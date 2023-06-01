(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Our Secret Base is in Danger

Quick, Simon, quick! We've got to finish.

I really, really want to play in our super secret base!

Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course.

Let's hurry up. It's going to be amazing, isn't it?

Huh?

Oh, I have another super idea for decorating the base.

Here Simon, we're going to cover it in leaves.

Whooaaa... Ugghhh!

Blegghhhh...

Err... you're trying to go too fast.

Ha ha ha!

- (Gasp) Careful!

Our secret base is gonna fall down.

Why don't we say there's a mega-storm?

Great idea! And we have to save our secret base!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation.

(Both) Woaahhhhh... Ugghhhh!

So how do we stop a mega-storm?

Come on. Let's see what's happening outside.

(Birds chirping)

(Strong wind)

Huh?

Hey, look! There's something over there.

But it's too small, I can't see it.

Quick, I'm going to get my turbo-binoculars.

Hmmm...?

Aaahhh! It's Professor Wolf!

- Ha haha haha ha!

What? Not him again!

I'm going!

Wait a sec! Not so fast Super Lou.

We don't even have a proper plan.

Don't worry! I've got this under control!

Super Lou is coming through!!

(Playful music)

- I caught you Super Lou!

Now all I have to do is wait for Super Rabbit to come out.

I'm going to catch him too!

Hahaha!

Professor Wolf is cleverer than anyone.

Ha ha ha!

- Paaa! You'll never be clever enough to catch Super Rabbit!

- Of course I will!

You haven't seen how powerful my mega-turbo fan is!

(Mega-turbo fan blowing)

Oh, no...!

That hairy snoutie face caught Super Lou!

(Wristband beeping)

Look out Super Rabbit, it's a trap! Please don't use your pod!

Don't worry about me!

I'm going to save you before Wolf destroys our base!

No! You don't understand Super Rabbit...

Super Rabbit against big, bad, snoutie face!

(Drill whirs)

Super Rabbit, can you hear me?

(Drilling)

Ta daa!

Ohh, super job!

- So how are we now, Super Rabbit?

Not a bit too "shaken up" there in your base...? Ha ha ha!

No?

So maybe you want a bit more wind, is that it?

Here you go, you silly little rabbit! Ha ha!

(Grunting)

- Now that you're here, we're gonna be able to break out of the cage!

Quick! Give me a hand!

Wait a sec, Super Lou, we need a plan!

Yeah, you're right. We can't rush things.

And I have an idea!

- (Grunting)

- Hey! Professor Wolf!

- Huh? What is it?

Can't you see I'm busy destroying your secret base?

- Hey, just look at me, it's magic! I can disappear!

Ha!!

- Huh? What? Bu-bu-but where did she go?

Ahhhh! Oh, no! No, no, no, no, no! No, no!

Come back here right now, you!!

Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa!!

- Haha! You won't catch me!

- Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa...

(Drill whirs)

So Professor Wolf, ticklish or not ticklish?

Oh, no! No, no, no!

No tickling! No, no... stop!

- Well, well... I see you don't like to be tickled, Professor Wolf.

Oh, no! Stop!

- (Both) Huh...?

- Stop! Stop! - (Both) Haha!

- Stop! Uhhhh... Woaahhh! Grrraagghhhh!!!

You're going to pay for this, you pair of annoying rabbits!

Now, where are they?

We're over here, Professor Wolf.

And we have a surprise for you!

(Mega-turbo fan blowing)

- Oh, no... hey! Aaahhhhh!! Woaahhhhh!!

Haha! Now that was an amazing plan, Super Lou!

Yeah, but I never would have managed it on my own.

Our secret base has been saved!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Simon! Lou! Time to go home...