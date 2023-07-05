Trapped by the Wolf.

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Upbeat music)
Oh you'll never find it!
Oh, yes!
(ALL) New mission!
(Wristbands bleep)
- Super!
- Duper!
(ALL) Transformation!
Well hey, you guys coming?
- Whoa!
(BOTH) Huh... uh... uh...
- So... Where is it?
(ROBOT VOICE) Yucky-Blankie located!
- (BOTH) Ta da! Hahahaha! Whoooaaaa... Oooo!
Ha ha ha ha...!
I caught you! I caught you! I caught you! I caught you!
- Professor Wolf! Let us go straight away!
- Oh, no, no, no!
Caught means caught!
Ha ha ha ha!
Ahhh, I've caught you and very soon,
nobody will even remember the Super Rabbit Gang!
- Dream on, Wolf! You're so wrong!
- (ALL) Ooooh!
- It's Super Ferdi!
- Super Ferdi?
All I have to do now is catch him.
Him and Captain Rabbit!
Careful, you're going to make us fall!
(BOTH) Agghhh!! Woahhh!
- Mega-Jump-Rope!
(BOTH) Woohoo!!
Oooo...!
Hey, why weren't you answering?
Huh? What? I can't hear you!
Professor Wolf... what? They're in danger!
Are you crazy? You stay here!
If Professor Wolf catches you,
he'll eat you with his sharp, pointy teeth... Chomp!!
Robot Rocket. I need you!
(Music)
Sorry, it's too dangerous.
(Music)
Turbo goggles!
Oh, those are footprints!
Huh! The blankie!
Oh, super! hahaa... Uff!
- Whoa! Whoa...! - Ha ha ha!
- That makes three!
Only one left and I'll have all of them.
Ha ha ha ha!
- Professor Wolf has captured me! Help...!!
- Super Rabbit and Super Lou are already my prisoners.
Ha ha!
- Oh, I'm the strongest, the best...
The greatest! I am the amazingest of all!
Pweeeewww! Wow!
That stinks! Ugghhh...
Grraarrr! You're going to pay for this!
Nobody's allowed to call me snooty face!
- You should be ashamed of picking on someone who's little!
- Oh-hey, for starters, he's not so little!
Ooooh! Aaahhh! Aggh...
- Robot Rocket, trip him!
- Agghhhhh!! Uggrrrr! Ahhhh!
Ahhh, you kids are making me so mad! Raahhh!!
Ha-ha!
Ha! Ha ha ha ha!
Your hydro pistoloo is out of ammo!
This is the end of the Super Rabbit Gang.
(Blows raspberry)
You don't even know how to aim!
Hey, why are you smiling like that?
Wha...? Agghh!
Ugghh!
Hurty... hurt head...
(ALL) Rabbit Gang!
Simon en inglés
38 Episodios
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Trapped by the wolf
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.