(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Trapped by the Wolf.

(Upbeat music)

Look out! Mega-kick!

Simon! Simon!

Oh, come quick!

My blankie fell in the water,

and then it disappeared, over there!

Oh you'll never find it!

What? Ne-ne-ne-ever?

Yes he will.

This is the mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh, yes!

We're going to save your blankie!

(ALL) New mission!

(Wristbands bleep)

- Super!

- Duper!

Oh, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

We've got to jump to the other side!

Ha-Ah...!

Well hey, you guys coming?

- Whoa!

Look out! I'm going to jump too!

Huh... uh... uh...

Waaahhh!! Oooo...!

I want my blankie.

Okay. You stay there with Super Ferdi.

We're gonna go and get your blankie.

(BOTH) Huh... uh... uh...

- So... Where is it?

Wait a sec. I'm going to turn my Turbo Scan on to...

Yucky-Blankie. It's that way!

(ROBOT VOICE) Yucky-Blankie located!

- (BOTH) Ta da! Hahahaha! Whoooaaaa... Oooo!

Oo-oo-oo-oo... Whoooaaa!

Ha ha ha ha...!

I caught you! I caught you! I caught you! I caught you!

- Professor Wolf! Let us go straight away!

- Oh, no, no, no!

Caught means caught!

Ha ha ha ha!

Ahhh, I've caught you and very soon,

nobody will even remember the Super Rabbit Gang!

- Dream on, Wolf! You're so wrong!

- (ALL) Ooooh!

- It's Super Ferdi!

- Super Ferdi?

All I have to do now is catch him.

Him and Captain Rabbit!

We've got to stop him!

Careful, you're going to make us fall!

But he's gonna catch Super Ferdi and Captain Rabbit!

(BOTH) Agghhh!! Woahhh!

- Mega-Jump-Rope!

(BOTH) Woohoo!!

Whoa! Whoa!Whoa!

Oooo...!

Haha! You're super amazing, Super Lou!

Hey, why weren't you answering?

Did you find my blankie?

Listen, we've been trapped by Professor Wolf!

Huh? What? I can't hear you!

Professor Wolf... what? They're in danger!

But how are we going to manage without my blankie?

It doesn't matter! Let's go!

Are you crazy? You stay here!

If Professor Wolf catches you,

he'll eat you with his sharp, pointy teeth... Chomp!!

Robot Rocket. I need you!

(Music)

Hey! Hey! But I wanna come too!

Sorry, it's too dangerous.

Hmmm... I'm not scared!

(Music)

Turbo goggles!

Oh, those are footprints!

Huh! The blankie!

Oh, super! hahaa... Uff!

- Whoa! Whoa...! - Ha ha ha!

- That makes three!

Only one left and I'll have all of them.

Ha ha ha ha!

- Professor Wolf has captured me! Help...!!

- Super Rabbit and Super Lou are already my prisoners.

Ha ha!

- Oh, I'm the strongest, the best... - Oh my blankie!

The greatest! I am the amazingest of all!

Hey! You amazingest green-head, you...

leave Super Ferdi alone!

Toxic blankie!

Pweeeewww! Wow!

That stinks! Ugghhh...

Yes!

Grraarrr! You're going to pay for this!

Hey! Big snooty face!

Nobody's allowed to call me snooty face!

- You should be ashamed of picking on someone who's little!

- Oh-hey, for starters, he's not so little!

Ooooh! Aaahhh! Aggh...

- Robot Rocket, trip him!

- Agghhhhh!! Uggrrrr! Ahhhh!

Hydro Pistoloo set to Max!

Ahhh, you kids are making me so mad! Raahhh!!

Ha-ha!

Ha! Ha ha ha ha!

Your hydro pistoloo is out of ammo!

He's going to eat us!

This is the end of the Super Rabbit Gang.

That's not true!

(Blows raspberry)

Mega-boomerang!

You don't even know how to aim!

Hey, why are you smiling like that?

Wha...? Agghh!

Ugghh!

Hurty... hurt head...

Haha! Nobody can defeat us!

Mission accomplished!

I got my blankie back.

And that's why you're one of the Super...

(ALL) Rabbit Gang!

Simon? Gaspard?

We're going home now!

But we're having too much fun being super...