The Super Mega Course

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Come on children, it’s time for the obstacle course.
Oh, that’s was great Simon! Well done!
It’s your turn now Lou, climb onto the beam.
-Oooh... Oooooooh... Oooooh... Mmmmh...
Oh, miss I can’t do it!
- Don’t worry Lou, course you can!
Plus if you do fall off the beam, there’s a mat on the floor!
- But I’m still scared...
(School bell)
- Oh? Break-time children!
Time to go out and play!
- (All) Yeahhhhh!
- Don’t worry for now Lou, you can try again after breaktime.
- Ohhhhhh...
You were so good on the beam but there’s no way I can do it.
Oh yeah, amazing idea!
(Both) A new mission!
Super!
(Both) Transformation!
(Both) Oh, wow!
This is the perfect obstacle course for a super hero to practice on!
OK, first, we have to jump onto the mega-leaves...
After that, we go down the slide tunnel...
And then we cross the super big branch which is like a beam.
And then we’re there!
(Wind blowing)
Come on, let’s gooooo! And ha!!
(Rotor blade whirring)
(Electricity)
Look out, I’m going to beat you!
I’m the winner!!
Yaaa-hooooooo!
Yesssss!
I can’t do it, I can’t go, I’m afraid of falling.
You’re right Super Rabbit, of course.
Mega-jump-rope!
Wooaahhh...
Ohhh... Ohhh... Wooaahhhhh...
Ah! Woah... ah!!
Yeah! Did you see that, Super Rabbit? I did it!
(Wind blowing)
Are you okay, Super Rabbit?
Yep! My mega-jump-rope is the most super of all the super gadgets!
(Both) Huh? Hey!
- I caught the most super of all the super gadgets!
(Both) Megamimi!
(Both) Hey!!
Ahhhh!
Aaahhh! Super Rabbit!
Ooh... Thank you Super Rabbit!
He he he! Blblblblbl!
- Oh hey, give me back my mega-jump-rope Megamimi!
- No, never!
Bye bye, super rabbits.
Ooooohh...
Owwwowwwowww...
Aah... Ohhh... Ah...
- So give me back my mega-jump-rope now!
- Never!
- (Both) Huhhh?!!
- Ha ha!
That way no one can get it!
Hahahaha!
I disabled your mega-space ships!
Oh!! What is that over there?
Hehehe!
Ah... Ah... Ah...
You-missed!
Oooh... oooh... Oh no, not again.
- (Both gasp)
- Aaaah... Aaaah...
Uhhhh... I am stuck now...
Oh, my mega-jump-rope, it fell on the beam!
No, it’s my mega-jump-rope, I have to get it!
Yeah, a little bit... but I have to do it!
Super Lou will see this through!
And... ahh!
Mmmmh... Mmmmh...
Wooaahhh...
Wooaahhh...!!
Grrrraaaaaahhh... Ugghhh!
Ha ha! I did it!
(Both) Mission accomplished!
- Mmmh... A-ha!
- Oh! Splendid Lou! You see, you can do it if you want!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
