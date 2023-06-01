  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Our secret base is in danger
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos Our secret base is in danger
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Our Secret Base is in Danger

Quick, Simon, quick! We've got to finish.

I really, really want to play in our super secret base!

Yeah, yeah, yeah, of course.

Let's hurry up. It's going to be amazing, isn't it?

Huh?

Oh, I have another super idea for decorating the base.

Here Simon, we're going to cover it in leaves.

Whooaaa... Ugghhh!

Blegghhhh...

Err... you're trying to go too fast.

Ha ha ha!

- (Gasp) Careful!

Our secret base is gonna fall down.

Why don't we say there's a mega-storm?

Great idea! And we have to save our secret base!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation.

(Both) Woaahhhhh... Ugghhhh!

So how do we stop a mega-storm?

Come on. Let's see what's happening outside.

(Birds chirping)

(Strong wind)

Huh?

Hey, look! There's something over there.

But it's too small, I can't see it.

Quick, I'm going to get my turbo-binoculars.

Hmmm...?

Aaahhh! It's Professor Wolf!

- Ha haha haha ha!

What? Not him again!

I'm going!

Wait a sec! Not so fast Super Lou.

We don't even have a proper plan.

Don't worry! I've got this under control!

Super Lou is coming through!!

(Playful music)

- I caught you Super Lou!

Now all I have to do is wait for Super Rabbit to come out.

I'm going to catch him too!

Hahaha!

Professor Wolf is cleverer than anyone.

Ha ha ha!

- Paaa! You'll never be clever enough to catch Super Rabbit!

- Of course I will!

You haven't seen how powerful my mega-turbo fan is!

(Mega-turbo fan blowing)

Oh, no...!

That hairy snoutie face caught Super Lou!

(Wristband beeping)

Look out Super Rabbit, it's a trap! Please don't use your pod!

Don't worry about me!

I'm going to save you before Wolf destroys our base!

No! You don't understand Super Rabbit...

Super Rabbit against big, bad, snoutie face!

(Drill whirs)

Super Rabbit, can you hear me?

(Drilling)

Ta daa!

Ohh, super job!

- So how are we now, Super Rabbit?

Not a bit too "shaken up" there in your base...? Ha ha ha!

No?

So maybe you want a bit more wind, is that it?

Here you go, you silly little rabbit! Ha ha!

(Grunting)

- Now that you're here, we're gonna be able to break out of the cage!

Quick! Give me a hand!

Wait a sec, Super Lou, we need a plan!

Yeah, you're right. We can't rush things.

And I have an idea!

- (Grunting)

- Hey! Professor Wolf!

- Huh? What is it?

Can't you see I'm busy destroying your secret base?

- Hey, just look at me, it's magic! I can disappear!

Ha!!

- Huh? What? Bu-bu-but where did she go?

Ahhhh! Oh, no! No, no, no, no, no! No, no!

Come back here right now, you!!

Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa!!

- Haha! You won't catch me!

- Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa... Grrraaaaa...

(Drill whirs)

So Professor Wolf, ticklish or not ticklish?

Oh, no! No, no, no!

No tickling! No, no... stop!

- Well, well... I see you don't like to be tickled, Professor Wolf.

Oh, no! Stop!

- (Both) Huh...?

- Stop! Stop! - (Both) Haha!

- Stop! Uhhhh... Woaahhh! Grrraagghhhh!!!

You're going to pay for this, you pair of annoying rabbits!

Now, where are they?

We're over here, Professor Wolf.

And we have a surprise for you!

(Mega-turbo fan blowing)

- Oh, no... hey! Aaahhhhh!! Woaahhhhh!!

Haha! Now that was an amazing plan, Super Lou!

Yeah, but I never would have managed it on my own.

Our secret base has been saved!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Simon! Lou! Time to go home...

Don't worry. My mummy will never find us in our secret base.

Simon en inglés

44 Episodios

  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - Our secret base is in danger

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés