is the end of the Super Rabbit Gang.

That's not true!

(Blows raspberry)

Mega-boomerang!

You don't even know how to aim!

Hey, why are you smiling like that?

Wha...? Agghh!

Ugghh!

Hurty... hurt head...

Haha! Nobody can defeat us!

Mission accomplished!

I got my blankie back.

And that's why you're one of the Super...

(ALL) Rabbit Gang!

Simon? Gaspard?

We're going home now!

But we're having too much fun being super...

Shhh! Nobody can know we're superheroes!

Simon en inglés

38 Episodios

  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Trapped by the wolf

    Trapped by the wolf

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Trapped by the wolf

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés