  Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  + Clan
  Edu y Lucy
  Polinópolis
  Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos The Super Mega Course
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Super Mega Course

Come on children, it’s time for the obstacle course.

Ah... Ah... Ah!

Ouah! Mh... Mh! Ha... Ouh...

Mmh... Ah... Yaah! Ahah!

Ta-daaa!

Oh, that’s was great Simon! Well done!

It’s your turn now Lou, climb onto the beam.

-Oooh... Oooooooh... Oooooh... Mmmmh...

Oh, miss I can’t do it!

- Don’t worry Lou, course you can!

Plus if you do fall off the beam, there’s a mat on the floor!

- But I’m still scared...

(School bell)

- Oh? Break-time children!

Time to go out and play!

- (All) Yeahhhhh!

- Don’t worry for now Lou, you can try again after breaktime.

- Ohhhhhh...

Are you okay, Lou? What’s wrong?

You were so good on the beam but there’s no way I can do it.

Hey, what if we say we’re going to do

a super-duper-super-hero obstacle course to practice, huh?

Oh yeah, amazing idea!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Both) Oh, wow!

This is the perfect obstacle course for a super hero to practice on!

OK, first, we have to jump onto the mega-leaves...

After that, we go down the slide tunnel...

And then we cross the super big branch which is like a beam.

And then we’re there!

(Wind blowing)

Come on, let’s gooooo! And ha!!

(Rotor blade whirring)

(Electricity)

Look out, I’m going to beat you!

I’m the winner!!

Yaaa-hooooooo!

Yesssss!

Ooohah! Ouah! Ouah!

Are you okay, Super Lou?

I can’t do it, I can’t go, I’m afraid of falling.

Yeah, but if you fall, you’ve got your mega jump-rope.

You’re right Super Rabbit, of course.

Mega-jump-rope!

Wooaahhh...

And with your mega-jump-rope, nothing bad can happen to you!

Ohhh... Ohhh... Wooaahhhhh...

Ah! Woah... ah!!

Yeah! Did you see that, Super Rabbit? I did it!

Well done Super Lou!

Hu-ahh... Ugghhh...

(Wind blowing)

Wooaahhhh... Ahhhhhh!! Ugghhh...

Are you okay, Super Rabbit?

Ugghhh... Hmmm... Ahhhhh...

Oh, you're so amazing Super Lou!

Yep! My mega-jump-rope is the most super of all the super gadgets!

(Both) Huh? Hey!

- I caught the most super of all the super gadgets!

(Both) Megamimi!

(Both) Hey!!

Give that back right now, it’s not yours!

Hydro-pistoloo-gel-mode!

Ahhhh! Haha, I got you!

Aaahhh! Super Rabbit!

Don’t move Super Lou, I’m going to help you!

Ooh... Thank you Super Rabbit!

Come on, quick! We’re going to get your mega-jump-rope back.

Oh no, he escaped!

Where has he gone?! Hmm...

He he he! Blblblblbl!

- Oh hey, give me back my mega-jump-rope Megamimi!

- No, never!

Bye bye, super rabbits.

Ooooohh...

Owwwowwwowww...

Aah... Ohhh... Ah...

- So give me back my mega-jump-rope now!

- Never!

- (Both) Huhhh?!!

- Ha ha!

That way no one can get it!

But we can get it back with our mega-space ships! Easy peasy!

Mega-space ship!

Oh?

Hahahaha!

I disabled your mega-space ships!

Oh!! What is that over there?

Hehehe! Oh, hey no!

Ah... Ah... Ah...

Hydro Pistoloo!!

You-missed!

Oooh... oooh... Oh no, not again.

- (Both gasp)

- Aaaah... Aaaah...

Uhhhh... I am stuck now...

Yeah well, it serves your right!

Oh, my mega-jump-rope, it fell on the beam!

I’m going to get it!

No, it’s my mega-jump-rope, I have to get it!

Bu... But aren’t you afraid of falling without your jump-rope?

Yeah, a little bit... but I have to do it!

Super Lou will see this through!

And... ahh!

Mmmmh... Mmmmh...

Wooaahhh...

Oh, look out Super Lou!

Wooaahhh...!!

Grrrraaaaaahhh... Ugghhh!

Ha ha! I did it!

Oh, you're just so amazing Super Lou!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

- Mmmh... A-ha!

- Oh! Splendid Lou! You see, you can do it if you want!

Ha!

Simon en inglés - The Super Mega Course

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés