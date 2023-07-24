(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Super Mega Course

Come on children, it’s time for the obstacle course.

Ah... Ah... Ah!

Ouah! Mh... Mh! Ha... Ouh...

Mmh... Ah... Yaah! Ahah!

Ta-daaa!

Oh, that’s was great Simon! Well done!

It’s your turn now Lou, climb onto the beam.

-Oooh... Oooooooh... Oooooh... Mmmmh...

Oh, miss I can’t do it!

- Don’t worry Lou, course you can!

Plus if you do fall off the beam, there’s a mat on the floor!

- But I’m still scared...

(School bell)

- Oh? Break-time children!

Time to go out and play!

- (All) Yeahhhhh!

- Don’t worry for now Lou, you can try again after breaktime.

- Ohhhhhh...

Are you okay, Lou? What’s wrong?

You were so good on the beam but there’s no way I can do it.

Hey, what if we say we’re going to do

a super-duper-super-hero obstacle course to practice, huh?

Oh yeah, amazing idea!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Both) Oh, wow!

This is the perfect obstacle course for a super hero to practice on!

OK, first, we have to jump onto the mega-leaves...

After that, we go down the slide tunnel...

And then we cross the super big branch which is like a beam.

And then we’re there!

(Wind blowing)

Come on, let’s gooooo! And ha!!

(Rotor blade whirring)

(Electricity)

Look out, I’m going to beat you!

I’m the winner!!

Yaaa-hooooooo!

Yesssss!

Ooohah! Ouah! Ouah!

Are you okay, Super Lou?

I can’t do it, I can’t go, I’m afraid of falling.

Yeah, but if you fall, you’ve got your mega jump-rope.

You’re right Super Rabbit, of course.

Mega-jump-rope!

Wooaahhh...

And with your mega-jump-rope, nothing bad can happen to you!

Ohhh... Ohhh... Wooaahhhhh...

Ah! Woah... ah!!

Yeah! Did you see that, Super Rabbit? I did it!

Well done Super Lou!

Hu-ahh... Ugghhh...

(Wind blowing)

Wooaahhhh... Ahhhhhh!! Ugghhh...

Are you okay, Super Rabbit?

Ugghhh... Hmmm... Ahhhhh...

Oh, you're so amazing Super Lou!

Yep! My mega-jump-rope is the most super of all the super gadgets!

(Both) Huh? Hey!

- I caught the most super of all the super gadgets!

(Both) Megamimi!

(Both) Hey!!

Give that back right now, it’s not yours!

Hydro-pistoloo-gel-mode!

Ahhhh! Haha, I got you!

Aaahhh! Super Rabbit!

Don’t move Super Lou, I’m going to help you!

Ooh... Thank you Super Rabbit!

Come on, quick! We’re going to get your mega-jump-rope back.

Oh no, he escaped!

Where has he gone?! Hmm...

He he he! Blblblblbl!

- Oh hey, give me back my mega-jump-rope Megamimi!

- No, never!

Bye bye, super rabbits.

Ooooohh...

Owwwowwwowww...

Aah... Ohhh... Ah...

- So give me back my mega-jump-rope now!

- Never!

- (Both) Huhhh?!!

- Ha ha!

That way no one can get it!

But we can get it back with our mega-space ships! Easy peasy!

Mega-space ship!

Oh?

Hahahaha!

I disabled your mega-space ships!

Oh!! What is that over there?

Hehehe! Oh, hey no!

Ah... Ah... Ah...

Hydro Pistoloo!!

You-missed!

Oooh... oooh... Oh no, not again.

- (Both gasp)

- Aaaah... Aaaah...

Uhhhh... I am stuck now...

Yeah well, it serves your right!

Oh, my mega-jump-rope, it fell on the beam!

I’m going to get it!

No, it’s my mega-jump-rope, I have to get it!

Bu... But aren’t you afraid of falling without your jump-rope?

Yeah, a little bit... but I have to do it!

Super Lou will see this through!

And... ahh!

Mmmmh... Mmmmh...

Wooaahhh...

Oh, look out Super Lou!

Wooaahhh...!!

Grrrraaaaaahhh... Ugghhh!

Ha ha! I did it!

Oh, you're just so amazing Super Lou!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

- Mmmh... A-ha!

- Oh! Splendid Lou! You see, you can do it if you want!