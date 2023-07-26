  1. TV Clan
  Series
  Simon en inglés
  Simon en inglés - The sleeping monster
Para todos los públicos The sleeping monster
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Sleeping Monster

(Playful music)

Me, me, me! Pass it to me, Simon.

Hehe... Ahhh!

I've got it. Ooh!

Oooh... Oooh... What? What's going on here? ...Huh?

(Snoring)

- Err... Who's going to get the ball?

It was Simon who did it. So it has to be Simon.

Hey, no way! That's not a good reason.

Why don't you go?

No, no, no, not me! I don't want to get yelled at.

So let's play a game to decide.

The one who pulls out the blue pebble.

Has to go and ask the old man for the ball.

Errrr...

Oh, no!

Haha! It's you, Gaspard!

But I don't wanna go!

Oh, please can you guys come with me?

Oh, alright!

Why don't we decide that this will be a mission

for the Super Rabbit Gang!

(Both) Amazing!

(All) New mission.

- Super!

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

(All) Huh?

(Dragon snoring)

Uhhh, it's a dragon!

He looks way too scary!

Shhhh! He's asleep.

We can't wake him up if we want to get our ball back!

Haha! Well, well, well!

If it isn't the teeny weeny rabbit gang.

And what are you doing here?

Shhhh! You're going to wake up the dragon?

Yeah! And if you do, we'll never get our ball back.

Because he'll toast us for his breakfast!

Ooooh, that would really be a pity indeed! Ha ha ha!

Shhhhh!

Well, now you keep quiet, okay?

- (Chuckles)

(Blows nose)

Ha ha! You little bunnies are ridiculous, you know that? Ooooo!

(Dragon grumbles)

Ooohhhh!! Oooh noooo!! Agggh!

- (All gasp)

We almost got eaten alive

because of that big snoutie faced Professor Wolf.

I have an idea how we can get our ball back.

I'm going to use my mega-jump rope!

(Playful music)

Very, very quietly...

(Dragon snoring)

- Ha, ha! Music, Maestro!

(Beating drum)

- Waahhhh...! Ufffff...

Toxic Blankie!

Agghhhh!! Peee-uuuuu!

There's no way you're going to get away with this!

You'll never get your ball back!

Oh, I was so sure you were going to get turned into toast, Lou!

I'm sure that Professor Wolf is going to come back.

(Fireworks explode)

(Dragon snoring)

Oh, no! Another one of Professor Wolf's tricks to wake up the dragon!

We need a plan, quick!

One of us goes to get the ball while the other two keep an eye on Wolf!

Let's decide with a game like we did last time.

Oh yeah, good idea!

Lend me your super blankie, Gaspard.

Now close your eyes!

The one who picks the red pebble gets the ball.

And this time, no one is a scaredy cat!

Oh, no! It's so unfair! I lost again!

Come on, quick Super rabbit, let's go!

Yeah but, uh... I'll never be able to do it...!

Of course you will, you can do it!

You're a super hero, Captain Rabbit!

Oh, alright, then...

(Fireworks explode)

Ha, ha! When I've finished the countdown,

this is going to be the biggest fireworks anyone has ever seen.

Ha ha! Big Dragon, get ready for your bunny breakfast time!

Yeah, well... Huh??

I hink it's time to stop annoying us!

Activate: Tie-up the big bad wolf!

Oh, no! Wait a sec! Ugghhhh...

- Come on, quick! We've got to go and help Captain Rabbit now!

- Oh, no, no, no! Wait! Untie me...!!

Uh... uhhhh... Shhhh...

Sleepy time, little dragon.

Little dragon, sleepy time.

And give me my ball.

(Dragon snoring)

(Struggling)

Ohhhh...

Mission accomplished!

Well done! I told you you could do it!

Aaaahhhhhh!! Ooohhhhhh!!

Hello, Mister Dragon!

(Explosion)

(Dragon groans)

Waahhhhh...!!

- Huh! Wha... what's going on?

Oh, hey! What do you want?

Sorry, Mister!

We just wanted our ball.

If you don't mind.

Ohh, but of course, big guy. No problem.

Go on... have fun!

Simon en inglés - The sleeping monster

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

